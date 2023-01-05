Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The historic John Siddle Williams house from the 1850s in Hermitage, Missouri is the Hickory County MuseumCJ CoombsHermitage, MO
Pit bulls attack: 18 students and 3 teachers injured at Willard Intermediate South in MissouriEdy ZooWillard, MO
Historic George Dimmitt Memorial Hospital in Humansville, Missouri built in 1929 was a gift to the communityCJ CoombsHumansville, MO
Related
legalexaminer.com
Former Student Shares His Experience At Agapé Boarding School In Missouri
Andrew Breshears, former student of Agapé Boarding School, has narrated his experience during his stay in 2018, reported by Springfield News-Leader. Upon entering the Agapé Boarding School campus, he was welcomed by the grand entryway adorned with a cross and the scenic view of the Ozarks. Initially, it seemed like a peaceful environment, but upon arrival he was met with harsh regulations, including frequent chapel attendance and being forced to shave all the hair off his head. He was then moved into a dorm resembling a military barracks and forced to abide by a multitude of rules.
Man sentenced for killing 3, injuring 2 in Missouri
A man who was found guilty of murdering three people and injuring two others in Missouri in 2018 was sentenced Friday to five consecutive life sentences.
KYTV
Thousands of foster and adoptive families in the Ozarks forced to change healthcare providers
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Thousands of foster and adoptive families across the Ozarks are now forced to start from square one for health insurance. It comes after CoxHealth couldn’t reach an agreement with Centene, which provides the managed Medicaid plan Home State Health. Missouri recently required all hospitals to...
Kait 8
New Missouri law banning homeless from camping on state-owned property causing confusion, questions
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The start of the new year also brought a new Missouri law that prevents the homeless from camping on state-owned property and several other homeless-related topics. House Bill 1606 was passed last summer amidst many questions and concerns. Springfield’s City Council reviewed the bill’s ramifications in...
Lebanon man killed in Saturday crash
LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo.- A man has died following a crash in Laclede County, Missouri, on Saturday evening. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Christoper Woodrum, 46, of Lebanon, Missouri, was an occupant in a 2004 Ford Freestar. The car driving westbound on MO 32, 7 miles outside of Lebanon, just after 4:30 pm […]
Family remembers Marshfield man killed on NYE
MARSHFIELD, Mo. – The family of a Marshfield man killed on New Year’s Eve says they still can’t believe what happened. “There’s like four different cop cars. Sergeant Neal had called, hollered at me, and asked me to come to his car.” Ann Kopp said. “That’s when he informed me that Jonathan was deceased inside […]
KYTV
Aurora, Mo. man charged for armed robbery of a Wheaton gas station
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Aurora is being charged in connection to an armed robbery that occurred at a Wheaton gas station this week. According to court records, 38-year-old Jonathan Worthington of Aurora has been charged with first-degree robbery, armed criminal action, and unlawful possession of a firearm.
krcgtv.com
Springfield man sentenced to five consecutive life sentences after 2018 rampage
A man found guilty of murdering three people and injuring two others in Missouri in 2018 was sentenced Friday to five consecutive life sentences. Luis Perez, 27, was sentenced after being found guilty in October of three counts of first-degree murder and two counts of assault, The Springfield News-Leader reported.
Students can expect more highway patrol troopers at school
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – In 2023, students may notice more Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers in schools. A statewide initiative is inviting school districts to let troopers come walk the halls. “Allow us to come in and do walkthroughs, non-disruptive, and in a positive learning environment,” said Sgt. Mike McClure. McClure said the program aims to […]
Springfield man identified after fatally crashing into house
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- A man who fatally crashed into a home in Springfield, Missouri, Friday night has been identified by the Springfield Police Department. According to a news release from SPD, James Duncan, 50, from Springfield, died following a crash late on Friday night. Duncan, driving a black 2002 Chevrolet S10 Blazer, was driving eastbound on […]
KYTV
Man dies after driving into a house in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police identified a driver killed after driving into a house Friday night in Springfield. Springfield Police say 50-year-old James Duncan of Springfield, died in the crash. Police say officers responded to a home at the intersection of Norton and National around 10:30 p.m. after a black...
lakeexpo.com
Police Release Name Of Man Killed In Officer-Involved Shooting At Lake Of The Ozarks Trailer Park
LAURIE, Mo. — Authorities have released the name of a man who was killed in an officer-involved shooting incident on Thursday evening, Jan. 5. The Laurie Police Department says 44-year-old Brian G. Mummert, of Sunrise Beach, Mo., was shot and killed by a police officer during an encounter with police, after Mummert allegedly tried to pull a firearm out of his waistband.
myozarksonline.com
19-year-old homeless man from the Dixon area has been arraigned in Pulaski County Associate Circuit Court
A 19-year-old homeless man from the Dixon area has been arraigned in Pulaski County Associate Circuit Court in Waynesville on three counts of burglary in the second degree. Court documents allege that on July 1st of last year, Hayden William Wolfe knowingly unlawfully entered a building at 200 East 4th Street in Dixon for the purpose of stealing and unlawfully entered a building at 204 East 4th Street, again for the purpose of stealing within. The documents also allege that Wolfe knowingly unlawfully entered Dixon Caring Center on December 14th for the purpose of stealing within. Wolfe entered not guilty pleas to the charges. Judge Colin Long ordered him to personally appear for a counsel status hearing on January 9th.
Investigation continues in Springfield after stolen vehicles found
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – An investigation continues in Springfield after police found stolen vehicles at a property in town. At the property on South Farm Road 133, officials with the Springfield Police Department confirmed they recovered stolen vehicles, campers, and various equipment. Officers first came out to the property on Thursday evening. On Friday, law enforcement […]
KYTV
Missouri Highway Patrol investigates officer-involved shooting in Laurie, Mo.
A man from Mexico has been sentenced in connection to a triple homicide in Springfield in 2018. Thousands of foster and adoptive families in the Ozarks forced to change healthcare providers. KY3's Nicolette Zangara reports. How to apply for a license to grow your own marijuana in Missouri. Luis Perez,...
Warsaw Man Injured in Benton County Crash
A Warsaw man was injured in a one-vehicle crash that occurred Thursday in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2006 Jeep Liberty, driven by 20-year-old Zander D. Fletcher of Warsaw, was at Bent Tree Drive and Homer Avenue (north of Route Z) around 5:15 p.m., when the vehicle traveled off the left side of the road and struck a ditch.
KYTV
Driver dies in crash in Christian County, Mo.
BRUNER, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Christian County. The patrol identified the victim as Bryan Baker, 59, of Branson, Mo. Troopers responded to the crash on State Highway 14 east of Bruner on Thursday around 10 a.m. Investigators say his vehicle drove...
kjluradio.com
Three people injured, one seriously, in Henry County collision near Tightwad
A Benton County woman suffers serious injuries in a two-vehicle crash in neighboring Henry County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Amy Gregory, 35, of Warsaw, was driving on Highway 7 near the town of Tightwad late Saturday morning when she turned into the path of another vehicle. After the two vehicles collided, they came to a rest in a ditch.
lakeexpo.com
BREAKING: Man Killed In Officer-Involved Shooting At Lake Of The Ozarks
LAURIE, Mo. — An officer-involved shooting left one man dead and the Highway Patrol investigating, on Thursday evening, Jan. 5. The shooting took place at Park Place on Highway O across from Jiffy Stop Gas Station in Laurie. At approximately 7:30 p.m. neighbors of a mobile home say they heard shots and yelling between an officer and a tenant at the neighboring residence. The witness said it was a domestic dispute that police were called to, with the suspect uncooperative with the Laurie Police officer.
KYTV
Branson man in serious condition after being ejected from car
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Branson was taken to a Springfield hospital in serious condition after being ejected from a car Saturday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the crash occurred around 4:55 a.m. on Highway 76 just west of the Highway 248 intersection north of Branson. The report states the car failed to negotiate a curve, traveled off the left side of the road, hit a beam then overturned several times, before ejecting the driver.
Comments / 0