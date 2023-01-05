Read full article on original website
Related
A Mainer Wants To Know Who Makes The Best Red Snapper Hot Dogs?
Most people outside of Maine, have no clue why we love this treat so much. And some people don’t even know these exist!. Perusing Reddit this morning, I saw someone pose an interesting question “Who Makes The Best Red Snapper Hot Dogs”. You can’t talk about red snapper...
The Best Place in Maine for Pancakes is in New Hampshire
If you ever get a hankering for pancakes, here are 10 places that will fill you right up and a surprise entry that is a road trip out of Maine. Arguably breakfast is the best meal of the day. Also arguably, it's the biggest pain int eh butt to make. If you want pancakes, you're also gonna want bacon and maybe eggs or even some cut-up fruit. That's where making breakfast is just a huge pain. So many pans, so many dishes, so much to clean up.
Visit This Maine Treehouse with a Hot Tub Overlooking A Picturesque Babbling Brook
The description of the rental is below and it will blow you away,. The rushing water will flow right by your bedroom overlooking the most pristine, undeveloped river in Maine. This is a complete oasis with no one in sight. Complete privacy in the hot tub overlooking the Crooked River. Wall of windows with mirror tint.
newscentermaine.com
As Maine's climate continues to change, so does its growing scallop farming industry
BELFAST, Maine — When you work on the water in Maine, the cold months make for hit-or-miss days. For Andrew Peters and his three-person crew, undocking from Buck's Harbor Marina in Brooksville to tend to their scallops is a year-round venture. It takes about 45 minutes by boat to...
Can You Guess the Deepest Lake in Maine?
Maine has a heck of a lot of water. Within the Pine Tree State are 73 rivers over 20 miles long, and an additional 39 that drain over 200 square miles each, according to Maine: An Encyclopedia. In addition to its 3,400+ miles of coastline, the state also has many lakes, 51 of which cover an area of at least five miles each.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Maine
If you live in Maine and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Maine that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
WATCH: Maine Snowplows Performing ‘Ballet’ to ‘The Nutcracker’ Is Pure Winter Magic
On today’s episode of “Things You’ve Never Seen Before”, Maine snowplows conducted a beautiful version of "The Nutcracker" ballet, kind of by accident. Well, I don’t know your life, maybe you’ve seen snowplows doing ballet but I highly doubt it. While listening to “The...
WGME
Maine city warmed at an alarming rate in December
BANGOR (BDN) -- Things are heating up in Bangor. The average December temperature was 30.9 degrees Fahrenheit, 5 degrees above normal for the Queen City, according to the scientific group Climate Central that tracks weather trends and information in 182 locations across the country. Of those 182, Bangor was the...
Lesser Known Maine Beach Named One Of The Best In The Country
Normally, when we think about the "best" beaches in Maine, we fixate on the bigger, well known, beaches. Old Orchard Beach, Popham Beach, even Acadia's Sand Beach. It probably never crossed your mind that one of the best beaches in the state, in all of New England for that matter, was located nowhere near the ocean. Right?
5 Bands You Didn’t Know Were From Maine
Maine is home to some of the world's most incredible bands that the residents of the state should be proud of!. To celebrate the success of these bands, here is a countdown of 5 bands you may not have known were from Maine!
Here is Something Maine is #14 At Doing in The Whole Nation
If you had to guess which states in America had the longest life expectancy and which one had the shortest life expectancy, think you could do it?. Think about it. First Maine is not #1 on either end of the list. However we are very respectable with our results. Mainers can be proud that we finish 14th when it comes to how long we expect to live.
A Maine Resident Won $1 Million On A Scratch Ticket
According to WGME, a Mainer recently cashed in a scratch ticket worth a million dollars!. The ticket, $50,000,000 CA$H RICHE$ instant ticket, was purchased from a convenience store in Kittery. While that scratch ticket was the biggest winner in the state in December 2022, there were a number of other...
Woman Flips Out on New Hampshire Meteorologist Matt Hoenig at Grocery Store
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. This took a hard and kind of unexpected turn pretty quickly. Imagine you either just wrap up a hard day of work and need to go...
Bob Marley Is Going On A Comedy ‘Ski Tour Of Maine’
Spend the day on the slopes, and then the night laughing at jokes!. Now that 2023 is well underway, you might be feeling a little bit of post-holiday letdown, especially as the thought of a long, cold, snowy winter looms large. Although it may seem like there is nothing to...
WGME
Warm weather has made ice fishing dangerous across Maine
WATERBORO (WGME)-- Ice fishermen are ready for the fishing season- the ice however- not quite. Maine's winter weather has been warmer than usual for some of Maine's lake, making it unsafe to icefish. Game wardens say ice fishing is dependent on cold temperatures, the size of the lake, and what...
newscentermaine.com
Maine coon cats happy in Maine
Our two Maine Coons -Biggy Iggy and Bitty Itty a.k.a Big and Little- love living here and each other! Credit: Barbi Dickison.
newscentermaine.com
Are more people going missing in Maine?
NEWS CENTER Maine reported five missing people since Christmas and two have been found. Game Wardens say there is no increase, but holidays are a sensitive time.
How I Afford to Ski in Maine on a Budget
Skiing and snowboarding are far from accessible for everyone. Winter sports require expensive gear, day or season passes that cost a fortune, have absurdly priced food, and are far drives that cost you gas or a place to stay overnight. I had always wanted to ski growing up but my...
observer-me.com
What you need to know to catch fish in Maine this month
Ice anglers are excited about getting out on Maine’s frozen lakes and ponds, but make sure you check conditions before venturing out this month. The January fishing reports from the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife list several small bodies of water that typically freeze first, but it is up to anglers to test for ice safety before heading onto the ice as warm temperatures have not been conducive to good ice formation.
One of the Best Hikes in All of the United States is in Maine
Maine truly is Vacationland. The well-earned nickname has only grown stronger over the years, especially with the state gaining more and more exposure. Maine is constantly being compared, contrasted, dissected, observed, and reviewed by travel websites from across the globe. These articles can be great reference guides to future Maine vacationers or even future residents.
WDEA AM 1370
Brewer, ME
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
570K+
Views
ABOUT
WDEA AM 1370 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0