ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Comments / 0

Related
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

The Best Place in Maine for Pancakes is in New Hampshire

If you ever get a hankering for pancakes, here are 10 places that will fill you right up and a surprise entry that is a road trip out of Maine. Arguably breakfast is the best meal of the day. Also arguably, it's the biggest pain int eh butt to make. If you want pancakes, you're also gonna want bacon and maybe eggs or even some cut-up fruit. That's where making breakfast is just a huge pain. So many pans, so many dishes, so much to clean up.
MAINE STATE
97.5 WOKQ

Can You Guess the Deepest Lake in Maine?

Maine has a heck of a lot of water. Within the Pine Tree State are 73 rivers over 20 miles long, and an additional 39 that drain over 200 square miles each, according to Maine: An Encyclopedia. In addition to its 3,400+ miles of coastline, the state also has many lakes, 51 of which cover an area of at least five miles each.
MAINE STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Maine

If you live in Maine and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Maine that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
MAINE STATE
WGME

Maine city warmed at an alarming rate in December

BANGOR (BDN) -- Things are heating up in Bangor. The average December temperature was 30.9 degrees Fahrenheit, 5 degrees above normal for the Queen City, according to the scientific group Climate Central that tracks weather trends and information in 182 locations across the country. Of those 182, Bangor was the...
BANGOR, ME
Q106.5

Lesser Known Maine Beach Named One Of The Best In The Country

Normally, when we think about the "best" beaches in Maine, we fixate on the bigger, well known, beaches. Old Orchard Beach, Popham Beach, even Acadia's Sand Beach. It probably never crossed your mind that one of the best beaches in the state, in all of New England for that matter, was located nowhere near the ocean. Right?
MAINE STATE
WDEA AM 1370

Here is Something Maine is #14 At Doing in The Whole Nation

If you had to guess which states in America had the longest life expectancy and which one had the shortest life expectancy, think you could do it?. Think about it. First Maine is not #1 on either end of the list. However we are very respectable with our results. Mainers can be proud that we finish 14th when it comes to how long we expect to live.
MAINE STATE
B98.5

A Maine Resident Won $1 Million On A Scratch Ticket

According to WGME, a Mainer recently cashed in a scratch ticket worth a million dollars!. The ticket, $50,000,000 CA$H RICHE$ instant ticket, was purchased from a convenience store in Kittery. While that scratch ticket was the biggest winner in the state in December 2022, there were a number of other...
MAINE STATE
Q106.5

Bob Marley Is Going On A Comedy ‘Ski Tour Of Maine’

Spend the day on the slopes, and then the night laughing at jokes!. Now that 2023 is well underway, you might be feeling a little bit of post-holiday letdown, especially as the thought of a long, cold, snowy winter looms large. Although it may seem like there is nothing to...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Warm weather has made ice fishing dangerous across Maine

WATERBORO (WGME)-- Ice fishermen are ready for the fishing season- the ice however- not quite. Maine's winter weather has been warmer than usual for some of Maine's lake, making it unsafe to icefish. Game wardens say ice fishing is dependent on cold temperatures, the size of the lake, and what...
MAINE STATE
newscentermaine.com

Maine coon cats happy in Maine

Our two Maine Coons -Biggy Iggy and Bitty Itty a.k.a Big and Little- love living here and each other! Credit: Barbi Dickison.
MAINE STATE
94.9 HOM

How I Afford to Ski in Maine on a Budget

Skiing and snowboarding are far from accessible for everyone. Winter sports require expensive gear, day or season passes that cost a fortune, have absurdly priced food, and are far drives that cost you gas or a place to stay overnight. I had always wanted to ski growing up but my...
MAINE STATE
observer-me.com

What you need to know to catch fish in Maine this month

Ice anglers are excited about getting out on Maine’s frozen lakes and ponds, but make sure you check conditions before venturing out this month. The January fishing reports from the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife list several small bodies of water that typically freeze first, but it is up to anglers to test for ice safety before heading onto the ice as warm temperatures have not been conducive to good ice formation.
MAINE STATE
Z107.3

One of the Best Hikes in All of the United States is in Maine

Maine truly is Vacationland. The well-earned nickname has only grown stronger over the years, especially with the state gaining more and more exposure. Maine is constantly being compared, contrasted, dissected, observed, and reviewed by travel websites from across the globe. These articles can be great reference guides to future Maine vacationers or even future residents.
MAINE STATE
WDEA AM 1370

WDEA AM 1370

Brewer, ME
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
570K+
Views
ABOUT

WDEA AM 1370 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy