Read full article on original website
Related
Detroit News
No one wanted Princess Fiona. Then the balding, potbellied pit bull met a little girl
The animal shelter staff did not believe in giving up, so they told the dog it was time, once again, to show off all that she had to offer: Her chunks of missing fur. Her constant peeing. Her potbelly, grown so protuberant that it nearly grazed the ground everywhere she waddled.
Hearts Break As Shelter Given 1-Month-Old Puppy: 'Unwanted Christmas Gifts'
"Don't give out pets as gifts to someone who didn't ask for one or done research on how to care for it," a caption on a video featuring a puppy in an animal shelter warned.
Mum who gave birth to nine babies is finally allowed out of hospital
A mum has been allowed to return home after giving birth to nine children. Halima Cissé, 27, spent 19 months in hospital in Morocco after welcoming the world’s first documented nonuplets. The mum was flown to Morocco for specialist care where they received medical support at the Ain...
pethelpful.com
Sweet Shelter Dog Is Still Waiting for Her Forever Home 9 Months After Her Human Died
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. When we typically hear of animals getting surrendered to a shelter, we think about how those owners gave up, but that's not always the case. There are a few unfortunate situations that force these animals to the shelters. Just take what happened to this sweet doggo named Vibe for example.
pethelpful.com
Little Dog Surrendered to Shelter After Owner Couldn't Keep Him Is Just So Heartbreaking
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. As awful as it is to see any loving pet surrendered to a shelter, it's even harder to know that some of them weren't surrendered by choice. These pets were loved and adored but were forced to be separated for one reason or another--just like Luke. This little Chihuahua mix was dropped off at @sparcsaveslives805 in Santa Paula, California, after his owner aged out of the foster system, and we are simply devastated for them both.
Down Syndrome Has Virtually ‘Disappeared’ in Iceland and the Reason Lies in Abortions
Boy with Down syndromePhoto byWikimedia Commons; Public Domain. Down syndrome is a genetic disorder caused by the presence of an extra copy of the 21st chromosome. This extra genetic material can cause a range of physical and intellectual differences, including characteristic facial features and intellectual disability.
Local Animal Shelter is Closing
Photo byImage Rights Purchased Through Unsplash+ | Image In collaboration with Getty ImagesonUnsplash. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Fox5NY and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Teenager Gave Birth at Home When No One Even Knew She Was Pregnant
*This is a work of nonfiction, based on actual events as told to me by my friend who experienced this firsthand; a story told with her permission. *. My friend says she was shocked one day while studying to be a nurse. She recalls that she was at school when she suddenly received a phone call telling her to come home. When she inquired what was wrong, her older sister told her that their younger sister was at home ‘delivering’.
pethelpful.com
Parrot's Desperate Calls for Dad After 'Losing' Him Are Totally Priceless
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. There's no denying that some of our pets have become a little too attached to us. We honestly don't mind it though because it's so endearing. The only frustrating thing is that you can't even be in a different room of the house without them. LOL! They're attached to our hip!
pethelpful.com
Dog Marks 100 Days at Rescue Without One Person Interested in Adopting Her
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Any amount of time an animal spends in a shelter is already long enough because well, no animal should have to live there. It should be everyone's goal to get every last animal a forever home. They deserve it! So maybe we should start by getting those animals who've been living in the shelters the longest home first!
Man tells his pregnant fiancé that childbirth is gross
Hospital Bed With White Pillow And Blue BlanketPhoto byBret Kavanaugh/UnsplashonUnsplash. People that have seen childbirth will tell you that it's wonderful even if it's not very pretty. For some though, it's way too much to handle and they would rather not have to watch.
NBC 29 News
Shelters and rescues receiving unwanted animal presents after the holidays
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Shelters and rescues are receiving unwanted puppy presents following the holidays, according to Newsweek. Pets can be cute additions to the family, but they’re also long-term commitments. Owners need time and money for vet appointments, food, training, and more. “They’re not disposable, they’re supposed to...
Popular Dog Brand's Treats Potentially Linked to Illness, Death in Dogs
As pet owners, our top priority is the well-being and safety of our beloved dogs. While rawhide, rib bones, and similar treats have long been popular choices for dogs, there are growing concerns about their potential as choking hazards. Some dogs may struggle to digest rawhide, leading to indigestion or stomach pain, while others may chew off large pieces and risk blocking their esophagus. As a result, many people have turned to rawhide alternatives as safer options.
Puppy accidentally euthanized at Baldwin Park Animal Care Center
Following outrage from residents, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors is looking into the events that led to a 3-month-old puppy being accidentally euthanized earlier this month. According to a motion by Supervisors Hilda Solis and Janice Hahn, a county Department of Animal Care and Control employee "erroneously authorized the euthanasia of a 3-month-old puppy named Bowie at the Baldwin Park Animal Care Center.""His death sparked outrage among community members who reasonably contacted the county about the puppy's death," the motion stated.Solis said during the meeting that Balwin Park's mayor reached out to the county regarding the puppy's death."It's really...
Dog Owner Slammed For 'Insensitive' And 'Offensive' Name She Gave Her Pet
When getting a new pet, there are many decisions that need to be made. First, you have to figure out what kind of creature you want, then, the specific type or breed that matches with your lifestyle, and finally, you have to decide what you will be calling your new family member. Some pet owners choose a typical name like Spot or Whiskers, while others go a different route and pick something more unique. That's the path one new dog owner went with, but all it has gotten her is shamed.
Woman whose face tattoo mugshot went viral stuns internet with reverse transformation: ‘I feel proud’
‘I feel proud because change is possible and healing and learning new things are possible.’ A woman whose mugshot went viral due to her highly inked face is undergoing severe laser therapy to remove the inking in order to forget the ex-boyfriend with whom she was arrested. Alyssa Zebrasky got the complex Day of the Dead tattoo four years ago while dating an ex-partner who also had elaborate facial tattoos.
Upworthy
Person knits baby blanket for pregnant work acquaintance, reminds us to never hesitate to be kind
Do you ever get together with friends or family, have a good time, and then regret anything you said or said later? If you find yourself replaying events and wishing you could go back in time, second-guessing may be depriving you of joy and self-esteem. We might be rather unhappy as we ruminate our decisions. A woman opened up about a similar dilemma on Reddit talking about making a baby blanket for her pregnant coworker. After gifting the blanket, she was left wondering if she had overstepped her mark as an acquaintance. She was even beginning to regret her decision.
pethelpful.com
Parrot's Cute Reaction to a Paper Towel Roll Is a Breath of Fresh Air
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. It's amazing what pets can find amusing to interact and play with and TikTok account holder @Lifewithbird93 has found a way to amuse their adorable Green Indian Ringneck Parrot, and it's with something most of us have in our kitchens right now.
pethelpful.com
Certain Actions Might Actually Hurt a Dog's Feelings
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. TikTok user @petlabco is an amazing account that shares expert pet advice that you might've not heard before. For example, they recently posted a clip about 5 surprising things that might hurt your dog's feelings. And trust us, you'll want to listen to this one.
pethelpful.com
Pig Asking His Mom to 'Sing for Him' Is Pure Internet Gold
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Merlin the pig is his mom's biggest fan, and he's ready to prove it in one of the duo's recent viral videos. As his doting mum, @mina.alali, prepares something in the kitchen, the adorable pet pig approaches his 'talking' buttons, and asks her to 'sing for him.' What happens next will have you smiling from ear to ear!
Comments / 0