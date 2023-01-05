Read full article on original website
Indiana governor’s 2023 agenda calls for $5 billion in spending
(The Center Square) – Indiana will increase its public health and education investments as part of Gov. Eric Holcomb’s 2023 Next Level Agenda, which includes $5 billion of spending. “By making lasting investments in our health, education and workforce, we are building a stronger tomorrow for all Hoosiers,”...
Stitt outlines plans for his second term in inaugural address
(The Center Square) - Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt laid out his plan for his next four years in office and called parental choice in education one of his priorities during his inaugural address Monday. “Just one year after we passed the Open Transfer law, thousands of students are taking advantage...
State Treasurer John Schroder to run for Louisiana governor
BATON ROUGE, La. - State Treasurer John Schroder told supporters Monday he is running for governor. "As a friend and loyal supporter I want you to be among the first to know the decision Ellie and I have made for our future and the future of the great state of Louisiana," Schroder said in his message.
Indiana auditor, treasurer, secretary of state sworn in at Statehouse ceremony
The three Republican state officials elected by Hoosiers on Nov. 8 are on the job. A swearing-in ceremony Monday at the Statehouse marked the beginning of the four-year terms for State Auditor Tera Klutz, State Treasurer Daniel Elliott and Secretary of State Diego Morales. All three technically have been at...
Indiana legislative session convenes amid conflicting Republican priorities
The 2023 session of the Indiana General Assembly officially is underway. Over the next four months, state representatives and senators will propose upward of 1,000 new laws, including a two-year state budget; evaluate, rewrite or ignore each of those proposals; and ultimately approve about 200 or so for probable enactment by Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb.
One-third of Virginia community colleges lack close public transit connections
A bus that picks up Reynolds Community College students from downtown Richmond. (Charlie Paullin/The Mercury) Two-thirds of community and technical college campuses in Virginia are within a half-mile walking distance of a public transit stop. For the remaining third, students traveling by public transit must walk more than half a...
Pritzker lays out second-term agenda after inauguration
(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker is now in his second term. The governor took the oath of office Monday in Springfield alongside his wife and children. He joked about signs he saw around the state during the election that said “fire Pritzker.”. “I was concerned about...
Tax cuts, abortion on docket for 2023 Virginia legislative session
(The Center Square) – Tax cuts, abortion and education policy are among the range of issues Virginia lawmakers will debate after the 2023 legislative session convenes this week. The 2023 session that convenes Wednesday will likely be a sprint for lawmakers, who will meet for at least 30 days...
Ex-Reading superintendent tapped for Pa. education secretary
READING, Pa. — A former Reading School District superintendent is heading to Harrisburg. Pennsylvania's incoming governor, Josh Shapiro, picked Khalid Mumin, the former leader of Reading schools, to join his cabinet as education secretary. After some shorter stints by former superintendents, Khalid Mumin led the Reading School District for...
Governor, chief justice to deliver annual addresses to Hoosiers
The annual addresses by the leaders of Indiana’s executive and judicial branches of government are scheduled for this week. Gov. Eric Holcomb will deliver his 2023 State of the State speech Tuesday to a joint meeting of the Indiana House and Senate at the Statehouse in Indianapolis. The Republican...
Report: PA actions key to Chesapeake Bay restoration
A new report says there's hope for restoring the Chesapeake Bay — if Pennsylvania does more to meet its clean-water commitments. The 2022 State of the Bay report assesses 13 key indicators of the bay's health. It finds three declined, and three water-quality measures improved. Harry Campbell, Pennsylvania science...
Illinois legislators approve $85K salary for lawmakers in $1.7 billion spending bill
(The Center Square) – During late night session over the weekend, Illinois lawmakers approved giving legislators, statewide officers and executive agency staff pay raises, amid more than $1.7 billion of other spending of tax resources. Just before 9 p.m. Friday, the Illinois House approved an amendment to Senate Bill...
State representatives address official complaint against Frontier Communications
The Pennsylvania Office of Consumer Advocate (OCA) has filed a formal complaint against Frontier Communications for its failure to provide reliable service to customers, announced the OCA on Monday. Reps. Tina Pickett (R-Bradford/Wyoming) and Clint Owlett (R-Tioga/Bradford) issued the following statement in response to the announcement:. “We are encouraged by...
Pennsylvania House speaker may not go independent; asked to 'immediately resign'
(The Center Square) – Within a week of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives choosing a surprise speaker to lead, the sense of support and unity is already fading. The House Republican who nominated Speaker Mark Rozzi, D-Temple, to serve in a closely divided House has now called on him to “immediately resign.” Rozzi, from Temple, was a Democrat when nominated and in his acceptance speech vowed to be independent of Democrats and Republicans, including not caucusing with either party.
Degenfelder Announces Leadership Team, Monday Memos
Happy New Year! I am very excited to work with you in 2023, and beyond. I ran to be State Superintendent because I am a product of Wyoming public schools, a lifelong Wyomingite, and as such have a deeply held passion for ensuring our students are provided every opportunity to build a successful future right here in Wyoming.
What Mark Rozzi’s record can tell us about what kind of Pa. House speaker he’ll be
HARRISBURG — In the Pennsylvania Capitol, no other issue defines the legislative career of newly minted state House Speaker Mark Rozzi more than helping survivors of decades-old sexual abuse. In every legislative session since he was first elected in 2012, Rozzi has sponsored bills that would suspend the state’s...
Wilkes-Barre Area superintendent reviews building projects and plans
PLAINS TWP. — The Wilkes-Barre Area School District is planning a series of building projects that will be funded without new debt or higher taxes, Superintendent Brian Costello said during an address at Monday’s school board meeting. Plans include: a new administration office complex across from the new...
Country concerts to dominate Nebraska this spring
If you like country concerts, Nebraska is the place to be — at least in the first half of 2023. Between early February and the end of May, the state’s two major concert venues will host seven country concerts — all by established stars who are returning to the state, if not the venue, for shows that should all draw close to capacity crowds.
Texas Association of Basketball Coaches: Girls State Poll
6. DeSoto (14-4) 7. San Antonio Brennan (20-4) 8. South Grand Prairie (16-6) 9. Denton Braswell (19-4) 10. San Antonio Harlan (19-3) 11. Fort Bend Austin (23-1) 13. Lewisville Hebron (20-4) 14. Flower Mound (20-3) 15. Allen (20-5) 16. Mansfield Lake Ridge (20-7) 17. Fort Bend Hightower (22-3) 18. Houston...
