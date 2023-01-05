Read full article on original website
Related
Prince Harry Writes That Prince William Was “Drunk” on the Morning of His Wedding to Kate Middleton in 2011
To Harry, William’s wedding day represented “yet another farewell.”
Prince Harry reveals that Meghan Markle misled viewers about Kate Middleton feud during 2021 'Oprah' special
Prince Harry revealed in "Spare" that Meghan Markle did not mention an "offensive" remark that she made to Kate Middleton during the 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey.
Prince Harry Breaks Down How Meghan Markle Found ‘Scrapes and Bruises’ on His Back After ‘Nasty’ Fight With Prince William
Prince Harry offered more details on his physical fight with Prince William — revealing he only told Meghan Markle after she noticed "scrapes and bruises" on his back. "It was a buildup of — frustration, I think, on his part. It was at a time where he was being told certain things by people within […]
netflixjunkie.com
“Little exaggerated” – Prince Harry Finally Comments on Infamous Meghan Markle Tiara Drama
Meghan Markle dazzled at her wedding with Prince Harry in a timeless white gown by Clare Waight Keller. However, not the £110,000 Givenchy dress but Queen Mary’s Diamond Bandeau stole all the thunder. As per the royal tradition, Queen Elizabeth II lent Markle the tiara that had a 10-diamond brooch as a centerpiece for her wedding. Following the royal wedding, a lot of stories popped up in the media regarding the tiara.
The View’s Joy Behar And Sara Haines Seemingly Weigh In On Affair, Suspension Of Other ABC Stars Amy Robach And T.J. Holmes
Joy Behar and Sara Haines seemed to reference fellow ABC stars Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes in a segment of The View.
The Hollywood Gossip
Janelle Brown: I Don't Ever Want to Reconcile with Kody, But...
Janelle Brown is not looking back. But the Sister Wives stars says she feel compelled to look forward at times. On Sunday night, the mother of six opened up extensively about her decision to walk away from spiritual spouse Kody, speaking to host Sukanya Krishnan on part three of the Sister Wives: One on One special.
netflixjunkie.com
“We love you”- Fans Pour Good Wishes for Kate Middleton, as The Dutchess Turn 41
Kate Middleton turned 41 this year. The Princess of Wales is undoubtedly one of the most famous Royal Members and the wife of the Prince of Wales. Hence, the birth anniversary of one of the leading members of the Royal family will is to be held with great pomp and show. Amidst the family feuds, Waleses have put up their most nonchalant front to go on with business as usual.
netflixjunkie.com
Bravery or Shame? Hailey Bieber Receives Backlash for ‘Nepo Baby’ Tee, With Internet Calling Out Her Father
Hailey Bieber caught up in the nepo baby boom! If you were active on social media at the end of 2022 you might have heard about this term. People have been obsessing over the fact that the kids of famous kids in the industry always have an above hand when it comes to getting opportunities. Adding fire to the prolonged controversy New York Magazine took a violent topic for the final cover story of the year.
netflixjunkie.com
In the Race of Being Rich, Kanye West Lost to a German Shephard Dog
Last year was not the year of Kanye West and the beginning of 2023 does not seem to be great for the rapper either. By the end of 2022, half of the companies for whom Ye was once a cash cow broke ties with him. And all of that was because of the rapper’s anti-semantic remarks which put him in trouble.
Prince William & Kate Middleton Reportedly Had Very Strong Feelings About Meghan Markle & Her Biggest Acting Gig Before Meeting Her
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Before Meghan Markle became part of the British Royal Family, she was best known for her role as Rachel Zane in the long-running dramedy Suits. Since it ran for eight years (and Meghan was on for seven of them), it became a favorite show in many households: including with Prince William and Kate Middleton.
netflixjunkie.com
“That’s copyright”-Fans Call Out Nike’s Latest Slides for Duping Kanye West’s Designs
Kanye West may not be working with brands anymore, but the brands are not done with him. The Gold Digger singer while being known for his songs, made his empire of wealth more from his designs. He even interned for Fendi during his younger days along with his late friend Virgil Abloh.
netflixjunkie.com
Shame! Victoria Beckham Receives Backlash for Promoting Expensive Piece of Cloth
After having a successful career in music and television and then marrying international football star David Beckham, Victoria Beckham established herself as a fashion designer. She is now busy with her international clothing store, Victoria Beckham. She posts about her clothing brand every now and then on Instagram. Her Instagram...
netflixjunkie.com
Charlie XCX Takes a Dig at Hailey Bieber’s Nepo Baby Tee and It Is Hilarious
Hailey Bieber has long been a street-style sensation stirring up the internet with her dazzling looks. Her solid wardrobe is evidence of why this beauty is named among the top fashion icons. From oversized blazers to cargo pants, she regularly takes the spotlight whether it’s street or fashion week. However, this time the American supermodel hit the headlines for wearing the most viral yet controversial term on her cute tee.
netflixjunkie.com
Problem in Paradise? Prince Harry Reveals He Once “snapped at” Meghan Markle In An Ugly Squabble
After Prince Harry’s comic story about his frozen shaft in his brother-turned-arch-nemesis’ marriage, the latest headline has been breaking the internet today. Earlier Prince Harry had exposed his brother, William by claiming that he had physically assaulted him back in the day over Meghan Markle. He also disclosed his father’s initial thoughts about him when he was born. After a series of bombshells dropped on his estranged family, here is an explosive about on his own.
netflixjunkie.com
Kanye West Playing Chess With a Squirrel Stuns TWITTER, Fans Choose Sides
Kanye West in the course of the past few months has become a goody bag for jokes around the globe. The Genius rapper has always been known for his funny bone. However, the past years have seen the Grammy-winning rapper indulge in a lot of dubious behavior leading many to believe that the rapper may be in some serious mental turmoil.
netflixjunkie.com
Why Did Meghan Markle Regret Wearing Jeans at Her First Meeting With the Late Queen Elizabeth?
There is a war going on between the Sussexes and Britain’s royal family. Despite being at odds with the senior members for over three years, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle loved one person dearly, and that was the late Queen Elizabeth. The Duchess has always spoken highly about her significant other’s grandmother. She also hailed her as the shining example of female leadership.
netflixjunkie.com
Remember Ryan Gosling’s Role Where He Was A Liability and Not Star In A Big Sports Drama?
Ryan Gosling is seemingly enjoying the peak of his career right now. However, it was always not the case with the actor. Stepping into the biggest film-making industry with nothing in hand, he had to begin climbing the ladder of success from the very first step. While he apparently proved his talent by giving a standout performance in the unforgettable love story, The Notebook, the 42-year-old Canadian actor has often rejected some heavy paycheck dramas such as Fifty Shades Trilogy.
netflixjunkie.com
Fans Imagine Ryan Gosling As a Breathtaking Marvel Character For MCU
Ryan Gosling is one of the most incredible actors that Hollywood has today. Following his roles in distinctive genres he emerged as a versatile superstar in the entertainment industry. The Canadian star has taken lead in all sorts of movies from romcoms to musicals to sci-fi dramas. One can never forget him dancing to the La La Land tunes with his beautiful costar Emma Stone.
netflixjunkie.com
Medieval vs Contemporary: ‘Glass Onion’ and ‘The Pale Blue Eye’ Fight It Out For # 1 on Netflix
The past month has been absolutely bonkers in terms of mystery thrillers released on Netflix. The end of December saw the release of the highly anticipated Knives Out mystery sequel titled Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery starring Daniel Craig and not a week into the new year, The Pale Blue Eye starring Christian Bale accompanied by none other than Edgar Allen Poe are here to present a medieval mystery that will twist your brains. Netflix has established excellence in the mystery thriller community with exuberant projects such as Enola Holmes, I’m Thinking of Ending Things, Shimmer Lake, and countless others.
netflixjunkie.com
Netflix Receives Backlash For Cancelling ‘1899’, While Renewing Jenna Ortega’s ‘Wednesday’ For Season 2
Netflix has faced a lot of turbulence in terms of subscriptions and viewers lately. However, the year 2022 saw the return of the water cooler moments with buzzing charting rates and recording breaking streams. From noteworthy thriller whodunnit movies to cult shows like Stranger Things, fans were enraptured by the revival of their favorites. Adding much to the enthusiasm, the twisted spinoff of the 90s iconic Addams Family Wednesday landed on the platform.
Comments / 0