netflixjunkie.com
After Winning Two Awards, Meghan Markle Finds Herself in SHOCKING List Alongside Donald Trump and Kanye West
December 2022 will always be a month to remember for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. It started with the Sussexes receiving the prestigious Robert F. Kennedy Ripple of Hope award for calling out the structural racism in the British monarchy. Following the illustrious honor, Markle’s podcast Archetypes made headlines for winning the People’s Choice Award for Best Pop Podcast 2022.
netflixjunkie.com
Fans Lose It as Kanye West Makes an Unexpected Appearance in ‘Glass Onion’
Was Kanye West in Glass Onion? The singer sure has a mass fan following and was much-liked in Hollywood before all of his controversies. The rapper is known, not only for his music or sense of fashion but also for his attitude. He even referred to himself as God once and is very aware of the influence he has as an artist.
Kanye West is Reportedly Missing
According to Kanye West’s ex-business manager, the musician and business mogul is missing. The New York Post reports that West’s ex-business manager, Thomas St. John, is trying to serve the artist with a $4.5 million lawsuit over alleged unpaid fees. He’s reportedly also unable to reach West’s legal team.
‘I Just Hope He’s Okay’: Kanye West ‘Missing’ After Former Employee Alleges Rapper Owes Money
Kanye West’s former manager, Thomas St. John, plans to serve the rapper who fell from grace a $4.5 million lawsuit, but Kanye is nowhere to be found. The U.S. Sun retrieved a court filing from Dec. 19, 2022, that states St. John and his attorneys are requesting more time—until the end of March—to serve West and his company Yeezy L.L.C. The former manager’s efforts to contact the rapper have been unsuccessful because West was not reachable by mail, at home, or even at a law group listed as his contact.
Kim Kardashian Spotted With Kids After Kanye West Is Nowhere To Be Found As Ex Business Manager Attempts To Launch Lawsuit
Kim Kardashian is staying focused on her kids. The SKIMS founder shared a slew of snaps to her Instagram on Thursday, December 29, of a recent outing with her children Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, shortly after news broke that Kanye West's former business manager has been unable to locate the disgraced rapper to serve him with a lawsuit. Kardashian looked as chic-as-ever in a pair of flared leather pants, coordinated with a nylon Nike top and a set of dark shades as she helped her little trio out of the car. KIM KARDASHIAN FILMS ADORABLE VIDEO OF...
Ashanti Teasing Possibility of Rekindling Flame With Nelly After Steamy Stage Performance
Ashanti and Nelly might be ready to give their love a try again after all the chemistry they put on display during a recent live performance. Ashanti and Nelly shared the stage earlier this month while performing their 2008 hit, “Body On Me,” Hollywood Life reports. Fans couldn’t help but notice how Nelly appeared to be fighting temptation at points when Ashanti shook her tailfeather on her ex-boyfriend.
Megan Thee Stallion's Trial Outfit—The Apparent Symbolic Meaning
The "Hot Girl Summer" rapper testified against Tory Lanez, who is accused of shooting her in the foot in July 2020.
Rumored Couple Lori Harvey And Damson Idris Spotted In West Hollywood Together
Lori Harvey and Damson Idris are the latest A-listers to have dating rumors swirling about them.
Laura Ingraham Dumps Guest for Throwing Fox’s Scandals in Her Face
A guest on Fox News host Laura Ingraham’s show on Wednesday knocked her and the network over several past scandals, including claims of sexual harassment by network stars and even the time Ingraham mocked a school shooting survivor.In the wake of a frightening incident which saw Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffer a cardiac arrest during Monday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Ingraham spoke to Steve Almond, whose 2015 book Against Football: One Fan’s Reluctant Manifesto argues it’s time to give up the sport.Almond claimed that the NFL will make the game safer if there is an economic incentive to...
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Reportedly ‘Disappointed’ With the ‘Drama and Victimhood’ in ‘Harry and Meghan’, Commentator Says
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle feel Netflix's 'Harry & Meghan' docuseries 'leans too much into the drama and victimhood' and that they 'want to put the past behind them.'
‘Why are you trying to ruin it?’ Meghan Markle defends her ‘six-figure’ baby shower
Meghan Markle has spoken out in defence of her 2019 baby shower while reflecting on the criticism she faced over the extravagant party.In February 2019, the Duchess of Sussex, who was at the time pregnant with her and Prince Harry’s son Archie, travelled to New York City for a surprise baby shower.The celebration, which was held at The Mark Hotel in New York City, was planned by the duchess’ friends and attended by celebrity guests such as Gayle King, Serena Williams, and Amal Clooney.During the shower, guests played games and made floral arrangements, which King later revealed Meghan donated...
Snoop Dogg reveals the identity of the celebrity who made him faint (video)
Snoop Dogg is one of the more famous Americans of his time. Through the past three decades, the hip-hop icon has seen almost every corner of the world, but there was one moment that, literally, had him floored while he was traveling to film the 2001 movie Bones. “I’m in...
H.E.R Wants To Be Addressed By Her Government Name
H.E.R. is reclaiming her government name and wants the public to follow suit. During an appearance on Good Morning America on Wednesday (Dec. 7), H.E.R., née Gabriella Wilson, discussed her starring role as Belle in ABC’s Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration and how it inspired her to shed her musical alias. “I’ve been re-finding my voice. Now I’m not wearing glasses. I can’t be acting and wearing glasses, so I think it’s time for people to really get to know the person behind H.E.R.,” the 25-year-old Grammy award winner detailed. More from VIBE.comMusic Producing Icons Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis Are Still...
Charles Hasn't Been on 'TMZ Live' in Over a Week — Here's Why
Before there was Deux Moi, there was TMZ. The OG celebrity spotter. The OG Gossip Girl. They always have the tea and know where the people are, who they're with, and what they're doing. And for those of us who follow our favorite celebrities religiously, they are the standard on getting the gossip.
Meghan Markle Reportedly Lied About Not Being Able to Invite Her Niece to Her Wedding: ‘That Just Didn’t Happen’, Palace Source Claims
Meghan Markle alleged she was discouraged from inviting a beloved family member to her wedding, but palace insiders said that's a "complete and utter lie."
Complex
Megan Thee Stallion’s Boyfriend, Pardison Fontaine, Addresses Tory Lanez Assault Trial
Rapper Pardison Fontaine who is also Megan Thee Stallion’s boyfriend, is speaking out on her assault trial against Tory Lanez. “To any woman, especially ones of color, that has suffered an injustice, I feel for you …” Fontaine wrote on Instagram. “When you do find the courage to speak up it seems you will be ridiculed. Your credibility will be questioned, your entire past will be held under a magnifying glass. In an instant you can go from victim to defendant in the eyes of the public. To anyone with a sister, mother, niece or aunt, I pray for their protection. I pray for their covering. I wouldn’t wish this on anyone.”
Meghan Markle's Former Bodyguard Describes Her Difficult Entrance Into The Royal Family
When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, began dating, things were difficult in the public eye almost immediately. The couple recently shared details of their complicated courtship in their Netflix documentary series, "Harry & Meghan." Most notably, the royal couple experienced clashes with the British...
HipHopDX.com
Boosie Badazz Responds To Soulja Boy’s Gay Rapper Comments: ‘Can’t Let U Say That’
Boosie Badazz has taken Soulja Boy to task over his assertion that he is “one of the last straight rappers in the game” during a recent Instagram Live rant. On Thursday (December 29), the “Turn My Swag On” rapper seemingly fired a series of subliminal shots in NBA YoungBoy’s direction, reigniting their long-simmering beef. Although he didn’t name names, Soulja Boy went in on an unspecified rapper who paints his nails, labeling him and others like him “gay” while proclaiming to be “one of the last straight rappers in the game.”
Joe Budden Claims He’s Seen Megan Thee Stallion Do ‘Horrible Things’ to Great People
Joe Budden is the latest celebrity to offer his thoughts on the ongoing Tory Lanez trial. On a recent episode of his podcast, Joe claims he's seen Megan Thee Stallion do "horrible Things" to great people. On episode 587 of The Joe Budden Podcast, which premiered on Sunday (Dec. 18)...
Popculture
Hugh Jackman and Jake Gyllenhaal's Incredible Thriller Is No. 2 on Netflix Right Now
It may be nearly a decade since its release, but Prisoners is finding plenty of love in the year 2022. The Hugh Jackman and Jake Gyllenhaal-starring thriller recently made its way to Netflix, where is now enjoying newfound success among streamers who have helped push Prisoners to the top of Netflix's streaming charts.
