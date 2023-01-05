TFD responded to apartment fire in south Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) is responding to a fire at Riverchase Apartments in south Tulsa.

According to the FOX23 crew on scene, seven fire engines are at the complex, but the fire appears to be out.

Two apartment units have been damaged and two others have smoke damage.

There are currently no reports of injuries and no fatalities. Everyone made it out safely.

The Riverchase Apartments have a history of large and destructive fires.

This complex previously dealt with a large fire in both 2010 and 2018. The 2010 fire started overnight and destroyed eight units. The 2018 fire started in the attic and destroyed the entire upstairs area and 16 units.

