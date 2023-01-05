Read full article on original website
Check For These Tickets! Minnesota Lottery Has Millions In Unclaimed Prizes
Imagine having a million-dollar lottery ticket and not knowing it? You have to check your numbers! Or worse, imagine knowing you have that ticket but not knowing where it is. You would lose your mind if the numbers you selected every week were drawn, but you weren’t able to find the ticket!
seehafernews.com
Wisconsinite Wins $15 Million Lottery Jackpot
Someone in Wisconsin won the $15 million Megabucks drawing. The Wisconsin Lottery announced the big winner yesterday. The lucky person has yet to claim their prize Luck, Wisconsin is a tiny village of about 11 hundred people in Polk County, in the northwestern corner of the state. The winning ticket...
spectrumnews1.com
The 'luck' of the draw: $15.1 million Megabucks ticket sold in small Wisconsin town
LUCK, Wis. — The Wisconsin lottery announced the $15.1 million winning Megabucks ticket was sold in a city that upholds its name: Luck, Wisconsin, which has a population of just over 1,000 people. The winning ticket was sold at Wayne's Food Plus on Butternut Avenue with the winning numbers...
Bus Transporting Wisconsin Wrestling Team Explodes
The team was returning home from a meet in Minnesota at the time.
fox9.com
Bus carrying wrestling team catches fire on Wisconsin highway
BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (FOX 9) - A coach bus carrying a wrestling team from the Milwaukee School of Engineering caught fire in rural Barron County, Wisconsin, Saturday night. In a press release, the Barron County Sheriff’s Office said they believe the fire started with the brake system in the rear of the bus.
fox9.com
Icy meditations in Minnesota: Cold water dippers tout benefits
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - This winter has already brought enough snow and cold weather to make some question their choice of living in Minnesota. But in the land of 10,000 lakes we are known for embracing the cold; and on Sunday, some Minnesotans took that passion to another level. They...
Eagles poisoned at Inver Grove Heights landfill released into the wild
MINNEAPOLIS — University of Minnesota officials have released a half-dozen bald eagles found poisoned near the Twin Cities back into the wild.Eleven eagles were found poisoned near a landfill in suburban Inver Grove Heights in early December.MORE: Wildlife agencies investigate mass poisoning of bald eagles at Minnesota landfillThe university's raptor center determined the eagles were suffering from a euthanasia solution. They may have consumed the chemical by scavaging the carcasses of euthanized animals left at the landfill. One of the eagles also had avian flu and died.After weeks of medical treatment, one of the birds was released on Dec. 30. The other five were released on Friday. All six birds were released along the St. Croix River near Hastings.
They look pretty, but the costs of ice dams can really rack up
MINNEAPOLIS -- With this week's major dose of snow, many houses are showing the signs of ice dams. One company that clears ice dams says this is the busiest they've been in nearly a decade."I haven't seen it this bad in years, frankly. It's a bad season," Steve Kuhl said.He says hundreds of ice dams have been forming on homes across Minnesota, with his team now booking appointments several days out."We're just trying to work our way around the city to deal with the problems that are the worst problems, which is people that have the water coming in their...
DFL marijuana bill a Minnesotan twist on legalization
This week DFL lawmakers rolled out the 243-page marijuana legalization bill they hope to pass in the current legislative term. The measure shares many similarities with legalization frameworks already in place in the 21 other states that have allowed recreational marijuana use since the first measures passed in Colorado and Washington more than a decade […] The post DFL marijuana bill a Minnesotan twist on legalization appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: Putting this January snowstorm into perspective
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - It's been a snowy start to the year. This week's snowstorm marks just the seventh time since 1872 the Twin Cities has seen a two-day snowstorm accumulate more than 10 inches in January. The snow depth at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport has increased from 10 inches...
fox9.com
Gophers: PJ Fleck names Matt Simon, Greg Harbaugh co-offensive coordinators
MINNEAPOLIS - University of Minnesota football coach PJ Fleck on Monday announced coaching staff changes for the 2023 season. Fleck has promoted tight ends coach Greg Harbaugh and wide receivers coach Matt Simon to be co-offensive coordinators. They’ll replace Kirk Ciarrocca, who is leaving the team to be the next offensive coordinator at Rutgers.
CBS News
NEXT Weather Alert: Drawn-out snow storm could leave metro with 8-10 inches by Thursday
MINNEAPOLIS -- More rounds of shoveling and plowing are in store for many Minnesotans this week. The Twin Cities were downgraded Tuesday night from a Winter Storm Warning to a Winter Weather Advisory. Southwestern Minnesota will also be downgraded at midnight Wednesday. The advisory mainly warns of poor road conditions and possible blowing snow.
Man arrested for murder near U.S. Bank Stadium
A man was arrested in the murder of a Plymouth man near U.S. Bank Stadium last Friday night. The suspect was out on bond after charges of murdering a man in Moorhead in 2021.
fox9.com
US Bank Stadium making major concert announcement
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - U.S. Bank Stadium will "reveal artists for one of the year's biggest concerts" on Friday. A media alert from the Minneapolis stadium says Minnesota Vikings ring-of-honor legend and hall of farmer John Randle and Vikings cheerleaders among others will be there for the announcement, scheduled for 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 6.
Frank Vascellaro recovering after shoulder surgery
MINNEAPOLIS -- Frank Vascellaro is recovering after undergoing shoulder surgery on Friday.WCCO's evening anchor shared that he won't be behind the desk for a few weeks; he slipped and fell the day after Christmas while helping his daughter load up her car, hurting his rotor cuff."I completely went up into the air and the first thing I hit was my left shoulder and I immediately knew I had done something bad," Vascellaro said Thursday on WCCO's 4 p.m. show."We have doctors and emergency personnel on the news all the time talking about the dangers of slipping and falling this time of year," he said. "I wish I would have listened to them better."It was his footwear choice that was partially to blame. He went out in Birkenstocks, and acknowledged that he should have worn his winter boots."Had I only worn the regular good shoes I wear, it never would have happened," he said.He suffered three tears in his rotator cuff and another on the tendon that holds his bicep into place. Doctors say his recovery could take a few weeks, though they're not sure of the exact timing.
fox9.com
Man hurt in drive-by shooting on I-394
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Police are investigating a drive-by shooting on I-394 in Minneapolis in the overnight hours. Officers were called around 2:15 a.m. Sunday for the shooting that happened in the HOV lane of 394. Officers say four men in a vehicle were headed westbound on I-394 when someone pulled up next to them and fired multiple shots. A passenger in the vehicle was struck by the gunfire, police say.
Over 30 guns seized as a result of a Minneapolis traffic stop
MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police seized 31 guns along with a "variety of drugs and lots of cash" as a result of a traffic stop Thursday.Agents went to the home of the suspect they pulled over where they say they found more contraband.Police say the suspect is facing charges in Hennepin County.
Drive-by shooting on Interstate 394 in Minneapolis leaves 1 man hurt, police say
MINNEAPOLIS – A man was hurt early Sunday morning when a vehicle fired several rounds at another vehicle on Interstate 394 in Minneapolis.Police say it happened at about 2:17 a.m. in the interstate's HOV lane. A vehicle pulled up alongside another vehicle, which had four men inside, and started shooting.The vehicle that was shot at then "swerved into a snow embankment," police say. The gunshot victim was taken to Hennepin Healthcare, and is expected to survive.No arrests have been made. The Minnesota State Patrol is assisting with the investigation.
willmarradio.com
Snowmobile accidents claim 3 lives
(Cambridge, MN) -- A second person has died from injuries sustained in a New Year's Day snowmobile crash in Isanti County's Bradford Township. 21-year-old Faith Nelson was a passenger on a sled driven by 21-year-old Hunter Melander of Cambridge. Hunter died on the scene. Nelson was transported to Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids where she later died of her injuries. Preliminary investigation indicates the two went out onto Lake Francis for a brief ride on the snowmobile. Upon exiting the lake, Melander struck a tree. It's believed speed and impairment may have played a role in the crash.
Charges: Man fatally beat girlfriend with toilet paper rack in front of child
A Minneapolis man is charged with the murder of his girlfriend, whom he's accused of fatally beating with a toilet paper rack in front of one of her children at her Medina home. A criminal complaint against Jeremiah Quan Turner, 25, says police and paramedics were called to the home...
