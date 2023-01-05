Read full article on original website
Keke Palmer: ‘More Than Anything, I Can’t Wait To Get My Hands On My Baby’
Keke Palmer is overwhelmed with emotion when it comes to her unborn child. The actress, 28, spoke with Page Six Wednesday (Jan. 4) at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards about her pregnancy and how she’s feeling. “I’m very excited, nervous, and curious more than anything,” she said....
My beautiful sister died after her ‘harmless’ pins and needles turned out to be cancer
A WOMAN has tragically died just months after discovering seemingly harmless "pins and needles" was actually cancer. Lydia Carfrae-Brohaska, 36, only saw doctors after the light tingling in her hands and feet spread to her legs and left her unable to walk. In August 2018, medics diagnosed the qualified solicitor,...
Kate Middleton’s Reported Reaction to Prince Harry’s Accusations Proves the Royal Family Is Feeling the Sting of His Memoir
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. The royal family may be keeping a stiff upper lip in public after Prince Harry’s recent round of interviews for his memoir, Spare, but behind the palace walls, they are reportedly reacting to his claims. Kate Middleton, who was once close to her brother-in-law, apparently is having a hard time digesting all of the private family stories going public. The Princess of Wales now doesn’t know who to trust in the monarchy because Prince Harry was once a confidante of hers....
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans
Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
‘I Am In A Million Pieces’: Judge Lynn Toler’s Husband, Eric Mumford, Has Died
Judge Lynn Toler, known for being the helm of Divorce Court, shared that she suffered a terrible loss before the new year.
‘So Lucky To Have Been Chosen As Your Son’: Tristan Thompson’s Mom Dies Of Heart Attack
Just days after ringing in the New Year, Tristan Thompson’s mom died suddenly of a heart attack at her home in Toronto. According to People, Andrea Thompson’s “unexpected” death occurred on Thursday (Dec. 5). In a show of support for Tristan, 31, a native of Canada, co-parent Khloé Kardashian joined him on a flight home. The two share 4-year-old daughter, True and in August, they welcomed their baby boy to the world.
Shemar Moore Announces He’s Expecting His First Child: ‘Miracles Happen’
Shemar Moore is expecting his first child with model Jesiree Dizon! The actor shared the exciting baby news with an Instagram video on Monday (Jan. 9). “Mama’s smiling from Heaven 🕊️ … Miracles happen … Here comes the BEST part of my life,” the 52-year-old star captioned a heartwarming video from his outdoor gender reveal party.
Soulja Boy Puts Hip-Hop Community On Blast For Lack Of Support For Megan Thee Stallion
Soulja Boy is letting everyone know his opinion on how those in the Hip Hop world aren’t defending Megan Thee Stallion even after Tory Lanez was found guilty of shooting her in July 2020. Taking to his Instagram Live, the Chicago-born rapper relayed his anger over the situation and...
