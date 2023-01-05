ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Nets' Seth Curry says 'shots not falling' was reason for loss to Bulls

By Sharif Phillips-Keaton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Nb9ud_0k4sTtHi00
Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

Brooklyn Nets guard Seth Curry had one of his best games of this season in Wednesday’s 121-112 loss to the Chicago Bulls. Not only did he score 22 points on 8-of-11 shooting from the field and 6-of-7 from three-point land, he also notched his fifth game this season of scoring at least 20 points.

The Nets had a slow start to this game as they allowed the Bulls to score 40 points in the first quarter with little resistance on the defensive end. Even with Brooklyn’s improved defensive effort in the second half, Chicago still finished the game shooting 53.1% from the field.

Curry had one of his most shooting games this season as his three-point shot was falling in this one and he was able to work his mid-range game within the offensive flow as well. However, other than he and Kevin Durant, the rest of the Nets shot 19-of-58 from the field (32.7%).

Curry explained in his postgame interview that the loss was because of the Nets missing shots, not the Bulls’ defense:

“If you watch, I think it was just shots not falling. We were moving the ball well, attacking, get to the free-throw line. Missing open ones, but that’s going to happen. You’ve got to give yourself a little bit of margin of error down the stretch. We had to play a perfect game tonight because we got down.”

Brooklyn’s next game is Friday at the New Orleans Pelicans.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Ja Morant Revealed His Favorite NBA Player

Ja Morant has fast become a polarizing figure in the NBA because he speaks his mind without too much of a filter. The Memphis Grizzlies superstar has stayed at an amazing level after his jump last season, and he's led his team to compete for the first seed in the Western Conference. And even though he's only been in the league for just a few seasons, Morant has done enough to talk about the other players in the NBA.
MEMPHIS, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Streetball legend The Professor breaks down how to do Rajon Rondo's iconic behind-the-back pass

Watching the iconic behind-the-back fake pass that made champion Boston Celtics point guard Rajon Rondo famous (or infamous, depending on your fandom) is a little bit like watching a street ball legend go to work on the asphalt courts of New York City’s Rucker Park and elicited the same sorts of oohs and aahs one might hear at the historic streetball destination renowned for such flashy but effective play.
BOSTON, MA
The Comeback

Sports world reacts to hilarious Shaq news

Monday’s CFP National Championship between the TCU Horned Frogs and the Georgia Bulldogs ended up being an absolute rout resulting in Georgia winning their second consecutive national championship in a 65-7 blowout victory. This is a result that NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal is certainly not thrilled about after making a hilarious bet on TCU. O’Neal made Read more... The post Sports world reacts to hilarious Shaq news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ATHENS, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4-star TE Jamari Johnson announces college commitment

The Oregon Ducks were in the running to land four-star tight end Jamari Johnson, who has been committed to the Louisville Cardinals for the past several months. However, they were unable to land the jumbo athlete, who stuck with Louisville in the end. Johnson stands 6 feet, 5 inches and 250 pounds. He is projected to play tight end in college. After former Oregon TE Moliki Matavao announced his transfer to the UCLA Bruins, it was clear the Ducks needed depth at the position. The Ducks worked to add Johnson to the 2023 class, pairing him alongside fellow TE Kenyon Sadiq, but the hopes didn’t come to fruition. That doesn’t mean the Ducks are finished in the TE recruiting department, though. Five-stars Nyckoles Harbor and Duce Robinson have not yet committed, and both are reportedly considering Oregon. Harbor plans a visit to Eugene at the end of January. Jamari Johnson’s Recruiting Profile Ratings Stars Rating State Projected Position 247Sports 3 89 CA TE 247Sports Composite 4 0.8908 CA TE Rivals 4 5.8 CA TE ESPN 3 79 CA TE On3 Recruiting 3 88 CA TE Vitals Height 6-foot-5 Weight 250 pounds Hometown Inglewood, California Projected Position Tight End Class 2023 Twitter11
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lions RB Jamaal Williams had the most hilarious 'SNF' intro and NFL fans loved it

One of the fun parts about the Sunday Night Football broadcast each week is that we get to hear players do their little introductions on the first drives of the game. Most of them usually just say their name, position and where they went to college but every now and then a player will have some fun with it and show off their personality. We’ve seen a bunch of great ones over the years.
DETROIT, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Updated look at Bears' 2023 draft picks after Week 18

The Chicago Bears have wrapped their 2022 season, which culminated with a 3-14 record and a 10-game losing streak. But the end of 2022 marks the beginning of what’s gearing up to be a potential franchise-altering offseason. Not only is general manager Ryan Poles protected to have around $118 million in salary cap space, but the Bears are also in possession of the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2023 Cowboys schedule: List of opponents set

The Dallas Cowboys’ regular season ended on a sour note, but there are still playoff possibilities for the boys in silver and blue. For the 937th year in a row (actually 19th), the NFC East has a new reigning champion as the Cowboys were unable to defend their 2022 title despite having the same final record. 12-5 wasn’t enough as the Philadelphia Eagles finished 14-3 to win both the division and the conference.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

202K+
Followers
253K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy