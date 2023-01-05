A holiday DUI detail by Sangamon County sheriff’s deputies has resulted in more than 50 citations… although none for actual drunk driving. The “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign ran from December 16th through January 2nd. The high-profile detail may have served as a deterrent for driving under the influence… but it still resulted in 31 speeding tickets, 16 seat belt citations, 3 car seat violations, 2 citations for distracted driving, and 3 tickets for driving on a suspended license.

