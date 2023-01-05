Read full article on original website
Related
advantagenews.com
Two die in separate Alton traffic accidents
It’s been a deadly couple of days on Alton streets. One woman was killed in a crash on Friday afternoon on Brown Street. A vehicle vs. pedestrian accident Sunday night near downtown left a 27-year-old man dead. The crash Friday happened just before 4pm on Brown Street near the...
WAND TV
North Jasper Street blocked by truck stuck in underpass
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The section of North Jasper Street at East Eldorado has been blocked by police due to a truck stuck beneath the underpass. Drivers should select alternate routes. WAND is working to learn more, and will update this story with the latest information.
WAND TV
Coroner identifies woman killed in three-vehicle crash on Route 104
SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)- Illinois State Police report one person is dead after a three vehicle crash on Illinois 104 ¼ mile east of Interstate 55. According to ISP, on January 5, at approximately 1:50 p.m., Cassandra Prindle, 33, of Springfield was traveling westbound on IL Route 104, ¼ mile east of I-55 near Pawnee, IL when for unknown reasons crossed the center line striking the vehicle of Fred Fleck, 20 of Sherman, IL.
WAND TV
Man with dementia who was reported missing in Macoupin County found
MACOUPIN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A man who was reported missing in Palmyra has been found. Craig Winters, who suffers from dementia, went missing Saturday. The Macoupin County Sheriff's Office reported he has been found alive in Henderson County. He is being checked by EMTs.
Police: Missing 72-year-old last seen Saturday, Jan. 7
The Macoupin County, Illinois, Sheriff's Office needs help finding a missing man.
UPDATE: Coroner identifies person who died in Rt. 104 crash, ISP releases more details
Update 2:25 p.m. SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Coroner has identified the person who died in the Route 104 car crash near Interstate 55 Thursday afternoon. Coroner Jim Allmon identified the victim as LaDonna Rude, 42, of Pawnee. She was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The preliminary findings of an […]
wmay.com
Pawnee Woman Dies In Crash On Route 104
A Pawnee woman is dead after a multi-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon on Route 104 near Interstate 55. Coroner Jim Allmon did not immediately release the name of the 42-year-old victim, pending notification of next of kin and an autopsy planned for Friday. Illinois State Police say the crash closed down...
Domestic altercation causes fire in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Battalion Chief Timothy May said the Decatur Fire Department responded to a fire caused by a domestic altercation on Sunday morning. Crews arrived on the scene at the 1100 block of E. Henderson Ave. around 5:00 a.m. They saw light smoke coming from the front door of the house. The fire […]
ktvo.com
Former Kirksville woman killed in Illinois car crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Family friends have started an online fundraiser for a northeast Missouri native killed in a car crash in central Illinois. The tragedy happened last Thursday afternoon six miles south of Springfield. The coroner identifies the victim as LaDonna Rude, 42, of Pawnee, Illinois. Rude grew up...
Central Illinois Proud
Attempted murder suspect caught in Fulton County
FULTON, Ill. (WMBD)– A man wanted in another state for attempted murder has been arrested in Fulton County. According to Fulton Sheriff’s Office Facebook, 32-year-old Daniel Morgan of Rock Island was arrested at the Casey’s in Lewistown and was taken into custody without incident. Morgan had a...
wmay.com
Holiday Traffic Detail Produces Dozens Of Citations
A holiday DUI detail by Sangamon County sheriff’s deputies has resulted in more than 50 citations… although none for actual drunk driving. The “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign ran from December 16th through January 2nd. The high-profile detail may have served as a deterrent for driving under the influence… but it still resulted in 31 speeding tickets, 16 seat belt citations, 3 car seat violations, 2 citations for distracted driving, and 3 tickets for driving on a suspended license.
foxillinois.com
Man arrested for fleeing police with 2-year-old in car
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — A Decatur man is facing charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, armed violence, aggravated fleeing and eluding, and endangering the life of a child. Police say they attempted to make a stop on a vehicle for a traffic violation. The vehicle originally stopped...
thebengilpost.com
Gillespie Police Report: December 18, 2022, – January 7, 2023
An officer initiated a traffic stop on Dorsey Road in Mt. Clare. Jason M. Ray, 37, of Staunton was arrested for driving while his license is suspended, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, and expired registration. An officer was dispatched to Gillespie Police Department to speak with a couple in reference...
WAND TV
First responders locate teen last seen in Monticello
MONTICELLO, Ill. (WAND) — Kayden T. Kelley, 18, has been located according to a release from the Piatt County Emergency Management Agency. Kayden went missing earlier this afternoon from Bell Ave. in Monticello. It was suspected that he was walking toward Allerton Park. Multiple agencies as well as local...
One dog dead, one person displaced following Springfield fire
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — One dog is dead and another person was displaced following a fire in Springfield on Saturday night. Springfield Fire Department Chief Brandon D. Blough said crews arrived on the scene at White Birch Dr. and saw an attached garage on fire. The fire also spread to the attic. The fire was […]
Decatur Police Department arrest 16 offenders during ‘Drive Sober’ campaign
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department arrested 16 offenders during their holiday “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” enforcement campaign. The police department partnered with the Illinois Department of Transportation between Dec. 16 and Jan. 2, showing zero tolerance for impaired driving during that time. DPD officers issued 9 citations for speeding in […]
fox32chicago.com
SWAT responds to armed person barricaded inside West Side residence: police
CHICAGO - SWAT responded to the West Side Monday afternoon after an armed person barricaded themselves inside a residence. SWAT responded to the 1600 block of South Springfield at about 1:23 p.m. No injuries have been reported at this time. This is a developing story, check back for updates.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Monday, January 9th, 2023
A 36-year-old Mulberry Grove woman has been arrested on a Marion County failure to appear traffic warrant. Jessica Welch of Minnesota Street was taken to the Marion County Jail where she is being held in lieu of $5,000 bond. 52-year-old Charles Davis of Arlene Drive in Centralia was arrested by...
Central Illinois Proud
Pekin man wanted for crimes in multiple cities arrested
CANTON, Ill. (WMBD)– A Pekin man has been arrested by Canton police for crimes occurring in Peoria County and Creve Coeur. According to Canton Police Dept’s Facebook, Justin Norman was arrested on Sunday at the Casey’s at 125 N 5th Ave after police received a complaint about a suspicious vehicle complaint with an attached suspected stolen trailer.
WAND TV
City of Springfield advises drivers of lane closures during 2023 Inauguration
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Monday's State of Illinois inauguration will cause some lane closures around Springfield, according to the city. Beginning at 7:45 a.m., Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) will close one west lane of 7th Street between Adams and Monroe, and close 2 west lanes of traffic on 7th Street between Monroe and Capitol Avenue. Access to the CWLP drive up window as well as the Lincoln Library parking ramp will be maintained.
Comments / 0