Little Rock, AR

KATV

Arrest made in Depriest homicide in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock police have made an arrest in the Depriest Road homicide. Derrick Jackson Jr.,19, surrendered to homicide detectives on Monday in reference to the death of Carnelius Williams, 17. Jackson is charged with capital murder. On Jan. 5 police responded to a shooting report...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Victim identified in Stagecoach homicide in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The 20-year-old victim in Little Rock's third homicide of the year has been identified. Little Rock police have identified the victim as Kevin Rauls. Police originally responded to 9400 Stagecoach road on Jan. 6 at 6:40 p.m. for a shooting. When officers arrived they discovered...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Investigation underway as shooting in Pine Bluff leaves one dead

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Pine Bluff Police Department has started an investigation of a shooting that left one man dead. Authorities reported that 39-year-old Harold Withers of Pine Bluff had died due to a gunshot wound. Police said officers responded to reports of gunshots on Port Road near...
PINE BLUFF, AR
KATV

Little Rock police searching for missing woman

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Little Rock Police Department are searching for a woman that has gone missing. Authorities said Sarah Chessman, 35, was last seen in Little Rock on Jan. 8. Chessman is described as a white female standing 5 feet 4 inches, and weighing 135 pounds. If...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

7 on 7: The biggest stories from last week you might've missed

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Here are the biggest news stories that had you all talking during the week of Jan. 1 - 7: 1. Sam Walton's truck moved from Bentonville Square. LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Famous Sam Walton pickup truck has been moved from Bentonville Square Thursday, our content partner 40/29 News reported.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Female suspect purchases $1,000 in gift cards with stolen debit cards

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Benton Police Department announced on Monday they are looking for a woman who used a stolen debit card to purchase $1,000 in gift cards. The women bought the gift cards at a Kroger Marketplace on Dec. 23, 2022. Police are asking if you recognize her...
KATV

Freedom Fest held ahead of inauguration week for Arkansas' new governor

This weekend's Freedom Fest BQQ was the first major inaugural event for governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders ahead of the inauguration this Tuesday. Supporters gathered at the Hall in Little Rock to celebrate the victory of the 47th governor of Arkansas. Governor-elect Sanders took the stage with her family sharing her...
ARKANSAS STATE

