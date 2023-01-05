Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Little RockTed RiversLittle Rock, AR
Former teacher's assistant pleads guilty to child pornography charges in federal courtEdy ZooLittle Rock, AR
Arkansas shelters provide warmth and comfort to those in need this holiday seasonEdy ZooLittle Rock, AR
Positive News: Veteran Loses His U.S. Army Ring on Veteran's Day and Good Samaritan Finds the Rightful Owner on FacebookZack LoveConway, AR
Related
KATV
Arrest made in Depriest homicide in Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock police have made an arrest in the Depriest Road homicide. Derrick Jackson Jr.,19, surrendered to homicide detectives on Monday in reference to the death of Carnelius Williams, 17. Jackson is charged with capital murder. On Jan. 5 police responded to a shooting report...
KATV
Victim identified in Stagecoach homicide in Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The 20-year-old victim in Little Rock's third homicide of the year has been identified. Little Rock police have identified the victim as Kevin Rauls. Police originally responded to 9400 Stagecoach road on Jan. 6 at 6:40 p.m. for a shooting. When officers arrived they discovered...
KATV
Investigation underway as shooting in Pine Bluff leaves one dead
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Pine Bluff Police Department has started an investigation of a shooting that left one man dead. Authorities reported that 39-year-old Harold Withers of Pine Bluff had died due to a gunshot wound. Police said officers responded to reports of gunshots on Port Road near...
KATV
Two women working for the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility arrested
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office arrested two employees over the weekend. The sheriff's office said the two women were arrested on two separate charges. On Jan. 6 25-year-old Tiera Pruitt was arrested for giving an inmate tobacco and a pair of earphones. Pruitt was the...
KATV
'Walk out for good:' Haskell Police officers quit the force amid city not fulfilling needs
HASKELL (KATV) — The city of Haskell will now be without the majority of its police officers after they resigned during a city council meeting on Monday. Six officers plus reserve officers told KATV they have had enough from the city after not having the needs of the department met. Lieutenant Jimmy Foreman said it was a situation that could've been avoided.
KATV
Little Rock police searching for missing woman
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Little Rock Police Department are searching for a woman that has gone missing. Authorities said Sarah Chessman, 35, was last seen in Little Rock on Jan. 8. Chessman is described as a white female standing 5 feet 4 inches, and weighing 135 pounds. If...
KATV
Man killed in early morning gunfight with police after pursuit in Faulkner County
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A man was shot and killed by Arkansas State Police and a Mayflower police officer after fleeing a traffic stop and shooting at officers early Sunday morning. The man killed, 53-year-old Scotty Helton, was pronounced dead at the scene. According to a State Police press...
KATV
7 on 7: The biggest stories from last week you might've missed
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Here are the biggest news stories that had you all talking during the week of Jan. 1 - 7: 1. Sam Walton's truck moved from Bentonville Square. LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Famous Sam Walton pickup truck has been moved from Bentonville Square Thursday, our content partner 40/29 News reported.
KATV
Female suspect purchases $1,000 in gift cards with stolen debit cards
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Benton Police Department announced on Monday they are looking for a woman who used a stolen debit card to purchase $1,000 in gift cards. The women bought the gift cards at a Kroger Marketplace on Dec. 23, 2022. Police are asking if you recognize her...
KATV
Freedom Fest held ahead of inauguration week for Arkansas' new governor
This weekend's Freedom Fest BQQ was the first major inaugural event for governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders ahead of the inauguration this Tuesday. Supporters gathered at the Hall in Little Rock to celebrate the victory of the 47th governor of Arkansas. Governor-elect Sanders took the stage with her family sharing her...
KATV
'Hung on for dear life:' Jessieville High School teacher shares experience with tornado
Jessieville (KATV) — The Jessieville School District superintendent on Friday shared her gratitude for the community's help in preparing them to get ready to reopen school on Monday. One high school teacher shared why the gift of life is what she's thankful for after an E-F1 tornado hit the area.
Comments / 0