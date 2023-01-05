Cowboys down to 9 scholarship players vs. San Diego State

University of Wyoming senior forward Hunter Thompson (10) takes a free throw during a basketball game against Grand Canyon at Arena-Auditorium in Laramie on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.

LARAMIE — The shorthanded University of Wyoming men’s basketball team will be stretched even thinner for Saturday’s conference matchup with San Diego State at the Arena-Auditorium.

The Cowboys (5-9 overall, 0-2 Mountain West) will be limited to just nine scholarship players against the Aztecs (11-3, 2-0), UW coach Jeff Linder said during a news conference Thursday. The list includes forward Graham Ike (foot), forward Hunter Thompson (mononucleosis), guard Noah Reynolds (concussion) and guard Kenny Foster (back).