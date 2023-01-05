ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie, WY

Cowboys down to 9 scholarship players vs. San Diego State

By Alex Taylor WyoSports
Wyoming Tribune-Eagle
Wyoming Tribune-Eagle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bYHi4_0k4sSAku00
University of Wyoming senior forward Hunter Thompson (10) takes a free throw during a basketball game against Grand Canyon at Arena-Auditorium in Laramie on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.

LARAMIE — The shorthanded University of Wyoming men’s basketball team will be stretched even thinner for Saturday’s conference matchup with San Diego State at the Arena-Auditorium.

The Cowboys (5-9 overall, 0-2 Mountain West) will be limited to just nine scholarship players against the Aztecs (11-3, 2-0), UW coach Jeff Linder said during a news conference Thursday. The list includes forward Graham Ike (foot), forward Hunter Thompson (mononucleosis), guard Noah Reynolds (concussion) and guard Kenny Foster (back).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WyoPreps

Wyoming High School Boys Basketball Standings: Jan. 8, 2023

Campbell County 1-8 4A Southeast: (Overall Record, followed by Conference Record) 4A Northwest: (Overall Record, followed by Conference Record) 4A Southwest: (Overall Record, followed by Conference Record) Jackson 5-2 Star Valley 6-3 Evanston 3-7 Green River 2-7 3A Northeast: (Overall Record, followed by Conference Record) Glenrock 2-3, 1-0 Buffalo 4-4.
WYOMING STATE
KGAB AM 650

Private Citizens Hoping to Build ‘Huge’ Sports Center in Cheyenne

A group of private citizens is working to bring a "huge" indoor sports center to Cheyenne, Mayor Patrick Collins announced Friday. Collins says the plan calls for a full-size football field, smaller turf fields, eight basketball/volleyball style courts, an MMA/boxing area, tennis/pickleball courts, a gym/PT area, Little League-size baseball fields, and game areas.
CHEYENNE, WY
K2 Radio

UPDATE: I-80 in Wyoming Now Open, High Wind Restrictions in Place

Interstate 80 is now open. Due to gusting winds causing extreme blow over risk, the stretch between Rawlins and Laramie is closed to light and high-profile vehicles. Interstate 80 between Rock Springs and Rawlins and Laramie and Cheyenne is now open to all traffic in both directions. The roughly 100-mile...
LARAMIE, WY
county17.com

Gillette student wins second place in University of Wyoming competition

GILLETTE, Wyo. — A Gillette student studying engineering at the University of Wyoming won second place in the Martin Knauss Experiential Energy Education competition. Gavin Geertson, who is double-majoring in mechanical engineering and energy systems engineering, received a scholarship as a result, according to a Jan. 6 UW School of Energy Resources Energy Review blog post.
GILLETTE, WY
KIFI Local News 8

Wyoming state flags to fly at half staff Monday

Governor Mark Gordon has ordered the Wyoming State Flag be flown at half staff at the Capitol in Cheyenne and in Fremont County from sunrise to sunset on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 in honor and memory of Representative William (Bill) Budd Jr. The post Wyoming state flags to fly at half staff Monday appeared first on Local News 8.
WYOMING STATE
Wake Up Wyoming

Poorest City In Wyoming? Lame Study Gets It Wrong

Among the four places in Wyoming with available data and populations of at least 25,000, Laramie ranks as the poorest. The typical Laramie household earns $47,463 a year, compared to the statewide median household income of $65,304. (Center Square). Wow, that reporter DID NOT do any homework. As with most...
LARAMIE, WY
9NEWS

Big Lots closing 4 Colorado stores

DENVER — This article was first published by MileHighontheCheap.com. Big Lots is making a big move by closing four locations in Colorado. Closing sales are unfortunate because it means lots of unexpected changes for employees, shoppers and the local community the business serves. However, it’s good news for bargain...
DENVER, CO
capcity.news

Laramie County Divorce Filings (12/19/22–1/4/23)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Dec. 19, 2022, through Jan. 4, 2023. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
CBS Denver

Plans for proposed reservoir move forward, Highway 287 to be relocated

Soon five miles of Highway 287 near Fort Collins will likely be submerged in water as more than a dozen northern Colorado towns and suppliers prepare to build Colorado's newest reservoir. Glade Reservoir is on track to be built just northwest of Fort Collins near Ted's Place in the coming years.  "The project is really necessary for northern Colorado," said Carl Brouwer, Project Director for Northern Water.  For decades now other states have been positioning themselves to secure water from Colorado's mountains. And, in the past thirty years, many local municipalities across the front range have also been entering the...
FORT COLLINS, CO
northfortynews

Neighborhood Group Sues Fort Collins City Council Over Approval of Development

Sanctuary Field Neighborhood Network (SFNN), a small non-profit neighborhood group, is starting the new year off with a bang by continuing efforts to hold the city of Fort Collins accountable. On October 4 of last year, the SFNN filed a lawsuit against the Fort Collins City Council in Larimer County District Court for the city’s approval of a 212-unit housing development on North Taft Hill Road.
FORT COLLINS, CO
K2 Radio

Victim in Deadly Cheyenne Crash Identified

A woman who died last month after crashing her car into a tree in west Cheyenne has been identified. The crash happened around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, in the 3000 block of Carey Avenue. According to a fatality crash summary from the Wyoming Highway Patrol, 51-year-old Gail Brown...
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

NWS Cheyenne: Fierce Winds Sunday-Tuesday, Then More Snow

Wind gusts of up to 65 mph are expected to rip through southeast Wyoming this weekend into early next week, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. A High Wind Watch is in effect from Saturday afternoon to Sunday afternoon for the central Laramie Range, southwest Platte County, the north Snowy Range foothills, and the south Laramie Range.
CHEYENNE, WY
county17.com

Cheyenne police investigating stabbing of 16-year-old student

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne police are currently investigating a report of a stabbing that occurred Friday, Jan. 6 at approximately 11 p.m. at South High School, located at 1213 West Allison Road. A 16-year-old male victim sustained multiple stab wounds and was transported to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center for...
CHEYENNE, WY
Wyoming Tribune-Eagle

Wyoming Tribune-Eagle

Cheyenne, WY
2K+
Followers
87
Post
356K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Wyoming Tribune-Eagle

Comments / 0

Community Policy