New Vigo Co. Council President outlines goals for 2023
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Todd Thacker was named the Vigo County Council President within the last week– but he already has his goals laid out for 2023. Towards the top of the list was establishing a plan to spend the rest of the county’s American Rescue Plan Act funding– which sits around $20 million. He said the county commissioner’s have been developing a plan to spend about 75% of the remaining funds, and they will present to the council in February.
Interim superintendent at VCSC provides latest on racial harassment investigation
WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Interim Vigo County Schools Superintendent Tom Balitewicz provided an update on the racial harassment investigation that’s been ongoing for the better part of two months at the Vigo County School Board meeting on Monday. Several residents raised concerns about a lack of transparency...
Workshop to prepare the future of individuals with specials needs
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Families with children and other dependents with special needs face many serious questions about how to best prepare for their dependent’s future. Monday evening the KCARC association held a workshop at their building in Knox County. The purpose of the workshop is to...
Terre Haute Farmers Market hosts first event of 2023
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– A community staple made its 2023 debut as the Terre Haute Farmers Market kicked off the new year at The Meadows Shopping Center. Around two dozen vendors were on hand for the event, which ran from 8 a.m. to noon. Market manager Carrie Schoffstall it’s a great chance to support local business owners.
Three in custody after a Terre Haute pursuit
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A vehicle pursuit that began in Terre Haute led to the arrest of three suspects. Terre Haute Police officers attempted to stop a vehicle for multiple violations. The car did not stop and fled from officers. The chase continued to the Wabashiki trail area...
Paris 95 receives grant to improve school safety
PARIS, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) – Paris Union School District 95 received two grants from the Department of Justice. The grants total $587,027 and will be used to bring additional safety measures and training to schools. This includes training of staff in mental health, the installation of additional security systems and the hiring of additional mental health personnel.
Structure fire investigated as suspicious in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Terre Haute Fire Department responded to a vacant structure fire at 2524 4th Avenue. THFD Chief Bill Berry confirmed that the structure sustained heavy damage. He said that firefighters were on scene for roughly 90 minutes. Berry confirmed that the fire is being...
