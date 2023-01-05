Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Ian McNulty: As chef Susan Spicer considers a big change, this culinary award hits home
For more than four decades, Susan Spicer has been part of the New Orleans dining scene, opening new restaurants, helping guide others, developing new talent and pioneering different approaches and possibilities in the New Orleans kitchen. Most of all, though, she has cooked, as she continues to do today. Spicer...
NOLA.com
Andrew's Angle: It's a Mardi Party on the north shore
Oh well, it’s Carnival time and everybody’s drinkin’ wine — except Arthur Hardy and me, who are drinkin’ iced tea over lunch on a less than Fat Tuesday in early January. Hardy, he of Mardi Gras Guide fame, is trying to enjoy the No. 18...
NOLA.com
Ian McNulty: See latest on new restaurants opening in 2023, from Uptown to Metairie
The adage sure rings true in my life: In New Orleans, when we get together at a restaurant, we’re already talking about the next one we want to visit. In that spirit, though the year is only a few days old, here is the latest on a collection of forthcoming restaurants around the area for 2023.
NOLA.com
These celebrity chefs opening restaurants in Harrah’s as New Orleans casino becomes Caesars
Soon, visitors to Harrah’s New Orleans casino will be able to sample dishes from three high-profile chefs, including one local star, in quick-serve, walk-right-up style. Celebrity chef Bobby Flay, baker and “Cake Boss” star Buddy Valastro and New Orleans chef Nina Compton will each open their own distinct concepts in a new food hall in the casino.
NOLA.com
What concerts are coming to New Orleans in 2023? Here's the music and comedy on tap so far
With dozens of concerts already on the books and more to be announced, 2023 is shaping up to be a busy year for music and comedy in New Orleans. A look at the highlights so far:. LOUIS C.K. Jan. 19, Saenger Theatre. The controversial comedian is on the road rebuilding...
NOLA.com
Meet the trans billionaire bringing the Miss Universe contest to New Orleans Saturday
If tourists wandering the city seem particularly attractive lately, it may be because approximately 90 beauty queens from around the world are in New Orleans right now as the city prepares to host the 71st annual Miss Universe competition Jan. 14 at the Morial Convention Center. The sold-out event is...
NOLA.com
Blake Pontchartrain: There's history to the building now home to Susan Spicer's Rosedale restaurant
I read chef Susan Spicer will receive a big award this week. Her Rosedale restaurant is one of our favorites. I’ve heard the building was once a police station or jail but what more can you tell us about its history?. Congratulations are indeed in order for chef and...
NOLA.com
Mayor Cantrell plans to bring in more trash haulers as Richard's Disposal service falters
Two New Orleans garbage contractors who recently took over service in about half the city are now expanding into the other half, where there is increasing public outcry over faltering service. Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration on Monday said it was working with IV Waste and Waste Pro to determine which...
NOLA.com
New restaurant from 'Dook' Chase brings art, gumbo, brunch to downtown New Orleans
Of course there's Creole gumbo at the new restaurant Chapter IV, because to owner Edgar “Dook” Chase IV this family recipe is where the restaurant starts. “Any restaurant we do is going to have gumbo, that’s a key,” he said. All around this cornerstone dish, however,...
NOLA.com
Longtime Christ Episcopal School head will retire at end of '23 term
Christ Episcopal School Head of School John Morvant will walk for the last time this spring as administrator of a high school graduating class, closing out his 46-year career in private school secondary education in St. Tammany Parish. Morvant, 72, is retiring in June from the school in Covington where...
NOLA.com
Chalmette students win 4-year scholarships and more metro area school news
POSSE SCHOLARS: Chalmette High School seniors Anna Nguyen and Kai Williams have been named as Posse Scholars, receiving prestigious, four-year scholarships valued at over $250,000. Nguyen will attend Case Western Reserve University, while Williams will enroll at Tulane University this fall. The nonprofit Posse Foundation trains student leaders from public high schools.
NOLA.com
Zach Kupperman buys Poydras Street medical buildings, spurred by new BioDistrict
Investor and real estate developer Zach Kupperman has acquired a medical office complex at 2237 Poydras Street on the edge of the Central Business District, with plans to redevelop the property for a new medical tenant that will move into the space later this year. Terms of the sale, which...
NOLA.com
Coroner IDs 5 killed recently by gun violence in New Orleans, including a 15-year-old
Five people killed by gun violence in the last week were identified Monday by the New Orleans coroner. Alonzo Jackson, 50, and two other people were found dead Tuesday inside a home in the Fair Grounds area. Police said the three people had been dead for several days and opened a triple homicide investigation after bullet casings were found at the scene.
NOLA.com
Mel Gibson will not ride in the Endymion Mardi Gras parade, due to public reactions and "threats"
Just hours after sparking controversy with its decision to have Mel Gibson be the co-grand marshal of its 2023 parade, the Krewe of Endymion reversed course Sunday and said that the actor and director, who is also known for making antisemitic remarks, would not ride. The organization's invitation of Gibson,...
NOLA.com
Three Booker T. Washington High School students injured in shooting outside school
A 16-year-old was shot in the leg and two other teens were injured outside Booker T. Washington High School on Tuesday afternoon, the New Orleans Police Department said. Police were called at about 3:30 p.m. to the 1200 block of South Roman Street, and found the wounded teen about a block away in the 3200 block of Erato Street. The other teens were injured but not by gunfire, police said. All three were taken to a hospital.
NOLA.com
'We are terrified': Mid-City residents on edge as violent crime surges
On Monday, two days after a triple homicide bloodied the 3300 block of Banks Street in Mid-City, crime scene technicians were still on the scene recovering casings from a shootout that sent nearly 100 bullets tearing through the leafy, residential street, horrifying neighbors. That night, about 40 shaken residents showed...
NOLA.com
16-year-old shot outside Booker T. Washington High School, New Orleans police say
A 16-year-old was shot at Booker T. Washington High School Tuesday afternoon, according to the New Orleans Police Department. UPDATE: Three Booker T. Washington High School students injured in shooting outside school. Police were called to the 1200 block of South Roman Street shortly after 3:30 p.m. When WWL-TV arrived...
NOLA.com
Mandeville Carnival kickoff: Dance, dance and more dance
The Mande Milkshakers officially brought Carnival to Mandeville on Jan. 7 with a walking parade from the Pontchartrain Yacht Club to the Mandeville Trailhead, where a party featured food, music and a whole lot of dancin'. It was the second annual Mande Milkshakers' Kings Day event, and it was open to Mardi Gras fans who wanted to walk, ride or dance the route. The Milkshakers may be the north shore's first women's marching group, but they love sharing the fun with other marching groups of girls and women. A half-dozen such organizations joined the parade that included no floats or official throws, but focused instead on an abundance of music and dance. The Milkshakers perform year-round, making many of their appearances in support of north shore-based nonprofits. The group's primary 2023 charity partner is NAMBI St. Tammany.
NOLA.com
U.S. 11 bridge race revived in the new year
There’s something about the bridges over Lake Pontchartrain that call to runners to lace up their shoes and go. There was the popular Causeway Marathon in the 1980s, for example, and for several years, a run across the U.S. 11 bridge. And now in the new year, on Jan....
NOLA.com
Letters: Law enforcement must be aggressive to affect improvement in New Orleans
Chase Maffe's response reflects the view of many. Crime of all sorts permeates the reputation of New Orleans. Aggressive law enforcement, with steps such as stop and frisk, would restrict guns on the streets. Drug interdiction will remove one root of the current phenomenon. DAVID QUALKENBUSH. retired law enforcement. Covington.
