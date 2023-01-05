ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Andrew's Angle: It's a Mardi Party on the north shore

Oh well, it’s Carnival time and everybody’s drinkin’ wine — except Arthur Hardy and me, who are drinkin’ iced tea over lunch on a less than Fat Tuesday in early January. Hardy, he of Mardi Gras Guide fame, is trying to enjoy the No. 18...
SLIDELL, LA
Longtime Christ Episcopal School head will retire at end of '23 term

Christ Episcopal School Head of School John Morvant will walk for the last time this spring as administrator of a high school graduating class, closing out his 46-year career in private school secondary education in St. Tammany Parish. Morvant, 72, is retiring in June from the school in Covington where...
COVINGTON, LA
Chalmette students win 4-year scholarships and more metro area school news

POSSE SCHOLARS: Chalmette High School seniors Anna Nguyen and Kai Williams have been named as Posse Scholars, receiving prestigious, four-year scholarships valued at over $250,000. Nguyen will attend Case Western Reserve University, while Williams will enroll at Tulane University this fall. The nonprofit Posse Foundation trains student leaders from public high schools.
CHALMETTE, LA
Three Booker T. Washington High School students injured in shooting outside school

A 16-year-old was shot in the leg and two other teens were injured outside Booker T. Washington High School on Tuesday afternoon, the New Orleans Police Department said. Police were called at about 3:30 p.m. to the 1200 block of South Roman Street, and found the wounded teen about a block away in the 3200 block of Erato Street. The other teens were injured but not by gunfire, police said. All three were taken to a hospital.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
'We are terrified': Mid-City residents on edge as violent crime surges

On Monday, two days after a triple homicide bloodied the 3300 block of Banks Street in Mid-City, crime scene technicians were still on the scene recovering casings from a shootout that sent nearly 100 bullets tearing through the leafy, residential street, horrifying neighbors. That night, about 40 shaken residents showed...
Mandeville Carnival kickoff: Dance, dance and more dance

The Mande Milkshakers officially brought Carnival to Mandeville on Jan. 7 with a walking parade from the Pontchartrain Yacht Club to the Mandeville Trailhead, where a party featured food, music and a whole lot of dancin'. It was the second annual Mande Milkshakers' Kings Day event, and it was open to Mardi Gras fans who wanted to walk, ride or dance the route. The Milkshakers may be the north shore's first women's marching group, but they love sharing the fun with other marching groups of girls and women. A half-dozen such organizations joined the parade that included no floats or official throws, but focused instead on an abundance of music and dance. The Milkshakers perform year-round, making many of their appearances in support of north shore-based nonprofits. The group's primary 2023 charity partner is NAMBI St. Tammany.
MANDEVILLE, LA
U.S. 11 bridge race revived in the new year

There’s something about the bridges over Lake Pontchartrain that call to runners to lace up their shoes and go. There was the popular Causeway Marathon in the 1980s, for example, and for several years, a run across the U.S. 11 bridge. And now in the new year, on Jan....
SLIDELL, LA

