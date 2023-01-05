Three things we learned in the New Orleans Saints’ 10-7 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday at the Caesars Superdome:. The Saints marched 75 yards for a touchdown on their opening drive and then failed to score again in their final nine possessions. Two missed field goals, a lost fumble and a failed fourth-and-short conversion in the red zone contributed to those woes. The Saints converted just 4 of 13 third downs and punted on four of their five drives in the second half. The Saints' total of seven points was their second lowest of the season.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO