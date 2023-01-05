Read full article on original website
Sean Payton speaks out on his status with the Broncos, and what may draw him to a new job
The New Orleans Saints recently granted Sean Payton the opportunity to speak with the Denver Broncos about their job opening, and the former coach answered questions about his status moving forward Sunday on Fox. Payton is on contract with New Orleans through 2024, and any team that would attempt to...
Report: Saints, WR Michael Thomas agree on restructured contract
Wide receiver Michael Thomas agreed Friday to a restructured contract with the New Orleans Saints, according to an ESPN report. Thomas is under contract through the 2024 season. Friday’s negotiations reduced Thomas’ 2023 base salary from $15.5 million to $1.165 million and added a $31.775 million roster bonus for 2024....
Saints ultimately sent a top-10 draft pick to the Eagles. Here's where they'll pick in 2023 draft
Officially, the Saints gave up a top-10 pick in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles earlier this year. Back in April, the Saints traded the No. 18 overall pick as well as their 2023 first-rounder to Philadelphia for the Nos. 16 and 19 picks. After the dust settled on the 2022 season, that pick wound up being the No. 10 selection in this year’s draft.
The New Orleans Saints' opponents determined for 2023 season
The opponents for the New Orleans Saints’ 2023 schedule have been determined. The slate includes games against four teams that qualified for the playoffs this season: the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (twice), Jacksonville Jaguars, Minnesota Vikings and New York Giants. The NFL scheduling formula calls for the Saints to play...
Ex-Saints DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson says he's 'treated better,' around 'better guys' with Eagles
Former New Orleans Saints defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson has never been one to shy away from speaking his mind, and he felt the need to get some things off his chest Sunday following the regular season finale with the Philadelphia Eagles. Gardner-Johnson spoke with the media after his team's 22-16...
WATCH: Breaking down TCU-Georgia, Saints final game, NFL playoffs on 'Bayou Bets'
When the college football season ends Monday night, let the painting begin. That's because one Bayou Bets sports betting writer, either Jim Derry or Gabe Henderson, will have to paint his face on Thursday's show. If Georgia covers a 12½-point spread (that moved up to 13½ before Monday night's kickoff), then Gabe will have to paint his face with the Bulldogs' red and black. But if TCU covers, then Jim will have to wear the Horned Frogs' psychedelic purple.
Rod Walker: Saints have decisions to make after a season they fell far short of expectations
There’s good news and bad news, Saints fans. The New Orleans Saints lost to the Carolina Panthers 10-7 on Sunday. Well, you don’t have to endure any more Sundays getting your heart broken by a team that underachieved. Rest in peace to this season, one that started with...
The Denver Broncos have permission to interview Sean Payton
The Denver Broncos are on the hunt for a new coach, and the New Orleans Saints granted Denver's request to interview Sean Payton, according to ESPN reporter Adam Schefter. Payton walked away from the Saints in January after coaching the franchise from 2006-21, leading it to 152 regular-season wins, nine playoff wins and the franchise's only Super Bowl championship.
The Saints will be without 2 players in the secondary vs. the Panthers
Safeties Marcus Maye and Justin Evans will not play in the New Orleans Saints’ regular-season finale Sunday inside the Caesars Superdome against the Carolina Panthers. Maye (shoulder) and Evans (shoulder) joined offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk (hip/rest), defensive end Payton Turner, wide receiver Kirk Merritt and tight end JP Holtz as the Saints’ day-of inactives. Cornerback Paulson Adebo (hamstring) and offensive guard Andrus Peat (ankle) were ruled out Friday on the Saints’ final injury report.
Jeff Duncan: Don't tell Saints players and coaches that the Panthers game is irrelevant
The Saints are trying to finish the 2022 season the way they started it — with a win. It feels like 18 years — not 18 weeks ago — that Jameis Winston, Jarvis Landry and Michael Thomas led a furious fourth-quarter rally to stun the Falcons 27-26 in the season opener in Atlanta.
Jeff Duncan: Panthers loss shows Saints have to make quarterback their top offseason priority
Here’s all you need to know about the Saints’ 10-7 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday: They held Sam Darnold to the lowest passer rating of his five-year NFL career (2.8), the second lowest rating by a passer in Panthers franchise history, and still somehow lost. The...
Will Michael Thomas be with the Saints next season? The team isn't ready to say yet
Shortly before playing their final game of the 2022 season, the New Orleans Saints agreed to a reworked contract with receiver Michael Thomas that could make it easier for the franchise to move on from him this offseason. But speaking on the subject for the first time Monday afternoon, Saints...
Three things we learned from the Saints' 10-7 loss to the Carolina Panthers
Three things we learned in the New Orleans Saints’ 10-7 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday at the Caesars Superdome:. The Saints marched 75 yards for a touchdown on their opening drive and then failed to score again in their final nine possessions. Two missed field goals, a lost fumble and a failed fourth-and-short conversion in the red zone contributed to those woes. The Saints converted just 4 of 13 third downs and punted on four of their five drives in the second half. The Saints' total of seven points was their second lowest of the season.
