ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NOLA.com

Report: Saints, WR Michael Thomas agree on restructured contract

Wide receiver Michael Thomas agreed Friday to a restructured contract with the New Orleans Saints, according to an ESPN report. Thomas is under contract through the 2024 season. Friday’s negotiations reduced Thomas’ 2023 base salary from $15.5 million to $1.165 million and added a $31.775 million roster bonus for 2024....
NOLA.com

Saints ultimately sent a top-10 draft pick to the Eagles. Here's where they'll pick in 2023 draft

Officially, the Saints gave up a top-10 pick in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles earlier this year. Back in April, the Saints traded the No. 18 overall pick as well as their 2023 first-rounder to Philadelphia for the Nos. 16 and 19 picks. After the dust settled on the 2022 season, that pick wound up being the No. 10 selection in this year’s draft.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NOLA.com

The New Orleans Saints' opponents determined for 2023 season

The opponents for the New Orleans Saints’ 2023 schedule have been determined. The slate includes games against four teams that qualified for the playoffs this season: the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (twice), Jacksonville Jaguars, Minnesota Vikings and New York Giants. The NFL scheduling formula calls for the Saints to play...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

WATCH: Breaking down TCU-Georgia, Saints final game, NFL playoffs on 'Bayou Bets'

When the college football season ends Monday night, let the painting begin. That's because one Bayou Bets sports betting writer, either Jim Derry or Gabe Henderson, will have to paint his face on Thursday's show. If Georgia covers a 12½-point spread (that moved up to 13½ before Monday night's kickoff), then Gabe will have to paint his face with the Bulldogs' red and black. But if TCU covers, then Jim will have to wear the Horned Frogs' psychedelic purple.
GEORGIA STATE
NOLA.com

The Denver Broncos have permission to interview Sean Payton

The Denver Broncos are on the hunt for a new coach, and the New Orleans Saints granted Denver's request to interview Sean Payton, according to ESPN reporter Adam Schefter. Payton walked away from the Saints in January after coaching the franchise from 2006-21, leading it to 152 regular-season wins, nine playoff wins and the franchise's only Super Bowl championship.
DENVER, CO
NOLA.com

The Saints will be without 2 players in the secondary vs. the Panthers

Safeties Marcus Maye and Justin Evans will not play in the New Orleans Saints’ regular-season finale Sunday inside the Caesars Superdome against the Carolina Panthers. Maye (shoulder) and Evans (shoulder) joined offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk (hip/rest), defensive end Payton Turner, wide receiver Kirk Merritt and tight end JP Holtz as the Saints’ day-of inactives. Cornerback Paulson Adebo (hamstring) and offensive guard Andrus Peat (ankle) were ruled out Friday on the Saints’ final injury report.
NOLA.com

Three things we learned from the Saints' 10-7 loss to the Carolina Panthers

Three things we learned in the New Orleans Saints’ 10-7 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday at the Caesars Superdome:. The Saints marched 75 yards for a touchdown on their opening drive and then failed to score again in their final nine possessions. Two missed field goals, a lost fumble and a failed fourth-and-short conversion in the red zone contributed to those woes. The Saints converted just 4 of 13 third downs and punted on four of their five drives in the second half. The Saints' total of seven points was their second lowest of the season.
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy