Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Intends to Change Bag Limits

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries announced a “Notice of Intent” to change the daily bag limit on cobia

A Notice of Intent is issued by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries when the agency is planning to make a change to current laws, rules, or limits set in place for sportsmen in Louisiana.

This Notice of Intent will affect those who fish for Cobia, whether it’s commercially or recreationally.

The current daily bag limit on these fish is 2 per person.

The proposed change will limit the daily take to 1 per person, with no more than 2 cobia per boat, regardless of the number of people on the boat.

The Department of Wildlife and Fisheries constantly keeps tabs on how many fish are harvested and the remaining fish population, and they make changes to the laws, rules, or limits based on those studies.

This proposed change will affect both recreational and commercial fishermen.

Here is the Notice of Intent from the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, edited down for content.

NOTICE OF INTENT The Wildlife and Fisheries Commission does hereby give notice of intent to amend a Rule (LAC 76:VII.327) by modifying the daily bag and possession limit for recreationally and commercially harvested cobia from 2 fish per person to 1 fish per person per day. Further modifications to the rule also establish a recreational and commercial vessel limit of no more than 2 cobia per day.

The Lousiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries cited recent changes made by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to “establish a vessel limit and modify the possession limits for recreationally and commercially harvested cobia in the federal waters of the Gulf of Mexico.”

Prior to making changes, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries considers comments from residents concerning the proposed changes.

If you would like to submit a comment, you can address it to Jason Adriance, Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, Box 98000, Baton Rouge, LA 70898-9000, or via e-mail to jadriance@wlf.la.gov prior to Thursday, April 6, 2023.