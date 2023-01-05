Read full article on original website
President Biden and Governor Hobbs Lay Out Their Initial Plan For MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Why the Sacred Heart Church in El Paso, Texas is a sanctuary for migrantsEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
President Biden Visits US-Mexico Border, Stresses Need for Additional ResourcesLarry LeaseEl Paso, TX
Governor Abbott Greeted President Biden and Gave Him this Letter Blaming Him for the Border CrisisTom HandyTexas State
Democrats commend Biden for addressing the immigration situation and asylum seekers before his US-Mexico border visitMalek SherifEl Paso, TX
Las Cruces police cadets to direct traffic at 6 intersections
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Las Cruces Police Department’s academy will be conducting traffic control training for cadets at six intersections within the city Wednesday. The training will involve experienced officers instructing the cadets on how to safely direct traffic at intersections. Traffic signals at the intersections...
Las Cruces police arrest teen in connection to deadly shooting
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces police arrested and booked a 19-year-old suspect involved in the deadly shooting along Lees Drive. David Chavez, 19, was booked into the Doña Ana County Detention Center on Friday. Las Cruces police confirmed with CBS4 that an act of vigilantism led...
2 crashes on I-10 west in El Paso cause delays; 2 taken to hosptial
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Two crashes on Interstate 10 west in El Paso are caused delays Monday night. Two people were taken to the hospital following a crash involving three vehicles on I-10 near Geronimo, according to emergency fire dispatch. One person suffered serious injuries and the other...
Rollover crash in Santa Teresa leaves 2 dead, 8 injured
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — An investigation into a deadly crash that killed two people and injured eight others in Santa Teresa remains ongoing. Sunland Park Fire and EMS crews responded to a rollover on Pete Domenici highway late Sunday night. New Mexico State Police, along with Border Patrol,...
Man accused of shooting girlfriend, stealing beer from gas station before high-speed chase
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The arrest report for the man who led law enforcement officers in a high-speed chase throughout El Paso after he shot his girlfriend and robbed several businesses with a gun was obtained. Sergio Sanchez-Rodriguez, 36, was arrested Thursday after he allegedly committed several crimes.
El Paso fire crews shut off gas lines in 2 separate incidents in east, northeast
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crews continued Tuesday afternoon to work on two separate damaged gas lines - one in east and another in northeast El Paso. The first damaged gas line was reported at 6666 Gateway East Blvd at the Holiday Inn Express near Airway Boulevard. An excavator...
Dyer at Ameen closed for crash that sent 1 to hospital
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person was taken to the hospital after a crash in northeast El Paso Monday night, police said. Southbound lanes on Dyer at Ameen Drive are closed. Our crew at the scene saw two vehicles that were damaged. Police responded to the scene. Use...
Officials look into incident involving Border Patrol agent slamming migrant to ground
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The violent encounter involving a Border Patrol agent and a migrant at a local shelter in downtown El Paso is now being investigated by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Office of Professional Responsibility. In the video captured on the center's security camera on...
San Elizario mayor arrested, charged with insurance fraud
The San Elizario Mayor was arrested and charged with insurance fraud. Deputies arrested 41-year-old Isela Reyes on Tuesday. Reyes is the current mayor of San Elizario. The arrest stems from an investigation in which the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office received information that Reyes filed a false insurance claim.
Speed and not wearing seatbelt factors in El Paso's 2nd traffic death in 2023
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police identified the victim killed in a crash along the westbound lanes along Interstate 10 at Geronimo Sunday. El Paso Police Department's Special Traffic investigators responded to the collision. The investigation revealed Angel Barraza was speeding in a Ford Mustang and lost control of...
Person survives train accident in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A person who was struck by a train overnight is expected to survive, according to El Paso police. The unidentified person was struck by a train on Piedras in central El Paso around 2:30 a.m. Monday morning. The person was taken to the hospital...
Las Cruces firefighters extinguish 3 separate fires
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces firefighters extinguished three separate fires on Sunday. The first fire happened at a vacant/abandoned building on the 1300 block of W. Amador around 9 a.m. Officials said a passerby noticed the smoke from the rear of the property and a person leaving...
Man suffers injuries after stabbing in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A stabbing was reported in central El Paso Monday afternoon. The stabbing happened on the 1600 block of Yandell Drive. A 39-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Officials also said another 39-year-old man was taken into custody. No other information was provided. This is a...
Road closures happening the week of Jan. 8 through Jan. 14
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Culvert Cleaning Project. US-85 southbound between Racetrack and Executive right lane closed. Crews will be working on culvert cleaning. Gateway South at Cassidy on-ramp complete closure. Crews will be repairing guardrail. Tuesday, January 10. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. I-10 eastbound between Executive and...
Police release name of person killed in crash in central El Paso Sunday morning on I-10
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department have confirmed the name of the person killed in a crash in central El Paso Sunday morning as 23-year-old Angel Barraza-Karnes of El Paso. The crash according to the El Paso Police Department happened on Interstate 10 west and...
Public Service Board to vote on El Paso Waters proposed $59 monthly surcharge
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The Public Service Board (PSB) is scheduled to make a final decision on El Paso Waters proposed budget and surcharge that was proposed in November of 2022. Back in November, El Paso water proposed the new surcharge that would nearly double the monthly fee...
Semitruck along U.S. 54 at Fred Wilson leaves shattered glass on roadway
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Emergency services responded to the scene at U.S. 54 at Fred Wilson Monday morning after a semitruck shattered glass on the roadway. Glass that was being carried on the semitruck spilled onto the roadway. It's unknown what caused the incident. All lanes reopened by...
Cowtown Boots donates over 4K boots to children in need
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The owners of Cowtown Boots donated over 4,000 boots to children in need. "El Paso has been a great place to live and we just decided to give back to the community," Paul Calcaterra Jr. owner of Cowtown Boots said. This is the first...
Governor Abbott delivered letter to President Biden in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Governor Greg Abbott delivered a letter to President Joe Biden after greeting Biden on the tarmac at the El Paso International Airport. According to a news release from the governor's office, the letter asked Biden to secure the border by enforcing federal immigration laws.
