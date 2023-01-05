ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Napoli Could Face Disciplinary Action Over Fans Allegedly Racially Abusing Inter Milan Striker Romelu Lukaku, Italian Media Report

By Toni Weeler
Yardbarker
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Report: Former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane turns down USMNT job

The United States men's national team does not have a head coach currently under contract, but one report suggests that the U.S. Soccer Federation is swinging for the fences as it gears up for the 2026 FIFA men's World Cup. According to French outlet L'Equipe, France legend and former Real...
The Associated Press

Ronaldo set to face PSG, Messi in first game in Saudi Arabia

PARIS (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo’s first game in Saudi Arabia is set to be against Paris Saint-Germain and a possible reunion with his career-long rival Lionel Messi. PSG said Monday it will play a Jan. 19 friendly in Riyadh against a composite team of players from Ronaldo’s new club Al Nassr and Al Hilal, the current Asian Champions League title holder.

Comments / 0

Community Policy