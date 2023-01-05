Napoli Could Face Disciplinary Action Over Fans Allegedly Racially Abusing Inter Milan Striker Romelu Lukaku, Italian Media Report

Read full article on original website
Related
FOX Sports
Report: Former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane turns down USMNT job
The United States men's national team does not have a head coach currently under contract, but one report suggests that the U.S. Soccer Federation is swinging for the fences as it gears up for the 2026 FIFA men's World Cup. According to French outlet L'Equipe, France legend and former Real...
Zinedine Zidane Rejects USMNT Job Offer
Zidane has been out of work since ending his second spell as Real boss in 2021.
Ronaldo set to face PSG, Messi in first game in Saudi Arabia
PARIS (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo’s first game in Saudi Arabia is set to be against Paris Saint-Germain and a possible reunion with his career-long rival Lionel Messi. PSG said Monday it will play a Jan. 19 friendly in Riyadh against a composite team of players from Ronaldo’s new club Al Nassr and Al Hilal, the current Asian Champions League title holder.
PSG Confirm Date For Saudi Friendly: Cristiano Ronaldo Set To Face Lionel Messi
The exhibition game will see PSG take on an all-star XI featuring players from top Saudi clubs Al-Hilal and Al Nassr.
How much Cristiano Ronaldo turned down in Brazil to move to Saudi Arabia
Corinthians made an offer to take Cristiano Ronaldo to Brazil, club president Duilio Monteiro Alves has revealed.
Salt Bae shows off table permanently reserved for late Maradona at his Dubai restaurant in latest bizarre stunt
SALT Bae shows off a table "permanently reserved" as a shrine to the late Diego Maradona in his latest desperate publicity stunt. Cringey video resurfaced after the fame hungry chef was slammed for pestering Lionel Messi in embarrassing scenes following Argentina's World Cup win. The Turkish cook and Instagram star...
Al Nassr Unregister Vincent Aboubakar To Make Space For Cristiano Ronaldo
Aboubakar has reportedly been removed from Al Nassr's official Saudi Pro League squad list to make space for Ronaldo.
Watch horror Vicente Guaita howler as Armstrong pokes ball into empty net with Crystal Palace KO’d from FA Cup vs Saints
CRYSTAL PALACE keeper Vicente Guaita suffered a nightmare moment as he gifted Adam Armstrong an FA Cup third-round winner for Southampton. Saints ran out 2-1 victors at Selhurst Park as Patrick Vieira's hopes of silverware this season evaporated on Saturday afternoon. And the Arsenal legend will be furious with the...
Comments / 0