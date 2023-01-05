Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Maine
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Maine
Looking for a haunted good time?
Suspect accused in Times Square knife attack on NYE
New Year's Eve machete attack on police officers near Union Square: suspect arrested
Popular Maine Roast Beef Food Truck Opening Restaurant in Westbrook
Lovers of all things roast beef can rejoice, as a new restaurant is set to open later this year in Southern Maine. Starting with a food truck and adding a restaurant in just three years is very impressive for the extremely popular George's North Shore Roast Beef. The new restaurant...
Priscilla Block to Return to Maine this Spring
There's going to be big Block Party in Portland, Memorial Day weekend. Saddle up, Block Party. Priscilla Block is set to return to Portland in May. The "You, Me, And Whiskey" co-singer will return to Aura, May 27. Tickets go on-sale Friday, January 13. Block was in Portland last year,...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Maine
If you live in Maine and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Maine that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Looking for 60 Bigs for 60 Littles in 60 Days in Southern Maine
Have you ever thought of mentoring a little one in Maine?. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Maine (BBBSSM) launched their biggest and most ambitious campaign yet to try and recruit more mentors in Southern Maine, especially men. 60 Bigs in 60 Days will kick off 2023 by expanding their volunteer pipeline, moving Littles off the waiting list, and letting people know what Big Brothers Big Sister of Southern Maine is all about.
Maine’s Top 10 Biggest Marijuana Businesses
Pot is big business! Here are the ten biggest ranked by how many Maine employees each business has. It might seem like there are thousands of marijuana dispensaries in Maine right now, but according to Wandering Through Maine, there are only 89. It seems like there are 89 just in Portland. This number is fluid with new businesses coming and some closing. But as of 2021, these were the top 10 biggest pot places according to how many employees they had according to data collected by Maine Biz.
WMTW
'It's happening everywhere': Studying homelessness in Maine's smaller towns
Homelessness is not just a problem in big cities. Smaller towns are also dealing with people living on the streets, in tents and in their cars. It's becoming such a problem in the town of Scarborough that officials are taking action after learning about homeless encampments in the woods behind Marden's, off Payne Road and in the parking lots of big box stores.
Maine continues to see surge in recreational cannabis sales
PORTLAND, Maine — Maine is continuing to see a boom recreational cannabis sales. According to the Maine Office of Cannabis Policy, sales for adult-use pot in 2022 nearly doubled what was seen in 2021. "There is a real appetite for Mainers to participate in the legal system," John Hudak,...
Vogue Lists Maine Alongside Paris, Rome, and London for Most Anticipated Hotels 2023
Walking around the city, I barely recognize it anymore. It feels like overnight, new hotels, restaurants, boutiques, and new buildings are erected and prices are skyrocketing at an alarming rate. I know this isn’t the first time you’ve heard this concern but when top publications like Vogue, Condé Nast, and...
A Maine Resident Won $1 Million On A Scratch Ticket
According to WGME, a Mainer recently cashed in a scratch ticket worth a million dollars!. The ticket, $50,000,000 CA$H RICHE$ instant ticket, was purchased from a convenience store in Kittery. While that scratch ticket was the biggest winner in the state in December 2022, there were a number of other...
Are more people going missing in Maine?
PORTLAND, Maine — Mike Harris was in his Florida home when he learned the news that his brother, Thomas P Harris, went missing in Boothbay last week. "I was a little confused, I don't know I wasn't thinking anything other than to find out where he went," Mike Harris said.
mainebiz.biz
2023 Forecast: Rock Row expects to add new tenants in 2023
Things continue to look up for Rock Row, the $600 million, 110-acre, mixed-use development in Westbrook. Rock Row’s tenants include not only retail, but also hospitality, medical and housing, which are “all different verticals when it comes to real estate,” said Alexander White, senior vice president and head of leasing at Waterstone Properties Group, the developer of Rock Row.
WGME
Warm weather has made ice fishing dangerous across Maine
WATERBORO (WGME)-- Ice fishermen are ready for the fishing season- the ice however- not quite. Maine's winter weather has been warmer than usual for some of Maine's lake, making it unsafe to icefish. Game wardens say ice fishing is dependent on cold temperatures, the size of the lake, and what...
thewindhameagle.com
Raymond author’s book remains popular with Maine residents
A Raymond author continues to be amazed at the success of her book about growing up with 10 siblings in a reportedly haunted apartment building in Portland. Cheryl Blanchard’s book "236 Cumberland Ave. Portland, Maine: Strange Happenings in our Young Lives," is a thorough recounting of tales from the author and her siblings' recollections that haven't been spoken of for more than half a century. Published by Newman Springs Publishing, the book remains popular more than three years after it was first published, and especially among Maine residents.
Down East
Where in Maine? Our Favorite Answer
Shortly after the beginning of construction on the Sarah Mildred Long Bridge, a meeting was held for the public to see the design of the bridge. During this meeting, I met a project manager and mentioned to him that I was impressed that his workers always flew American flags from the cranes over weekends. After the meeting, I decided to reward the workers for their patriotism. I made 100 brownies and delivered them to the job site. The next year, I made 200 brownies. The third year, I made 300 brownies. In turn, I received four tours of the construction — a tremendous honor. In my social circle, this bridge is known as Shirley’s Bridge. It is built on a foundation of honor and respect — and brownies. — Shirley Carswell, Eliot, Maine.
mainebiz.biz
2023 Forecast: Avesta to add 167 affordable dwellings in 2023
With thousands of people on Avesta Housing’s wait list for affordable dwellings, the head of the Portland-based nonprofit has a lot on her plate for 2023 and well beyond. “We are working diligently to provide more homes for people in need,” says Rebecca Hatfield, president and CEO. “Avesta has 700-plus units in various stages of our real estate development pipeline and are actively pursuing additional opportunities to bring more affordable homes to the market.”
Get ready, get set for bruising referendum campaigns in 2023
Voters in Kennebunk fill out their ballots for the November 2022 elections. Photo by Caitlin Andrews. By the time you get your spring tires put on, the waiting room of your local automotive shop might be decorated with political signage. You might not think who is allowed to repair a...
After 45 Years, Old Port Fixture Closes Its Doors for Good
Swiss Time has been in Portland for 45 years. First on Congress Street and then moving to Exchange Street in 1994. According to the Portland Press Herald, they finally had to shut down the iconic store run by husband and wife team, Claude and Jill Guyot. The tide started to...
WMTW
Second body found this week on Lewiston street
LEWISTON, Maine — A body has been found on Bartlett Street in Lewiston, according to police. This is the second consecutive day a body has been found on that street. An investigation is underway, but right now, the death is not considered suspicious.
60-Year-Old Dover, New Hampshire, Business Damaged by Fire
A smokey fire burned at an industrial building in Dover Sunday night that took several hours to clean up. The fire on Industrial Park Drive was reported by drivers at around 5:30 p.m. when they saw smoke and fire coming from the building that houses North East Cutting Die around 5:30 p.m., according to Dover Fire Chief Michael McShane. Fire was shooting through the roof of the metal 100' X 100' building when the first firefighters arrived, leading to all off-duty personnel to be called in.
Fire at residential building in Auburn under investigation
AUBURN, Maine — A structure fire Sunday night at a multi-unit residential building in Auburn is being investigated. The Auburn Fire Department was dispatched around 11:09 p.m. for a reported structure fire at 37 Fifth St., a news release from the department said Monday. The Auburn Police Department arrived...
