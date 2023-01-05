Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Sunday's transfer gossip: Felix, Martinez, Zidane, Pickford, Ings, Trossard, Caicedo
Atletico Madrid are demanding a £9.5m loan fee and a commitment to buy for £70m from Manchester United as negotiations continue for Portugal forward Joao Felix, 23. (Sunday Mirror) Former Everton boss Roberto Martinez, who was head coach of Belgium for six years before leaving after the 2022...
BBC
Carabao Cup: League One Charlton aim for huge upset at Man Utd despite off-pitch uncertainty
More than 9,000 fans will travel with League One Charlton for Tuesday's Carabao Cup quarter-final against Manchester United at Old Trafford. It is the club's biggest away following in over a decade and, according to those who know the club well, probably their largest travelling contingent for a midweek cup tie ever.
Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum offer counties how-to guide to ‘Bazball’
Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum have given county coaches a how-to guide on their bold new approach to Test cricket as England look to spread the so-called “Bazball” revolution through the domestic game. Stokes, the England Test captain, and McCullum, head coach, both spoke via Zoom during a...
Comments / 0