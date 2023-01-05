Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
What John Calipari Said After Blowout Loss To Alabama
Kentucky was dismantled by Alabama this Saturday afternoon by a final score of 78-52. It marks the program's biggest loss in series history. The biggest issue for Kentucky was its inability to establish any rhythm on offense. The Wildcats' 52 points tie the fewest scored in a SEC game since John Calipari took over in 2009.
Kentucky basketball message boards want John Calipari sent to the moon
In what’s been a disappointing season for Kentucky basketball, the Wildcats and John Calipari hit a low point against Alabama on Saturday. After yet another top-5 recruiting class, what started as a very promising Kentucky season has turned into a nightmare before our very eyes. The Wildcats 10-4 record is slightly misleading, as they’ve lost every tough test against a ranked opponent this season. This made facing a No. 7-ranked Alabama on the road a daunting feat, and one they surely did not pass.
Basketball World Reacts To Kentucky-Alabama Blowout
Things are getting ugly for the Wildcats in Tuscaloosa. Kentucky came into Saturday's game against Alabama winners of its last two. But with just under eight minutes to go in the second half, John Calipari's squad finds itself down nearly 30 to the seventh-ranked Tide. The basketball world reacted to...
Outgoing Tennessee O-lineman announces transfer commitment
One of the Tennessee players who entered the NCAA transfer portal this week quickly has found the program where he will continue his career, and it features some familiar faces. Offensive lineman RJ Perry, who went into the portal on Wednesday, announced his transfer commitment to South Florida on Saturday during his visit to Tampa. USF hired Tennessee offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Alex Golesh as its new head coach in December, and the new offensive line coach for the Bulls is Tyler Hudanick, a graduate assistant with the Vols the past two seasons.
Here’s everything that John Calipari said after Kentucky ‘got rattled’ in loss at Alabama
Everything the Kentucky head coach had to say after the Wildcats suffered a historic defeat to Alabama in Tuscaloosa.
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols land game changing player from transfer portal
The Tennessee Vols made a huge splash in the NCAA transfer portal on Monday. Oregon transfer wide receiver Dont’e Thornton announced on Monday afternoon that he’s transferring to Tennessee. Thornton, who visited UT this past weekend, is a 6-foot-5 wide receiver from Baltimore, MD. He originally signed with...
Football World Is Praying For Kirby Smart's Family
Georgia's Kirby Smart will be coaching with a heavy heart on Monday night when the Bulldogs begin their national title defense. During a rare moment of vulnerability on CFP media day, the UGA head coach shared that his parents won't be in attendance for the conclusion of the Dawgs College Football Playoff run; as his father's health has been slipping since the SEC Championship Game.
Yardbarker
Alabama 4-star QB moves in on campus to prepare for spring practice
Alabama’s freshman enrollee quarterbacks are both now on campus. Eli Holstein, a Louisiana native, participated in Allstate Sugar Bowl prep for the Crimson Tide. Dylan Lonergan, a native Georgian, moved in on Sunday. Dan Lonergan, Dylan’s father, posted a photo to Twitter of the family moving Dylan to his dorm room. Lonergan, a four-star from Brookwood High School, was a two-sport athlete — juggling football and baseball. The 6-foot-2, 215-pounder is a natural distributor of the ball with his pitching arm, totaling 3,412 passing yards and 32 passing touchdowns in his junior season at Brookwood. He is also athletic as a runner, posting seven rushing touchdowns.
atozsports.com
Another Tennessee Vols player sent a cryptic tweet and fans are worried
Tennessee Vols running back Jaylen Wright sent fans into a panic last week when he sent a cryptic tweet that made it seem like he was considering entering the NCAA transfer portal. A new NIL deal has since been announced for Wright and he deleted the tweet. The fact that...
Look: Nick Saban's Reaction To David Pollack's Comment Goes Viral
Tonight's performance from Georgia furthers the argument that the Bulldogs are the new kings of college football. Just because it's true doesn't mean that it doesn't hurt Alabama head coach Nick Saban. During tonight's halftime show on ESPN, analyst David Pollack said Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs have "taken hold...
247Sports
DL transfer commits to Tennessee, quickly sold on Vols during first visit
Even before Omarr Norman-Lott traveled to Tennessee on Friday to visit the Vols for the first time, he had already started to think that he might want to continue his college career. He was sold on the idea not long after he arrived on campus. The Arizona State defensive lineman...
atozsports.com
Vols OC Joey Halzle says forgotten Vols player could be a ‘big time playmaker’
The Tennessee Vols are losing two extremely talented wide receivers from their 11-2 2022 squad. Jalin Hyatt and Cedric Tillman, the Vols’ most recent wide receivers to total over 1,000 receiving yards in a season, are both heading to the NFL. But despite losing those two elite players, Tennessee...
247Sports
Transfer wide receiver commits to Tennessee
Oregon transfer wide receiver Dont'e Thornton committed to Tennessee on Monday afternoon, he announced publicly on social media coming off his official visit with the Vols this past weekend. Tennessee left quite the impression on Thornton who also took visits to Miami, Auburn and Arkansas while in the transfer portal.
Decision time set for Husker target from the portal
One transfer decision involving the Huskers will come in a couple days. Former Baylor Bears offensive lineman Micah Mazzccua tweeted that he will make his pick on 8 p.m. on Tuesday. He's down to Nebraska, Florida and Auburn, schools he all visited in recent days. A left guard at Baylor,...
247Sports
Fran McCaffery thanks Rutgers for being a 'class organization' following kind gestures regarding Patrick
It has been an incredibly difficult week for the McCaffery family. Last week, star forward Patrick McCaffery announced that he would be taking an indefinite leave of absence from the team due to his anxiety. The transparency from the entire McCaffery family has opened the eyes of many to how real battling anxiety is.
247Sports
New Colorado quarterback target Danny O'Neil shines at All-American Combine
Quarterback Danny O'Neil received a scholarship offer from Colorado this past Wednesday, and two days later, he was one of the top performers at the All-American Bowl National Combine in San Antonio. He was named first-team all-offense at the event by 247Sports. "The Indianapolis (Ind.) Cathedral 2024 talent, as expected,...
247Sports
No. 6 LSU gymnastics team falls to No. 3 Utah in opener
The No. 6 LSU gymnastics team fell to No. 3 Utah on the road in their season opener by a final score of 197.275-196.775 on Friday night in Salt Lake City. The Tigers 196.775 was the highest score earned in a road season opener in program history. “That was a...
247Sports
What they were saying about Arkansas' loss at Auburn
The No. 13 Arkansas Razorbacks fell to 12-3 on the season and 1-2 in conference play as they suffered a 72-59 loss against the No. 22 Auburn Tigers inside Neville Arena. The Tigers improved their home win streak to 27 games, and the Razorbacks dropped to 0-2 this season in true road games.
Alabama WR Christian Leary changes mind on transfer destination
Alabama wide receiver Christian Leary has picked a different transfer destination. After initially committing to his hometown UCF Knights on Dec. 13, Leary announced Sunday that he is instead transferring to play at Georgia Tech. For the third year in a row, a Crimson Tide player has joined the Yellow Jackets, who are coached by former UA offensive line coach Brent Key. Kevin Harris (2020) and Pierce Quick (2021) opted to transfer to Georgia Tech, too.
Comments / 0