ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Texas Woman Said She Got A Speeding Ticket For Going 2 MPH Over Limit

By Dani Medina
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GLPhi_0k4sN26M00
Photo: Getty Images

A Texas woman said she received a speeding ticket for going just 2 mph over the limit. But that wasn't the only "odd" thing she found on her speeding ticket. Now, police are weighing in on the situation that's causing a stir on social media.

Cindy Nguyen said she was cited by a Houston Police Department officer for going 37 mph in a 35 mph zone on Richmond Avenue, KHOU reports. "When I looked at the citation, 'Speeding 37 mph in a 35 mph zone,' I started scratching my head, how could this be possible. My biggest concern is this is just a misuse of the resources and taxpayer money not going to the right place. Crime is skyrocketing in Houston," Nguyen's husband Omar Sharif said.

A closer look at the ticket revealed a date of December 31, 2023, even though Nguyen received the ticket on January 3. "It's in the future, it's almost a year ahead of us," Sharif said.

An HPD spokesperson who reviewed body cam footage of the traffic stop said the driver was actually clocked in 15 mph over the speed limit. Nguyen was going 50 in a 35, but wrote 37 mph on the ticket to "give her a break." As far as the date error goes, the spokesperson said it was a glitch that officers can't manually correct themselves. The police department's technology team is working to fix this.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
107-3 KISS-FM

Texas Woman Gets Ticket for 2 MPH Over Limit, But There’s More

It was only a few days ago that this story started picking up a lot of attention online regarding a 66-year-old woman being pulled over and getting a ticket in Houston, Texas for going 2 miles per hour over the posted speed limit. According to WFAA, the ticket was dated for 12-31-2023, although the traffic infraction actually took place on January 3rd of 2022. But before you start jumping all over the Houston Police Department about this incident there is more to this story than was first reported.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

HPD SUV involved in major crash on 59 feeder road, Humble police say

HUMBLE, Texas — A Houston Police Department SUV was involved in a major crash on Sunday, according to authorities. According to the Humble Police Department, the crash happened along the Highway 59 feeder road near FM 1960. The southbound lanes were closed while investigators looked at the scene. The...
HUMBLE, TX
kurv.com

Former Police Officer Scheduled For Execution Tuesday

A former Houston police officer convicted for the 1994 murder is scheduled to be executed in Huntsville Tuesday night. Robert Fratta was convicted twice of orchestrating a murder-for-hire plot against his estranged wife. Robert and 33-year-old Farah Fratta had been married ten years before going through a bitter divorce and custody battle.
HOUSTON, TX
93.1 WZAK

Man Shoots & Kills Robber At Restaurant, Now He Is Wanted

The world seems crazy post-pandemic, no where is safe anymore. Houston police are looking for a civilian that shot and killed a man that was trying to rob a taco restaurant. Video surveillance footage shows the robber entering the Ranchito #4 Taqueria restaurant with a black mask and gun drawn and demanding money from customers who were enjoying their meals. However, as the robber goes to exit the establishment after collecting the money, suddenly one of the customers pulls out a gun, shooting the robber nine times, and killing him. The customer then collected up and returned the stolen money to diners before leaving the scene before police arrived.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston attorney weighs in on customer shooting, killing taqueria robber

Houston police are asking a bystander who shot a man 9 times and killed him while he was in the act of robbing people inside a Houston restaurant to come forward for questioning. FOX 26's Gabby Hart spoke with local criminal defense attorney Price Brown about if the incident could be considered self-defense.
HOUSTON, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Two women arrested for allegedly selling drugs from Dayton hotel room

Two women were arrested on drug charges in the early morning hours of Saturday, Jan. 7, in a motel room at the Summit Inn on SH 90 in Dayton. Investigators with the Liberty County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office, assisted by Dayton Police Department, executed a search warrant the motel room. Earlier in the week, the Pct. 4 Constable’s Office had received information that narcotics were being sold from a hotel room at Summit Inn.
DAYTON, TX
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM

KHFI 96.7 KISS FM

Austin, TX
14K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Austin #1 Hit Music Station

 https://967kissfm.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy