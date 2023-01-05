Registration is Open for the Annual Itty Bitty Open

​In partnership with the Junior Golf Association of Arizona (JGAA), the City of Phoenix Parks and Recreation Department is hosting the 35th annual Itty Bitty Open for children ages 3-5 on Saturday, Jan. 14 at various park locations.

The free event features three clinic times per location 9 a.m., 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. where children and parents learn basic-level golfing skills taught by Professional Golf Association (PGA) and Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) professionals. Each site will have a mock nine-hole golf course and participants will be provided with toy golf clubs, balls, bags and visors.

The Itty Bitty Open will be held at the following 11 City of Phoenix park sites:

Paseo Highlands Park, 3435 W. Pinnacle Peak Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85027

Cashman Park, 22222 N. 44th Pl, Phoenix, AZ 85050

Deer Valley Park, 19602 N. 19th Ave., Phoenix, AZ 85027

Desert West Park, 6501 W. Virginia Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85035

El Reposo Park, 502 E. Alta Vista Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85042

Los Olivos Park, 2802 E. Devonshire Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Margaret T. Hance Park, 67 W. Culver St, Phoenix, AZ 85003

Pecos Park, 17010 S. 48th St, Phoenix, AZ 85048

Rose Mofford Sports Complex, 9833 N. 25th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85021

Verde Park, 916 E. Van Buren St, Phoenix, AZ 85006

After the clinic, there will be a fun non-competitive golf tournament and a special Best Dressed Golfer/Caddy Team contest. Best Dressed contest winners will receive a trophy and two tickets to the R.S. Hoyt Dream Day activities at the 2023 Waste Management Phoenix Open.

Register online at jgaa.org or RSVP by calling 602-944-6168. The deadline to register is Friday, Jan. 6. ​