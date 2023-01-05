ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Kevin Durant To Miss Time Due To Knee Injury

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant will miss at least two weeks after being "diagnosed with an isolated MCL sprain of the right knee," the Nets announced on their official Twitter account Monday (January 9). The injury occurred during the third quarter of Brooklyn's 102-101 win against the Miami Heat at...
BROOKLYN, NY
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
Does This Instagram Post Mean Tom Brady Is Returning to the Bucs in 2023?

Now that the Bucs regular season is over and their ability to survive in the playoffs is yet to be seen, the question on everyone's mind is... Will Tom Brady be back?. He posted a picture on Instagram ahead of Sunday's game that has some people speculating that he's planning to stay in Tampa Bay.
TAMPA, FL

