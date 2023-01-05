Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lawmakers release several key Texans who planned, instigated and helped execute the January 6 'insurrection'VictorTexas State
Is Buc-ee's the best-paying employer in Texas? Some roles pay wages four times more than teachers!Ash JurbergTexas State
Tex-Cajun in Austin: A Guide to Spicy, Seafood-Based DishesCorrie WritingAustin, TX
Craft Beer in Austin: A Guide to the Best Breweries and TaproomsCorrie WritingPhoenix, AZ
Texas man goes viral for getting a P Terry's logo tattoo on his armAsh JurbergAustin, TX
Octapharma Plasma set to open location in Southwest Austin
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recommends donors only donate twice within a seven-day period, with at least two days between donations. (Courtesy Octapharma Plasma) Octapharma Plasma is set to open a new location this summer at 500 W. William Cannon Drive, Ste. 438A, Austin. Octapharma Plasma offers various promotions...
Any Lab Test Now to open Georgetown location
In February, Any Lab Test Now will open a Georgetown location at 1013 W. University Ave., Ste. 182. (Courtesy Any Lab Test Now) Any Lab Test Now will open a new Georgetown location in February at 1013 W. University Ave., Ste. 182. Owned by Sean and Sarah Toney, the full-service...
fox7austin.com
Cats of the Weekend: Yuki, Mandarin and Holly at Austin Animal Center
Austin Animal Center has quite the trio to share. Yuki, Mandarin and Holly all came to the center together as strays, but are perfect for almost any home. These sweet two-year-old kitties are very confident and perfect for first-time cat people, but the center says go slow if introducing them to a home with a dog. All three are available for adoption at AAC's Levander Loop location.
fox7austin.com
Dog of the Weekend: Bravery at Austin Animal Center
Four-year-old Bravery came to Austin Animal Center about three weeks ago with a large litter of puppies and now this sweet mama is looking for her forever home. This Labrador Retriever is gentle, great on a leash, house-trained and calm. She loves being outside, but also would love a nice cozy place to relax. She is available for adoption at AAC's Levander Loop location.
Cedar Park Eye Care celebrates 20 years of business
Cedar Park Eye Care opened Nov. 18 in 2002. (Courtesy Pexels) Cedar Park Eye Care reached its 20-year anniversary Nov. 18. The business specializes in eye exams, dry-eye syndrome, contact lens exams, myopia management and computer lens syndrome. Founded by Dr. Dennis McCarty, Cedar Park Eye Care is located at...
Cedar Park City Council to host public hearing on expansion of day care center property uses
The expansion request is for approximately 0.574 acres located at 12308 N. RM 620 in Cedar Park. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact Newspaper) At its Jan. 12 meeting, Cedar Park City Council will host a public hearing for a special-use permit allowing Austin Children’s Academy to expand additional day care center use on an adjacent property at 12308 N. RM 620 in Cedar Park.
Austin handing out free winter weather supplies
If homeowners have a pipe burst, it’s essential to halt the flow of water by shutting off the main supply.
Ziki to open Georgetown location Jan. 9
Ziki is a health-conscious Greek and Mexican fusion kitchen, offering bowls, burritos, salads and more. (Courtesy Ziki) Ziki is opening its new Georgetown location at 1003 W. University Ave. Jan. 9. The health-conscious, Greek and Medical fusion restaurant has a menu featuring a twist on burritos, bowls, salads and other items. Priding itself on using locally sourced organics, Ziki does not use seed oils, vegetable oils or soy in any of its kitchens. The eatery is open 10 a.m.-3 a.m. every day.
kut.org
Blue Cross, Ascension dispute could leave thousands paying out of pocket for care in Austin
An impasse in negotiations between one of the largest insurers in Texas and one of the largest hospital systems in Austin could mean gaps in coverage for thousands of Central Texans. Blue Cross Blue Shield and Ascension Hospitals are renegotiating rates for health care costs paid by the insurer ahead...
Austin Mindfulness Center opens location in South Austin
The mental health counselors at the Austin Mindfulness Center provide in-person and telehealth appointments for anxiety, stress, depression, relationship issues, trauma and more. (Courtesy Austin Mindfulness Center) Austin Mindfulness Center opened a second location at 4425 S. Mopac Expressway, Austin. The first location is at 9501 N. Capital of Texas...
Camp Bow Wow celebrated 5 years of doggy day care in November
Camp Bow Wow owner Kimberley Elliott plays with dogs at her Spicewood location. The center celebrated its 5 year anniversary in November. (Taylor Cripe/ Community Impact) Dog daycare and boarding center Camp Bow Wow in Spicewood at 5200 Electric Ave. celebrated their 5-year anniversary on Nov. 22. The camp, which...
30-plus projects challenging mobility, changing profile of downtown Austin
The area around the Rainey Street Historic District will continue to see new high-rise additions. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact) High-rise development in downtown Austin continues to move at a rapid pace as millions more square feet of space are in line to be added in the changing city center in the coming years.
Family First Fitness arriving soon to San Marcos
David McCartney (left) and Amanda Benavidez will open Family First Fitness in early 2023 at 550 S. Guadalupe St., Ste 109, San Marcos. (Courtesy Family First Fitness) Centered around family, balanced health and inclusivity, Family First Fitness plans to open at 550 S. Guadalupe St., Ste. 109, San Marcos, at the end of January or the beginning of February.
Mochinut announces closure of San Marcos shop
Mochinut at 700 N. LBJ Drive, Ste. 102B, announced its closure Jan. 5. (Courtesy Mochinut) Mochinut announced the closure of its San Marcos shop, located at 700 N. LBJ Drive, Ste. 102B, on Jan. 5 via social media. "We have made the difficult decision to close down our Mochinut San...
Georgetown City Council to hear update on Downtown Master Plan
The city of Georgetown expects to complete construction of the new parking garage by fall or winter 2024. (Courtesy city of Georgetown) The Georgetown City Council will hear updates on the Downtown Master Plan and design of the Austin Avenue Parking Garage Jan. 10. Downtown and Tourism Director Kim McAuliffe...
St. Elmo Brewing Co. to open a second location in 2023
St. Elmo Brewing Company is locally owned and operated by Bryan Winslow. (Courtesy St. Elmo Brewing) South Austin’s St. Elmo Brewing Company is opening a second location in Northeast Austin in 2023. Like the first location, which opened in 2016, the new space will have a “neighborhood feel” with an indoor tap room and outdoor beer garden. The menu will feature 15-20 on-tap beers, Texas wines and ciders, and two or three on-site food trucks. St. Elmo Brewing Company is locally owned by Bryan Winslow. 737-300-1965. www.stelmobrewing.com.
Cosmos clothing store at Arbor Walk to close by end of March
The owner, Abdullah Maraclu, will transfer all merchandise left at the end of the lease in March to his other stores in Round Rock and Lakeline Mall. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact) Cosmos, a clothing store at 10515 N. Mopac, Ste. A130, Austin, carrying women’s attire and accessories, will close at the...
Georgetown to host hazardous waste disposal event Jan. 18
The city of Georgetown is hosting a hazardous waste event for locals at San Gabriel Park on Jan. 18. (Community Impact staff) Georgetown residents can rid their home of leftover paints, light bulbs and other hazardous materials Jan. 18, when the city will host a free household waste event at the old show barn site in San Gabriel Park, from 3-5 p.m.
4 development stories to follow in 2023 in Round Rock, Pflugerville, Hutto
A proposed 12-acre mixed-use development at 21101 FM 685, Pflugerville, has another chance to move forward. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) In December, several actions were taken that Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto residents should keep their eye on in 2023. Hutto adopted new water and wastewater master plans; Williamson County experts...
Lake Pflugerville Pediatric House Calls to provide in-home care for local children
The clinic will provide services that include simple sick visits, sports physicals, newborn advice and lactation counseling. (Courtesy Brandi Torres) Lake Pflugerville Pediatric House Calls is scheduled to open in March in Pflugerville. A specific opening date is not yet set, but owner Brandi Torres said the clinic will only provide in-home pediatric urgent care visits for local families.
