Georgetown, TX

fox7austin.com

Cats of the Weekend: Yuki, Mandarin and Holly at Austin Animal Center

Austin Animal Center has quite the trio to share. Yuki, Mandarin and Holly all came to the center together as strays, but are perfect for almost any home. These sweet two-year-old kitties are very confident and perfect for first-time cat people, but the center says go slow if introducing them to a home with a dog. All three are available for adoption at AAC's Levander Loop location.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Dog of the Weekend: Bravery at Austin Animal Center

Four-year-old Bravery came to Austin Animal Center about three weeks ago with a large litter of puppies and now this sweet mama is looking for her forever home. This Labrador Retriever is gentle, great on a leash, house-trained and calm. She loves being outside, but also would love a nice cozy place to relax. She is available for adoption at AAC's Levander Loop location.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Cedar Park City Council to host public hearing on expansion of day care center property uses

The expansion request is for approximately 0.574 acres located at 12308 N. RM 620 in Cedar Park. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact Newspaper) At its Jan. 12 meeting, Cedar Park City Council will host a public hearing for a special-use permit allowing Austin Children’s Academy to expand additional day care center use on an adjacent property at 12308 N. RM 620 in Cedar Park.
CEDAR PARK, TX
Community Impact Austin

Ziki to open Georgetown location Jan. 9

Ziki is a health-conscious Greek and Mexican fusion kitchen, offering bowls, burritos, salads and more. (Courtesy Ziki) Ziki is opening its new Georgetown location at 1003 W. University Ave. Jan. 9. The health-conscious, Greek and Medical fusion restaurant has a menu featuring a twist on burritos, bowls, salads and other items. Priding itself on using locally sourced organics, Ziki does not use seed oils, vegetable oils or soy in any of its kitchens. The eatery is open 10 a.m.-3 a.m. every day.
GEORGETOWN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Austin Mindfulness Center opens location in South Austin

The mental health counselors at the Austin Mindfulness Center provide in-person and telehealth appointments for anxiety, stress, depression, relationship issues, trauma and more. (Courtesy Austin Mindfulness Center) Austin Mindfulness Center opened a second location at 4425 S. Mopac Expressway, Austin. The first location is at 9501 N. Capital of Texas...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Family First Fitness arriving soon to San Marcos

David McCartney (left) and Amanda Benavidez will open Family First Fitness in early 2023 at 550 S. Guadalupe St., Ste 109, San Marcos. (Courtesy Family First Fitness) Centered around family, balanced health and inclusivity, Family First Fitness plans to open at 550 S. Guadalupe St., Ste. 109, San Marcos, at the end of January or the beginning of February.
SAN MARCOS, TX
Community Impact Austin

St. Elmo Brewing Co. to open a second location in 2023

St. Elmo Brewing Company is locally owned and operated by Bryan Winslow. (Courtesy St. Elmo Brewing) South Austin’s St. Elmo Brewing Company is opening a second location in Northeast Austin in 2023. Like the first location, which opened in 2016, the new space will have a “neighborhood feel” with an indoor tap room and outdoor beer garden. The menu will feature 15-20 on-tap beers, Texas wines and ciders, and two or three on-site food trucks. St. Elmo Brewing Company is locally owned by Bryan Winslow. 737-300-1965. www.stelmobrewing.com.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Georgetown to host hazardous waste disposal event Jan. 18

The city of Georgetown is hosting a hazardous waste event for locals at San Gabriel Park on Jan. 18. (Community Impact staff) Georgetown residents can rid their home of leftover paints, light bulbs and other hazardous materials Jan. 18, when the city will host a free household waste event at the old show barn site in San Gabriel Park, from 3-5 p.m.
GEORGETOWN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Lake Pflugerville Pediatric House Calls to provide in-home care for local children

The clinic will provide services that include simple sick visits, sports physicals, newborn advice and lactation counseling. (Courtesy Brandi Torres) Lake Pflugerville Pediatric House Calls is scheduled to open in March in Pflugerville. A specific opening date is not yet set, but owner Brandi Torres said the clinic will only provide in-home pediatric urgent care visits for local families.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
