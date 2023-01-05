Austin Animal Center has quite the trio to share. Yuki, Mandarin and Holly all came to the center together as strays, but are perfect for almost any home. These sweet two-year-old kitties are very confident and perfect for first-time cat people, but the center says go slow if introducing them to a home with a dog. All three are available for adoption at AAC's Levander Loop location.

