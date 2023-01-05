Read full article on original website
Shemar Moore’s girlfriend, Jesiree, is pregnant with his first child
Shemar Moore is going to be a dad. The “Criminal Minds” star announced Monday that he and his longtime girlfriend, Jesiree Dizon, are expecting their first child together. Moore, 52, shared a video that revealed the sex of their baby — it’s a girl — and revealed that her name would be Frankie. “Today is the day. You know your boy’s got butterflies,” he began the video, which was shared to his Instagram. “Today is a special day. This is a legendary day. Today, your boy Shemar Motherf–king Moore…is going to find out if he’s going to be a daddy to a...
'1000-Lb. Sisters' ' Tammy Slaton on New Husband Caleb: 'I Love Waking Up and Seeing His Face'
Tammy Slaton is opening up about her life as a newlywed with husband of nearly two months, Caleb Willingham. "Our wedding day was perfect, there was so much love in the room," the 1000-Lb. Sisters star, 36, tells PEOPLE exclusively. "I literally married my best friend." Slaton tied the knot...
Jordin Sparks Admits She Still Only Wants 1 Kid With Husband Dana Isaiah: 'I Want To Be A Fully Present Mom'
Jordin Sparks is a proud mom to son DJ, whom she shares with husband Dana Isaiah, but she still isn't interested in expanding her brood even further. "Nope, not changing my mind! I'm still good. DJ is everything and more, and I couldn't ask for anything else. We're good with just one kid," the 32-year-old, who teamed up with Robitussin, a brand that believes there is power in every voice and recognizes the importance of giving everyone an opportunity to have theirs be heard, to shine a light on youth voices and the power of the performing arts through a...
Jill Duggar Dillard Calls Husband Derick and 3 Sons 'My World' as They Prepare to Celebrate Christmas
Jill Duggar Dillard is giving thanks for her family this holiday season. "💙My world! 🥰🎄And @derickdillard is everybody's fave 😍 Love you babe! 😘💞," she wrote alongside a photo of her husband Derick Dillard and their three sons on Instagram Friday. In the photo,...
A Husband Abandoned His Wife After She Gave Birth to Their Fifth Set of Twins
After his wife just gave birth to their sixth set of twins, a Ugandan man allegedly picked up and left his growing family. Having children is a mixed blessing; some individuals would be overjoyed to have even one, while others have no qualms about casting theirs aside. Consider the case of the Ugandan man who snapped after learning that his wife had just given birth to their fifth set of twins. Even though Nalongo Gloria has had many sets of twins, she has never used in vitro fertilization (IVF). The Ugandan mother has given birth to her ninth and tenth children, prompting reports that her husband, Ssalongo, has left the family because he felt he could no longer provide for them since "it wasn't natural."
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans
Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
A husband had a second family and his wife found out about it on the day of his funeral
There once was a man who was touted to be an almost perfect husband and father. He was also a great neighbor and friend. He was married to his childhood sweetheart. A committed husband, he always came home promptly after work to spend time and have dinner with his wife and three kids.
Husband has baby with affair partner, his wife helps raise that child while trying for one of her own
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. A few years ago my friend Kristen got engaged to a guy named Tom. I worked with the two of them at restaurant and watched their romance blossom from the beginning. They seemed like the perfect pair and were very happy together, but of course, no one really knows what goes on inside people’s relationships, do they?
Married woman discovers husband's work wife is affair partner
**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a former client, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Photo byIn collaboration with Getty ImagesonUnsplash.
Carrie Underwood Shows Off Silly Christmas Outfit As She Returns Home From Tour To Be With Husband & Kids
Carrie Underwood is getting in the holiday spirit! On Sunday, December 18, the "Before He Cheats" songstress, 39, posted a fun photo to Instagram Story, which showed her dressing up in a deer onesie. "Oh my deer, it's Christmas!!!" she captioned the snap. It looks like the blonde babe, who is married to Mike Fisher, is happy to be home with her two sons, Isaiah, 7, and Jacob, 3, as she's been on the road as of late. As OK! previously reported, the country star took to her Instagram Story in mid-December to show a photo of herself tucking her...
Wendy Williams' Ex-Husband Seeks Financial Support to Resume as Lifestyle Enjoyed with Mistress
Wendy Williams has recently stopped providing alimony payments to her ex-husband over the past year as she has suffered from numerous health conditions as well as lost financial control over her money. However, this didn't stop her philandering ex Kevin Hunter Sr. from expecting her to support his lifestyle after Williams was no longer able to earn a living.
Katherine Schwarzenegger and her two daughters rock the ‘coastal grandma’ look together
Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt and the two daughters she shares with husband Chris Pratt made a family fashion statement on Instagram. In a post she shared Dec. 22, the author established herself as a “cool mom” by showing off the clothes she coordinated with 2-year-old Lyla and 7-month-old Eloise.
'I love you, too': Woman confesses her love to her married boyfriend in front of his teenage son after receiving flowers
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When my mother worked at Walmart, employees were expected to follow one very important rule when it came to fraternizing. Employees could not date managers and vice versa. That didn't stop employees and managers from mingling, romantically, as if there were no rules in place to prevent it.
Husband on wife: "She's in her sixties like me; I need someone else"
*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Having an age difference is often a difficult topic when it comes to couples, and while most people try to find a partner close to their age, they may feel differently once they get older.
Dying mom leaves husband 15-point list of rules on how to raise their eight kids
She left him pointers on bedtime rituals, hair care, how much screen time the kids get, a reminder to use sunblock, ironing shirts, etc.
Husband on moving: "My wife wants to live separately from my parents; I don't want to leave them"
*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Proposing to the person you love, choosing a ring and a wedding date, then waiting for life together to start in your home seems logical. But what do you do when your house isn't just your own, and you live with one of the spouse's parents?
A Millionaire Family Man With 3 Grown up Sons Found Out He Is Sterile
“I still see what the boys are doing on Facebook and it’s heart-wrenching. It’s all been taken away from me.”. Richard Mason and Kate Mason were married for 20 years and had three sons. Although the breakup of his marriage was a major setback, it wasn’t the worst thing that happened to him. At 55 years old, he was told he had cystic fibrosis, a lung ailment that made it hard for him to breathe. It was bad enough that he had a serious health problem, but his diagnosis showed that his ex-wife had kept a secret from him the whole time they were married. Mason recognized that he might not know his family as well as he believed he did as her secret began to unravel.
Mom Weeps Over Husband Painting Daughter’s Nails and Honestly, We Get It
“That’s a good man, Savannah.”
Beverley Mitchell’s Husband: Everything To Know About Michael Cameron & Their 15-Year Marriage
Beverley Mitchell is an American actress who found fame on the long-running aughts drama ‘7th Heaven’. The star branched off into a country music career, releasing her self-titled debut album in 2006. After marrying her longtime boyfriend Michael Cameron in 2008, the couple welcomed three children. Beverley Mitchell has...
This Morning's Deidre Sanders tears up as she reveals her husband died just before Christmas
The ITV agony aunt, who was awarded an MBE in the New Year Honours List, appeared on the show to speak about the recognition, but admitted it was tinged with sadness.
