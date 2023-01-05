ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
REPORT: Father killed by avalanche while with three teenage sons in Colorado

By Spencer McKee
 4 days ago
This image looks up at Nitro Chute from the toe of the avalanche debris. The red box marks the approximate location of the jump the brothers were working on. At the time of the avalanche, the three teens were likely working on the jump above the small knob in the center of the image. The avalanche buried the father and one son on the uphill side of the snow-covered boulder indicated by the red X. Photo: Colorado Avalanche Information Center.

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center has released their full report related to a fatal avalanche that took place on Berthoud Pass on December 26, detailing what happened in the moments around the deadly slide.

According to the report, a father and his three teenage sons had left Winter Park earlier that morning before driving to the top of Berthoud Pass.

Upon entering the 'Nitro Chute' area above the pass, the three sons – one with a split-board, one with a snowboard, and one with skis – started to build a jump while their father started to ride laps in the area on his snowboard.

At about 12:40 PM, the father rode into the Nitro Chute area and triggered an avalanche at roughly 11,600 feet of elevation, which took him downhill. All three of his sons were in the avalanche path, with the two riders being on foot.

The skiing son (who still had his skis on) was able to escape the slide downhill while the other two sons attempted to outrun the avalanche. One of the snowboarding sons escaped to the edge and was partially buried, but the other son, along with the father, were missing when the snow and debris stopped moving.

The partially buried son and the skiing son immediately started looking for their brother and father.

Using transceivers, they found their brother under about two feet of snow and were able to get his head uncovered so that he could breathe. They then continued the search for their father.

Witnesses and a number of first responders joined in the rescue effort.

It was eventually discovered that two transceiver signals were coming from the same area where the son that was initially missing was still mostly buried. A first responder dug down to turn off this rider's signal, with searchers soon able to determine that the father was buried very close to where the first rider was found.

Using a probe, they located the father, who was buried about a foot and a half below the snow, face down and with his head downhill.

By the time rescuers were able to reach the father and turn his head over, at about 1:10 PM, he was cyanotic and not breathing.

Life-saving attempts were made, but ultimately unsuccessful, with the father determined to be deceased at the scene.

The avalanche took place on a slope with an angle of 38 degrees, braking off at one to three feet deep and about 80 feet wide with a 150-foot-wide fan. It ran about 300 vertical feet down the slope.

While weather on the day the slide took place was mostly clear, days leading up to the fatal slide were windy and snowy, resulting in wind-drifted snow on easterly-facing slopes, which was the orientation of the slope involved in the avalanche. It's also worth noting that another large avalanche took place about 500 feet away from the Nitro Chute on the same day, though it is unknown if the group involved in this avalanche was aware of that.

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center expressed condolences to the family involved in this avalanche, as well as others impacted by the father's death.

The organization also shared several pieces of advice related to this accident in hopes of preventing a similar tragedy from taking place in the future.

One key aspect of this case that the group addressed was how multiple people were exposed to avalanche risk at the same time and how that exposure took place over an extended period of time. The level of risk was amplified by how the three brothers stopped to work to build a jump below an avalanche-prone slope.

When multiple people are at risk, multiple people can be buried. This can make the search that follows an avalanche much more difficult.

In order to reduce the risk of multiple people getting caught in a slide at the same time, it's important to move around the backcountry in a way that only exposes one person to avalanche at a time, creating separation in the party when moving through a dangerous area.

This was the second of three avalanche-related deaths to occur in Colorado thus far this snow season, with another death taking place in Summit County on December 31.

Condolences go out to those impacted by this death.

The full report can be found here.

