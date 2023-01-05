This is all from memory and after 45+ years it is not all that good but:. It was January 1976, and I was on Christmas break from VTC at my parent’s house here in Brattleboro. I drove an old Dodge Dart and was able to get it started on cold mornings by putting a drop light under the hood overnight to keep the battery warm. During the first week or two of January we went for a spell of 4 or 5 days with the daytime high temperature staying below zero. I think it was 5 days. I remember this because my friend Mark was living in Putney and called me each morning for help to get his car started. Each morning I would start my car, drive to Putney and jump start his car. I think an old VW Beatle.

BRATTLEBORO, VT ・ 11 HOURS AGO