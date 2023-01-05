Read full article on original website
Prescription Drug Access Seminar
Richard Davis RN, long-time health care advocate, will be offering an information seminar for Windham County residents who are looking to find out the best way to buy prescription medications at the lowest price. With the closing of Hotel Pharmacy and Brattleboro Pharmacy people are facing confusing and difficult choices...
January Thaw
This is all from memory and after 45+ years it is not all that good but:. It was January 1976, and I was on Christmas break from VTC at my parent’s house here in Brattleboro. I drove an old Dodge Dart and was able to get it started on cold mornings by putting a drop light under the hood overnight to keep the battery warm. During the first week or two of January we went for a spell of 4 or 5 days with the daytime high temperature staying below zero. I think it was 5 days. I remember this because my friend Mark was living in Putney and called me each morning for help to get his car started. Each morning I would start my car, drive to Putney and jump start his car. I think an old VW Beatle.
BCTV Schedule – Week of January 9, 2023
12:00 am The David Pakman Show – The David Pakman Show – Weekly Broadcast. 1:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey – This Week’s Energy News. 5:05 am VT Legislative Summit – Child Care and Paid Leave (12/8/22) 6:30 am Brattleboro Selectboard – Brattleboro SB...
