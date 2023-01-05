Read full article on original website
Buckeyes Win Season Opener in Front of Sold Out Covelli Crowd
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 19 Ohio State women’s gymnastics team opened its 2023 season with a win in front of a sold-out crowd of 3,596 at the Covelli Center on Sunday afternoon. The Buckeyes earned a final score of 196.775 to defeat No. 11 Kentucky (196.575), No. 25 Arizona (194.950) and Greenville (181.425).
Largest Second-Half Comeback in Program History Improves OSU’s Start to 17-0
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 3/3 Ohio State Buckeyes (17-0, 6-0 B1G) beat RV/RV Illinois (14-3, 4-2 B1G) on Sunday at home by an 87-81 margin thanks to the biggest second-half comeback in program history. The teams went back and forth for the first 10 minutes and were tied...
No. 12 Buckeyes Wrap Up Sweep of No. 14/13 Spartans with 6-0 Win
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Led by Jakub Dobes with 32 saves and Joe Dunlap with two goals, the No. 12 Ohio State men’s hockey skated to a 6-0 win over No. 14/13 Michigan State Saturday in Value City Arena. The win gave the Buckeyes a sweep of the weekend series, after a 3-1 victory Friday.
Pair Earn Second-Place Finishes in Edinboro Sunday
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Buckeyes earned a pair of second-place finishes at the 2023 Edinboro-Bobby Kaufman Memorial Open Sunday at McComb Fieldhouse in Edinboro, Pennsylvania. Redshirt freshmen Andre Gonzales (125) and Mike Misita (HWT) both advanced to the championship matches in their respective brackets before suffering losses in the title bouts.
No. 12 Buckeyes Open 2023 with 3-1 Win over No. 14/13 Spartans
COLUMBUS, Ohio – With a goal in each period, the No. 12 Ohio State men’s hockey defeated No. 14/13 Michigan State, 3-1, Friday in its first game of the second half of the season. Tate Singleton opened the scoring less than two minutes into the game and Stephen Halliday’s second-period power play goal pushed the Buckeye lead to 2-0 through 40 minutes. The Spartans made it a one-goal game midway through the third before Joe Dunlap sealed the win with an empty net goal in the final minute. Jakub Dobes made 27 saves in the Buckeye net and Mason Lohrei had two assists.
Ohio State Hosts Illinois for Sunday Matinee
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 3/3 Ohio State women’s basketball team (16-0, 5-0 B1G) hosts RV/RV Illinois (14-2, 4-1 B1G) on Sunday for a 1 p.m. ET matinee. The game will be broadcast live on B1G+. Sunday is youth day, featuring a halftime scrimmage and a free post-game...
Buckeyes Off to a Strong Start in the Classroom
COLUMBUS, Ohio – While the 2023 season is quickly approaching, the Ohio State men’s lacrosse team is already showing signs of a successful year with its performance in the classroom last fall. In true Buckeye fashion, the men’s lacrosse team attacked the fall semester with relentless effort and...
Ohio State Opens 2023 Season With Quad Meet vs. Arizona, Greenville and Kentucky
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State women’s gymnastics team is set to begin its 2023 campaign this weekend in Columbus. The Buckeyes welcome Arizona, Greenville and Kentucky this Sunday at 2 p.m. in the Covelli Center. The meet will be streamed live on B1G+ (subscription required). MEET THEMES...
Buckeyes Open Big Ten Season with Win at Indiana
COLUMBUS, Ohio – No. 9 Ohio State (7-1) opened the Big Ten Conference portion of the season with a 26-13 win at Indiana (4-1) Friday. Pins by Sammy Sasso (149) and Kaleb Romero (184) along with major decision victories by Jesse Mendez (133) and Dylan D’Emilio (141) helped solidify the win.
