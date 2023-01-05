COLUMBUS, Ohio – With a goal in each period, the No. 12 Ohio State men’s hockey defeated No. 14/13 Michigan State, 3-1, Friday in its first game of the second half of the season. Tate Singleton opened the scoring less than two minutes into the game and Stephen Halliday’s second-period power play goal pushed the Buckeye lead to 2-0 through 40 minutes. The Spartans made it a one-goal game midway through the third before Joe Dunlap sealed the win with an empty net goal in the final minute. Jakub Dobes made 27 saves in the Buckeye net and Mason Lohrei had two assists.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO