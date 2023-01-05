Read full article on original website
mymotherlode.com
Update: North Stewart Street Closes Due To Falling Tree
Update at 5 pm: Sonora Police Department has announced the road is open with traffic moving freely. Original story posted at 10:29 am: Sonora, CA — A portion of a busy downtown street in Sonora is temporarily closed due to a tree that is falling into a power line.
KCRA.com
Flooding delays traffic on I-80 in Sacramento near Arcade Creek
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Flooding has caused traffic delays Monday on a portion of Interstate 80 near the split in Sacramento County. Caltrans briefly closed westbound I-80 between Longview Drive and Winters Street. KCRA traffic reporter Brian Hickey earlier said that some vehicles were trapped in floodwaters at that area....
mymotherlode.com
Update: Logging Truck Crash On Rawhide Road
Update at 10am: The CHP reports that travelers will want to continue to avoid the 19000 block of Rawhide Road as cleanup continues from a logging truck rollover accident. Minor injuries were reported in relation to the crash, which occurred around 7:15am. There is a heavy amount of mud and wood still blocking the roadway.
mymotherlode.com
Tuolumne County Warming Centers And Storm Tips
Sonora, CA — Tuolumne County has announced plans to open a drying and warming center at the Enrichment Center building at 102 Hospital Road in Sonora. It will be open today (Monday) and tomorrow from 9am-6pm. It will be reassessed on Tuesday in relation to potentially expanding the hours. The Tuolumne County Main Library will also be open during regular hours, Monday through Friday, from 9am-6pm, and Saturday from 10-6pm, to escape the weather.
Evacuation warning issued in Merced as Bear Creek overflows
An evacuation warning has been issued in Merced on Monday as an intense storm causes Bear Creek to overflow.
mymotherlode.com
Driver Escapes Injury In Weather Related Crash
San Andreas, CA– A driver had a close call this morning while driving to work on Camanche Parkway, narrowly avoiding potential serious injury in a weather-related crash. According to the San Andreas CHP office, the driver saw a tree blocking the road after turning on his high beams and at the last second was able to lie across the passenger seat as his vehicle collided with the tree.
mymotherlode.com
Shelter In Place Order For Parts Of Mariposa County
Mariposa, CA — Concerning flood waters and debris have prompted a “Shelter In Place Order” for portions of Mariposa County. The sheriff’s office reports that the order impacts anyone on Carter Road, Jerseydale Road (from Wild Dove Road to Hites Cove Road), and Anton Road. The...
mymotherlode.com
Widespread Power Outages: Columbia College Impacted
Columbia, CA — Thousands are without electricity in the Mother Lode as an atmospheric river storm system passes through the region. Columbia College’s main campus will be closed today due to a lack of power. Any additional cancelations or delays will be posted on the myMotherLode.com school page.
mendofever.com
Elk Grove Man in Mendocino County Assisting with Storm Cleanup Dies After Work Truck Overturns
37-year-old Elk Grove man Edgar Castillo worked for a Pacific Gas and Electric contractor clearing debris and vegetation. He was in Mendocino County this last Saturday, January 7, 2023, heading to the coast to do his part in cleaning up the mess left by the recent winter storms. Tragically, he...
mymotherlode.com
Update: Atmospheric River Brings Wind, Rain, Floods And Snow
The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning for the Mother Lode and the northern San Joaquin Valley until 2 PM this afternoon. Additionally, a Wind Advisory is in effect for the Mariposa County foothills and the central San Joaquin Valley until 4 PM this afternoon. South to...
The Governor of California has announced that 12 people have died due to the harsh weather during the previous 10 days
On Sunday, California Governor Gavin Newsom said that 12 individuals had lost their lives during the previous 10 days due to the state's harsh weather. By Sunday night, hundreds of thousands of Northern California homes and businesses were without power; almost 3,000 people had been evacuated; and about 200 people were sleeping in shelters. After "rising water may soon spill over onto highways in Wilton and shut off evacuation routes," the Sacramento County Office of Emergency Services issued an evacuation order for Wilton on Sunday night.
'Leave now': Emergency managers plead with some California residents before next storm hits
“Leave now,” emergency managers warn Wilton, California residents. The next rainmaker is closing in on the state. It's just the latest in the parade of storms fueled by the atmospheric river known as the Pineapple Express. As of Sunday, the parade has knocked out power to nearly half a million California homes and businesses.
Fox40
Two people found dead after trees fell on their tents in Sacramento
(KTXL) — Two people died over the weekend in “storm-related” incidents, Sacramento County said in a statement. The county said both people were unhoused and were found with trees on top of their tents. The first person, Rebekah Rohde, 40, died Saturday near North 5th Street, south...
ktbb.com
Sacramento County warns residents amid storms: ‘Get out now’
There is no end in sight for the unrelenting rainfall inundating the West Coast with severe flooding and widespread power outages. Residents in Wilton, California, who live along the Cosumnes River, are being urged to evacuate immediately amid the storm in anticipation of the river flooding over. "We are urging...
KCRA.com
'Don't like living this way': Cameron Park family dealing with flooding anxious with more rain on way
CAMERON PARK, Calif. — With another round of storms forecasted on the way, many Northern California residents are just waiting to see how much more water they can handle. The Graham family moved into their Cameron Park home 18 months ago. It has a seasonal creek on the property. Last Saturday, it turned into a raging river, flooding their property.
mymotherlode.com
Update: Car Stuck On Flooded Tuolumne County Bridge
Update at 8:46am: Emergency responders found no one inside an abandoned sedan located this morning on Red Hills Road near Sims Road outside of Chinese Camp. Officials have decided to temporarily leave the vehicle in the water due to the weather conditions, and the roadway will be closed until further notice.
mymotherlode.com
Update: Wind Advisory & Flood Watch For The Mother Lode
A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for the western slope of the northern Sierra Nevada until 4 PM Tuesday. A Winter Storm Warning is also in effect for Yosemite National Park above 6,000 feet, until 4 AM Wednesday. Snow is expected at times due to a couple of systems....
koamnewsnow.com
RAW: CA: SACRAMENTO STORM PREPS/FIRE CAPT-DANGEROUS
Fire capt warns of new dangerous storm to hit area. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
KCRA.com
A fence away from flooding, Modesto mobile home park residents brace for wet weekend
MODESTO, Calif. — Modesto is keeping a close eye on water levels in the Tuolumne River and Dry Creek area as more rainfall is expected over the weekend and early next week. The Stanislaus County Office of Emergency Services anticipates for the river to reach flood stage by Tuesday.
KCRA.com
Mudflows close down major roadway near Tracy in San Joaquin County
TRACY, Calif. — Continued rainfall over the past several days is leading to non-stop mudflows with debris along several miles of road in San Joaquin County near the city of Tracy. Road closure signs start on North Corral Hollow Road directly on the west side of Interstate 580. Road...
