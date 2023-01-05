ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuolumne County, CA

mymotherlode.com

Update: North Stewart Street Closes Due To Falling Tree

Update at 5 pm: Sonora Police Department has announced the road is open with traffic moving freely. Original story posted at 10:29 am: Sonora, CA — A portion of a busy downtown street in Sonora is temporarily closed due to a tree that is falling into a power line.
SONORA, CA
KCRA.com

Flooding delays traffic on I-80 in Sacramento near Arcade Creek

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Flooding has caused traffic delays Monday on a portion of Interstate 80 near the split in Sacramento County. Caltrans briefly closed westbound I-80 between Longview Drive and Winters Street. KCRA traffic reporter Brian Hickey earlier said that some vehicles were trapped in floodwaters at that area....
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Update: Logging Truck Crash On Rawhide Road

Update at 10am: The CHP reports that travelers will want to continue to avoid the 19000 block of Rawhide Road as cleanup continues from a logging truck rollover accident. Minor injuries were reported in relation to the crash, which occurred around 7:15am. There is a heavy amount of mud and wood still blocking the roadway.
JAMESTOWN, CA
mymotherlode.com

Tuolumne County Warming Centers And Storm Tips

Sonora, CA — Tuolumne County has announced plans to open a drying and warming center at the Enrichment Center building at 102 Hospital Road in Sonora. It will be open today (Monday) and tomorrow from 9am-6pm. It will be reassessed on Tuesday in relation to potentially expanding the hours. The Tuolumne County Main Library will also be open during regular hours, Monday through Friday, from 9am-6pm, and Saturday from 10-6pm, to escape the weather.
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Driver Escapes Injury In Weather Related Crash

San Andreas, CA– A driver had a close call this morning while driving to work on Camanche Parkway, narrowly avoiding potential serious injury in a weather-related crash. According to the San Andreas CHP office, the driver saw a tree blocking the road after turning on his high beams and at the last second was able to lie across the passenger seat as his vehicle collided with the tree.
SAN ANDREAS, CA
mymotherlode.com

Shelter In Place Order For Parts Of Mariposa County

Mariposa, CA — Concerning flood waters and debris have prompted a “Shelter In Place Order” for portions of Mariposa County. The sheriff’s office reports that the order impacts anyone on Carter Road, Jerseydale Road (from Wild Dove Road to Hites Cove Road), and Anton Road. The...
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Widespread Power Outages: Columbia College Impacted

Columbia, CA — Thousands are without electricity in the Mother Lode as an atmospheric river storm system passes through the region. Columbia College’s main campus will be closed today due to a lack of power. Any additional cancelations or delays will be posted on the myMotherLode.com school page.
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Update: Atmospheric River Brings Wind, Rain, Floods And Snow

The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning for the Mother Lode and the northern San Joaquin Valley until 2 PM this afternoon. Additionally, a Wind Advisory is in effect for the Mariposa County foothills and the central San Joaquin Valley until 4 PM this afternoon. South to...
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
Malek Sherif

The Governor of California has announced that 12 people have died due to the harsh weather during the previous 10 days

On Sunday, California Governor Gavin Newsom said that 12 individuals had lost their lives during the previous 10 days due to the state's harsh weather. By Sunday night, hundreds of thousands of Northern California homes and businesses were without power; almost 3,000 people had been evacuated; and about 200 people were sleeping in shelters. After "rising water may soon spill over onto highways in Wilton and shut off evacuation routes," the Sacramento County Office of Emergency Services issued an evacuation order for Wilton on Sunday night.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ktbb.com

Sacramento County warns residents amid storms: ‘Get out now’

There is no end in sight for the unrelenting rainfall inundating the West Coast with severe flooding and widespread power outages. Residents in Wilton, California, who live along the Cosumnes River, are being urged to evacuate immediately amid the storm in anticipation of the river flooding over. "We are urging...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Update: Car Stuck On Flooded Tuolumne County Bridge

Update at 8:46am: Emergency responders found no one inside an abandoned sedan located this morning on Red Hills Road near Sims Road outside of Chinese Camp. Officials have decided to temporarily leave the vehicle in the water due to the weather conditions, and the roadway will be closed until further notice.
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Update: Wind Advisory & Flood Watch For The Mother Lode

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for the western slope of the northern Sierra Nevada until 4 PM Tuesday. A Winter Storm Warning is also in effect for Yosemite National Park above 6,000 feet, until 4 AM Wednesday. Snow is expected at times due to a couple of systems....
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA

