Read full article on original website
Related
wrestletalk.com
Wrestler Portraying Uncle Howdy Revealed?
Ever since the mysterious Uncle Howdy made his first appearance on WWE television, fans have wondered just one thing, who is behind the mask?. There have been various names speculated, from Bo Dallas to Vincent to Cameron Grimes. Fightful noted on Friday that WWE was playing it’s cards close to...
wrestletalk.com
Update On Pretty Deadly WWE Status Following Live Event Debuts
Former two-time NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly were one of the breakout teams on the brand in 2022. Pretty Deadly lost the NXT Tag Team Championship to the New Day at NXT Deadl1ne on December 10. The duo of Kit Wilson and Elton Prince have continued their feud with...
wrestletalk.com
Triple H Reunites Popular WWE Faction Vince McMahon Had Broken Up
Triple H continues to delight WWE fans as tonight’s WWE Raw (January 9) teased the reunion of a popular WWE faction. While some may fear that Vince McMahon may pop back into WWE creative like a boogeyman, it isn’t stopping Triple H’s creative plans from marching forward.
wrestletalk.com
Update On Kylie Rae WWE Status Following Tryout & Debut
WWE held it’s most recent tryouts last month, which were attended by a number of independent wrestlers. One name who was at the tryouts was former AEW, IMPACT and NWA star Kylie Rae. Kylie, under the name Briana Ray, not only attended the tryout, but also went on to...
wrestletalk.com
Alexa Bliss Comments On ‘Awkward Stare Off’ Segment With Uncle Howdy
Hey, Byron Saxton’s words – not mine! Alexa Bliss comments on the ‘awkward stare down’ with Uncle Howdy on tonight’s WWE Raw. In a segment from Raw Talk, Alexa Bliss elaborated on her run in with Uncle Howdy on tonight’s WWE Raw. In case...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Announces Injury To Popular Star
WWE has announced that a popular star would not appear on tonight’s WWE Raw due to an injury. Find out who is out of action!. According to Kevin Patrick on commentary, Johnny Gargano would not be appearing on tonight’s WWE Raw because of an AC sprain. Meeting up...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Legend Shows Off Impressive Physique Amid WrestleMania 39 Rumors
Stone Cold Steve Austin has shown off his impressive physique in a workout video amid speculation about his status for WrestleMania 39. Austin notably returned to the ring last year, defeating Kevin Owens in the main event of WrestleMania 38 Saturday in April 2022. This was Austin’s first full match...
‘Family Feud’ Host Steve Harvey Screams at Contestant in Eyebrow-Raising TV Moment
Finishing another hectic week in a hilarious way, Family Feud posted a video on its Instagram on Thursday (January 5th) showing Steve Harvey screaming at a contestant in an eyebrow-raising TV moment. In the hilarious clip, Family Feud host Steve Harvey asked contestants to name something that a person with...
wrestletalk.com
Update On Bo Dallas Future With WWE
Bray Wyatt’s brother Bo Dallas was reported backstage at WWE Raw in Birmingham, Alabama as speculation continues over a return. With the often touted speculation that he is the man behind the Uncle Howdy mask, recent reports have suggested that the wearer of the mask does so backstage as well as in the ring.
wrestletalk.com
Find Out Who Are Number One Contenders For WWE Raw Tag Team Championships
WWE has named the number one contenders to the WWE Raw Tag Team Championships; could this spell the end of the Usos Undisputed reign?. Tonight on WWE Raw (January 9) Adam Pearce declared a Tag Team Turmoil match for the main event to determine who would become number one contender to one very important championship.
wrestletalk.com
Eric Bischoff On Vince McMahon’s Next Move Following WWE Return
Eric Bischoff has shared his honest thoughts on Vince McMahon’s WWE return, sharing his predictions for the company’s future. Vince initially announced his retirement in July 2022, amid an investigation into ‘hush pact’ allegations. Filling his roles, Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan became co-CEOs of WWE,...
wrestletalk.com
Spoiler: Big Clue That Former NXT Star Is Returning To WWE
**The following article contains spoilers for an upcoming episode of MLW Fusion, do not continue on if you don’t wish to be spoiled**. Since Triple H took over as the head of creative from Vince McMahon back in July, various former WWE and NXT stars have made their return to the company.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Reveals Offers For ‘Big-Time Reality Shows’
WWE NXT star Grayson Waller has revealed that he has received offers from ‘big time’ reality shows while with WWE. The rising star notably portrayed Ric Flair in the second episode of Young Rock season one. Speaking with TV Insider, Waller noted that several other shows have shown...
wrestletalk.com
AEW Star Says ‘Any Company’ Would Be Glad To Have Mercedes Mone’
Mercedes Mone’ officially made her NJPW debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17 earlier this week after officially becoming a free agent. Mercedes (Sasha Banks) became a free agent on January 1 when her contract with WWE officially lapsed following an agreement between her and WWE last Summer. With Mercedes no...
wrestletalk.com
WWE NXT Stars At January 9 WWE Raw Taping
Since Triple H took over WWE creative back in July, WWE Main Event has served as a platform to give talents from NXT a trial in front of travelling crowds. Various names, from Carmelo Hayes to Fallon Henley, have competed on the show, and it appears we could see two more star getting a look tonight.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Returns From ‘Suspension’ On Raw
A WWE star has returned to WWE Raw from ‘suspension’ and hopped on the mic to declare that he would be winning the Royal Rumble!. Find out what WWE star returned on tonight’s WWE Raw (January 9) and declared that he wasn’t just back on Raw, he was going to win the Royal Rumble.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Issues Statement After Injury Announcement On Raw
After an announcement earlier in the evening that a fan favorite WWE star was out of action with injury, the star has spoken out. Sharing his thoughts on Twitter, Johnny Gargano posted after being announced as dealing with an AC sprain and currently out of action. Gargano wrote on Twitter:
wrestletalk.com
WWE Name ‘Definitely Will’ Be In The Royal Rumble If Invited
With the turn of a new year, we are closing in on Royal Rumble season, and with that a lot of speculation about surprise entrants in the match. One name who has said he would be open to appearing in the match is two-time WWE Hall of Famer and current NXT annoucner Booker T.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Challenges Logan Paul To WrestleMania Match
WWE NXT star Grayson Waller has called out social media influencer Logan Paul, ahead of WrestleMania 39. Speaking with TV Insider, Waller pointed out that he was one of the stars who helped to train Paul ahead of his matches last year. When asked who he wants to face during...
wrestletalk.com
Former Champion Teases WWE Return
Former WWE Divas Champion Michelle McCool has teased a dream match with Charlotte Flair, following Flair’s recent comments. On WWE The Bump, Flair noted that McCool is one of her dream opponents, along with Mickie James and Lita. Naming the stars she wants to one day face in singles...
Comments / 0