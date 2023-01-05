Read full article on original website
Related
OSP investigates a weekend crime spree
PENDLETON – The Oregon State Police acknowledges it has an active investigation into several crimes created in multiple jurisdictions over the weekend. They are looking for Joey Merritt, also known as Joey Nathan Ortega. “We have an unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and burglary investigations against Mr. Merritt,”...
OSP elk decoy leads to citations in Beulah Unit
JOHN DAY – The use of an Oregon State Police bull elk decoy led to the citation of five individuals and the issuance of seven warnings in the Beulah hunting unit. Find information from the OSP below:. (Release from Oregon State Police) Troopers braved frigid temperatures for multiple hours...
Burns Fish and Wildlife Troopers use a bull elk decoy
Burns-Burns Fish and Wildlife Troopers teamed up to address complaints about subjects suspected of party hunting and other violations in the Malheur River Unit. A wildlife enforcement bull elk decoy was utilized which resulted in several contacts and multiple citations and warnings. One subject with a general second-season spike elk tag shot from his vehicle and roadway.
Strong Winds Have An Impact On I-84 In Eastern Oregon
I-84 In Eastern Oregon: Interstate 84 across eastern Oregon is again open in both directions after “very high wind conditions” and crashes triggered a closure that lasted through Thursday morning, the Oregon Dept. of Transportation reports. Strong Winds Have An Impact On I-84 In Eastern Oregon. ODOT stated...
I-84 through eastern Oregon affected by strong winds
ONTARIO, Ore. — Interstate 84 through eastern Oregon is again open in both directions after "extremely high wind conditions" and crashes prompted a closure that lasted through Thursday morning, the Oregon Dept. of Transportation says. ODOT said wind gusts reached 70 miles per hour in some areas, and some...
