wrestletalk.com
Ric Flair On ‘Major Issue’ Charlotte Flair Dealt With During WWE Hiatus
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has commented on Charlotte Flair’s recent WWE absence, following her return and title win. Charlotte won the SmackDown Women’s Championship from Ronda Rousey on the December 30 edition of SmackDown. This was The Queen’s first match since losing the title to Rousey...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Legend Shows Off Impressive Physique Amid WrestleMania 39 Rumors
Stone Cold Steve Austin has shown off his impressive physique in a workout video amid speculation about his status for WrestleMania 39. Austin notably returned to the ring last year, defeating Kevin Owens in the main event of WrestleMania 38 Saturday in April 2022. This was Austin’s first full match...
wrestletalk.com
MJF Hilariously Reacts To WWE Sale Rumours
It appears as though WWE may be gearing up for a sale following the return of Vince McMahon to the company’s board of directors last night (January 6). Vince returned to the company in order to orchestrate a potential sale of the company. The company has hired JP Morgan...
wrestletalk.com
Update On Pretty Deadly WWE Status Following Live Event Debuts
Former two-time NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly were one of the breakout teams on the brand in 2022. Pretty Deadly lost the NXT Tag Team Championship to the New Day at NXT Deadl1ne on December 10. The duo of Kit Wilson and Elton Prince have continued their feud with...
wrestletalk.com
Another Future Mercedes Mone Match Revealed?
A future Mercedes Mone match has potentially been revealed, with another star calling the former WWE star out. After months away from the ring, the former ‘Sasha Banks’ returned to wrestling at Wrestle Kingdom 17. During her NJPW debut, she confronted IWGP Women’s Champion KAIRI, before issuing a...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Hall Of Famer To Be At Royal Rumble After Making Up With Triple H
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has confirmed that he will be in San Antonio, Texas for the upcoming Royal Rumble premium live event. The highly anticipated show will air from the Alamodome on January 28. Speaking on the Hall of Fame podcast, Flair noted that he and Triple H...
wrestletalk.com
Wrestler Portraying Uncle Howdy Revealed?
Ever since the mysterious Uncle Howdy made his first appearance on WWE television, fans have wondered just one thing, who is behind the mask?. There have been various names speculated, from Bo Dallas to Vincent to Cameron Grimes. Fightful noted on Friday that WWE was playing it’s cards close to...
wrestletalk.com
Shaquille O’Neal AEW Return Match Revealed?
NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal has pitched an interesting match for his AEW return, following his in-ring debut for the promotion in 2021. O’Neal stepped into the ring for the first time at WWE WrestleMania 32 in 2016, teasing a bout with ‘Big Show’ Paul Wight during the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal.
wrestletalk.com
Triple H Reunites Popular WWE Faction
Triple H continues to delight WWE fans as tonight’s WWE Raw (January 9) teased the reunion of a popular WWE faction. While some may fear that Vince McMahon may pop back into WWE creative like a boogeyman, it isn’t stopping Triple H’s creative plans from marching forward.
wrestletalk.com
Huge Development In WWE Sale Plans After Vince McMahon Return
A big update has emerged on a potential WWE sale, following Vince McMahon’s return to the company. After announcing his retirement in July 2022, Vince McMahon has now officially returned to the WWE board of directors. On January 5, an article was published by the Wall Street Journal, and...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Challenges Logan Paul To WrestleMania Match
WWE NXT star Grayson Waller has called out social media influencer Logan Paul, ahead of WrestleMania 39. Speaking with TV Insider, Waller pointed out that he was one of the stars who helped to train Paul ahead of his matches last year. When asked who he wants to face during...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Announces Injury To Popular Star
WWE has announced that a popular star would not appear on tonight’s WWE Raw due to an injury. Find out who is out of action!. According to Kevin Patrick on commentary, Johnny Gargano would not be appearing on tonight’s WWE Raw because of an AC sprain. Meeting up...
wrestletalk.com
Saraya Reveals What Triple H Offered Her To Stay With WWE
AEW star Saraya has recalled Triple H’s reaction to her WWE departure, revealing what he offered her to stay with WWE. The former ‘Paige’ became a free agent in early July 2022, under the previous WWE regime. She made her AEW debut that September, before returning to the ring at November’s Full Gear pay-per-view.
wrestletalk.com
Spoiler: Big Clue That Former NXT Star Is Returning To WWE
**The following article contains spoilers for an upcoming episode of MLW Fusion, do not continue on if you don’t wish to be spoiled**. Since Triple H took over as the head of creative from Vince McMahon back in July, various former WWE and NXT stars have made their return to the company.
wrestletalk.com
How Vince McMahon Could Regain Control Of WWE Creative In 2023
Vince McMahon is back on the WWE Board of Directors, but there may be more to his return than simply facilitating a sale of the company. Using his power as majority owner, McMahon put himself and former WWE presidents George Barrios and Michelle Wilson back on the company’s Board of Directors, disposing of JoEllen Lyons Dillon, Jeffrey R Speed, and Alan M Wexler in the process.
wrestletalk.com
Big Update On Future Of NJPW In The US
NJPW star Hiroshi Tanahashi has commented on the future of the STRONG brand, amid uncertainty surrounding a potential relaunch. NJPW STRONG was launched in August 2020 as the Japanese promotion’s US based brand. It appears that the brand will soon be no more, or will receive a huge overhaul...
wrestletalk.com
Road Dogg Praises WWE Raw Star For ‘Firing On All Cylinders’
WWE Hall of Famer ‘Road Dogg’ Brian James has praised a popular star, believing he’s currently firing on all cylinders. Gable currently wrestles on WWE Raw alongside Otis as Alpha Academy. While Gable has had some success in WWE, many have called for the former Olympic wrestler...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Legend’s Daughter Wrestles At AEW Taping
The daughter of ‘Rowdy’ Roddy Piper made her AEW debut during the January 6 tapings at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, OR. During a match taped for AEW Dark after Battle of the Belts, Teal Piper teamed with Kel to face Tay Melo & Anna Jay. This...
wrestletalk.com
Former Champion Teases WWE Return
Former WWE Divas Champion Michelle McCool has teased a dream match with Charlotte Flair, following Flair’s recent comments. On WWE The Bump, Flair noted that McCool is one of her dream opponents, along with Mickie James and Lita. Naming the stars she wants to one day face in singles...
wrestletalk.com
Jeff Jarrett On AEW Plans To Expand Into New Markets
Jeff Jarrett has revealed his hopes for AEW in 2023, discussing current plans for the promotion’s live events. Jarrett currently serves as the promotion’s Director of Business Development, and is helping AEW to expand its live event calendar. Discussing his current role with AEW, Jarrett noted the following...
