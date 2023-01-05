ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Wrestler Portraying Uncle Howdy Revealed?

Ever since the mysterious Uncle Howdy made his first appearance on WWE television, fans have wondered just one thing, who is behind the mask?. There have been various names speculated, from Bo Dallas to Vincent to Cameron Grimes. Fightful noted on Friday that WWE was playing it’s cards close to...
WWE Announces Injury To Popular Star

WWE has announced that a popular star would not appear on tonight’s WWE Raw due to an injury. Find out who is out of action!. According to Kevin Patrick on commentary, Johnny Gargano would not be appearing on tonight’s WWE Raw because of an AC sprain. Meeting up...
Update On Pretty Deadly WWE Status Following Live Event Debuts

Former two-time NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly were one of the breakout teams on the brand in 2022. Pretty Deadly lost the NXT Tag Team Championship to the New Day at NXT Deadl1ne on December 10. The duo of Kit Wilson and Elton Prince have continued their feud with...
Triple H Reunites Popular WWE Faction Vince McMahon Had Broken Up

Triple H continues to delight WWE fans as tonight’s WWE Raw (January 9) teased the reunion of a popular WWE faction. While some may fear that Vince McMahon may pop back into WWE creative like a boogeyman, it isn’t stopping Triple H’s creative plans from marching forward.
WWE Legend Shows Off Impressive Physique Amid WrestleMania 39 Rumors

Stone Cold Steve Austin has shown off his impressive physique in a workout video amid speculation about his status for WrestleMania 39. Austin notably returned to the ring last year, defeating Kevin Owens in the main event of WrestleMania 38 Saturday in April 2022. This was Austin’s first full match...
Top WWE Star Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary In The Company

WWE Raw star Bayley has been a part of many memorable moments during her WWE career. From her iconic match with Sasha Banks at NXT Takeover Brooklyn to the Golden Role Models to Damage CTRL, Bayley has found a lot of success in the company. Bayley took to Twitter today...
MJF Hilariously Reacts To WWE Sale Rumours

It appears as though WWE may be gearing up for a sale following the return of Vince McMahon to the company’s board of directors last night (January 6). Vince returned to the company in order to orchestrate a potential sale of the company. The company has hired JP Morgan...
WWE Name ‘Definitely Will’ Be In The Royal Rumble If Invited

With the turn of a new year, we are closing in on Royal Rumble season, and with that a lot of speculation about surprise entrants in the match. One name who has said he would be open to appearing in the match is two-time WWE Hall of Famer and current NXT annoucner Booker T.
Huge Development In WWE Sale Plans After Vince McMahon Return

A big update has emerged on a potential WWE sale, following Vince McMahon’s return to the company. After announcing his retirement in July 2022, Vince McMahon has now officially returned to the WWE board of directors. On January 5, an article was published by the Wall Street Journal, and...
WWE Legend’s Daughter Wrestles At AEW Taping

The daughter of ‘Rowdy’ Roddy Piper made her AEW debut during the January 6 tapings at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, OR. During a match taped for AEW Dark after Battle of the Belts, Teal Piper teamed with Kel to face Tay Melo & Anna Jay. This...
Top AEW Star Defends ROH Presence On AEW Television

It has been almost a year since Tony Khan came out on AEW Dynamite and announced that he had purchased Ring of Honor. Since then, ROH and it’s various champions have appeared regularly on AEW Dynamite and Rampage, a point that has become a criticism by fans of the show.
Road Dogg Praises WWE Raw Star For ‘Firing On All Cylinders’

WWE Hall of Famer ‘Road Dogg’ Brian James has praised a popular star, believing he’s currently firing on all cylinders. Gable currently wrestles on WWE Raw alongside Otis as Alpha Academy. While Gable has had some success in WWE, many have called for the former Olympic wrestler...
Spoiler: Big Clue That Former NXT Star Is Returning To WWE

**The following article contains spoilers for an upcoming episode of MLW Fusion, do not continue on if you don’t wish to be spoiled**. Since Triple H took over as the head of creative from Vince McMahon back in July, various former WWE and NXT stars have made their return to the company.
Former Champion Teases WWE Return

Former WWE Divas Champion Michelle McCool has teased a dream match with Charlotte Flair, following Flair’s recent comments. On WWE The Bump, Flair noted that McCool is one of her dream opponents, along with Mickie James and Lita. Naming the stars she wants to one day face in singles...
WWE Star Challenges Logan Paul To WrestleMania Match

WWE NXT star Grayson Waller has called out social media influencer Logan Paul, ahead of WrestleMania 39. Speaking with TV Insider, Waller pointed out that he was one of the stars who helped to train Paul ahead of his matches last year. When asked who he wants to face during...
WWE Breaks Huge WrestleMania Record With ‘WrestleMania Goes Hollywood’ (WrestleMania 39)

WWE posted the following announcement on its corporate website:. STAMFORD, Conn., January 9, 2023 – WWE® (NYSE: WWE) today announced that WrestleMania Goes Hollywood (WrestleMania 39), which will originate from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles across two nights, broke the company’s all-time gate record for any WrestleMania, despite having yet to announce a single match. The previous record announced was $17.3 million in 2016 at WrestleMania 32 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
Find Out Who Are Number One Contenders For WWE Raw Tag Team Championships

WWE has named the number one contenders to the WWE Raw Tag Team Championships; could this spell the end of the Usos Undisputed reign?. Tonight on WWE Raw (January 9) Adam Pearce declared a Tag Team Turmoil match for the main event to determine who would become number one contender to one very important championship.
WWE Star Issues Statement After Injury Announcement On Raw

After an announcement earlier in the evening that a fan favorite WWE star was out of action with injury, the star has spoken out. Sharing his thoughts on Twitter, Johnny Gargano posted after being announced as dealing with an AC sprain and currently out of action. Gargano wrote on Twitter:

