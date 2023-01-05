ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

KYEM Director Col. Jeremy Slinker talks battling arctic blast with flood survivors in travel trailers

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Disaster is not new to Kentuckians. Sub-zero temperatures, however, that was a new story. “So, we did have travel trailers in western Kentucky last winter, but we did not have experience with any major issues on any large scale, and I think that just speaks to the level of this storm that came in and the temperatures that came in,” Kentucky Emergency Management Director Col. Jeremy Slinker said.
Driver seriously injured in early morning crash involving semi hauling gas on I-55 in Portageville

PORTAGEVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A driver was seriously injured in an early morning crash on Interstate 55 northbound. According to a post by the Portageville Fire Department, they were dispatched to I-55 at the 37 mile marker early Saturday morning, January 7 for a single-vehicle crash. While en route, they learned the vehicle was a semi tractor trailer hauling gasoline.
Cold front to bring rain, gusty wind Wednesday night, Thursday

Warmer than average weather will give way to more seasonal temperatures by the end of the week as a cold front brings wind and rain, but warmer weather is likely to return next week. National Weather Service in Paducah Warning Coordination Meteorologist Christine Wielgos said during this week’s conference call...
1 injured after semi turns on side in ditch near Benton, MO

BENTON, Mo. (KBSI) – A semi tuned on its side into a ditch off Interstate 55 just before the Benton exit headed south. It happened at the 82.4 mile marker two miles north of Benton. Jerry L. Oliver 66, of Houston, Texas was driving a 2022 Freightline Cascadia when...
Looking Down The Weather Road

Good Sunday, everyone. The first weekend of the new year is wrapping up with some light stuff falling across parts of central and eastern Kentucky. I’ll take a look at that, the chances for a bigger storm later next week and where this pattern is going for the rest of winter.
TWRA Investigating Fatal Boating Accident

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is still investigating a fatal boating incident that occurred last Thursday. TWRA reports said 72 year old Jimmy C. Franks, of the Counce community, lost his life when his boat sank on Pickwick Lake. Officers with TWRA, the Hardin County Fire Department, and the Mississippi...
Kentucky Blood Center asking for blood donations during National Blood Month

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Blood Center is hoping the start of the year will help encourage people to donate blood. January is also National Blood Month. Eric Lindsey with KBC said typically December is a low month for donations with the holidays and January serves as a good opportunity as people set New Year's resolutions.
LIHEAP heating crisis assistance enrollment opens in all KY counties

FRANKFORT, KY — Eligible Kentuckians can now apply for heating crisis assistance in all 120 counties through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program. According to a release from Community Action Kentucky, LIHEAP Crisis Component benefits are offered on a first-come, first-serve basis through March 31 or until funds are depleted.
KY: 5 MONTHS AFTER FLOODS SEARCH CONT FOR WOMAN

Searchers in Kentucky look for woman who went missing in July after floods hit the area. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
“Most Haunted Road In Kentucky”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re Alone

Kentucky is a state with a rich history and a variety of cultural traditions. From the rolling hills of the Appalachian Mountains to the bustling city streets of Louisville, there are many stories and legends that have been passed down through the generations. Some of these stories involve ghosts, spirits, and other supernatural phenomena, and many people believe that these phenomena can be found on certain roads and highways throughout the state. Here are five of the most haunted roads in Kentucky:
Paducah man arrested after New Year's fight at Metropolis bowling alley

A Paducah man was arrested on New Year's Day after a fight at SuperBowl in Metropolis. Metropolis Police responded to a call about the fight and were directed to 22-year-old Desean A. Thomas of Paducah, who was sitting in a vehicle in the parking lot. Officers said Thomas showed signs...
Murray teenager dies in Graves County single-vehicle crash

GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A 17-year-old girl, of Murray, Kentucky, was killed in a single-vehicle car crash on KY 464 and Deward Road in Graves County on Wednesday, Jan. 4. The Graves County Sheriff's Office says at about 9:25 p.m., they were dispatched to the area, about 4 miles east of Mayfield.
