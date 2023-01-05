Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Crews are responding to a crash on I-75S at I-275 W in Northern Kentucky
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. — Emergency crews are responding to a crash on I-75 south at I-275 west, in Northern Kentucky. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk.
kbsi23.com
Southeast Missouri State University closes campuses, offices due to water outage
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – A campus wide water outage forced Southeast Missouri State University campuses and offices to close Monday, January 9. The outage was caused by a ruptured valve during work on the campus utility tunnels project, according to a statement on the university’s website. Facilities...
wymt.com
KYEM Director Col. Jeremy Slinker talks battling arctic blast with flood survivors in travel trailers
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Disaster is not new to Kentuckians. Sub-zero temperatures, however, that was a new story. “So, we did have travel trailers in western Kentucky last winter, but we did not have experience with any major issues on any large scale, and I think that just speaks to the level of this storm that came in and the temperatures that came in,” Kentucky Emergency Management Director Col. Jeremy Slinker said.
WKYT 27
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Tracking A Late Week Change
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a cloudy and cold start to the week as we continue to track a system on the way for the end of the week. That’s a rain and light snow maker for much of our part of the world. Here’s a quick breakdown...
KFVS12
Driver seriously injured in early morning crash involving semi hauling gas on I-55 in Portageville
PORTAGEVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A driver was seriously injured in an early morning crash on Interstate 55 northbound. According to a post by the Portageville Fire Department, they were dispatched to I-55 at the 37 mile marker early Saturday morning, January 7 for a single-vehicle crash. While en route, they learned the vehicle was a semi tractor trailer hauling gasoline.
whopam.com
Cold front to bring rain, gusty wind Wednesday night, Thursday
Warmer than average weather will give way to more seasonal temperatures by the end of the week as a cold front brings wind and rain, but warmer weather is likely to return next week. National Weather Service in Paducah Warning Coordination Meteorologist Christine Wielgos said during this week’s conference call...
kbsi23.com
1 injured after semi turns on side in ditch near Benton, MO
BENTON, Mo. (KBSI) – A semi tuned on its side into a ditch off Interstate 55 just before the Benton exit headed south. It happened at the 82.4 mile marker two miles north of Benton. Jerry L. Oliver 66, of Houston, Texas was driving a 2022 Freightline Cascadia when...
kyweathercenter.com
Looking Down The Weather Road
Good Sunday, everyone. The first weekend of the new year is wrapping up with some light stuff falling across parts of central and eastern Kentucky. I’ll take a look at that, the chances for a bigger storm later next week and where this pattern is going for the rest of winter.
thunderboltradio.com
TWRA Investigating Fatal Boating Accident
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is still investigating a fatal boating incident that occurred last Thursday. TWRA reports said 72 year old Jimmy C. Franks, of the Counce community, lost his life when his boat sank on Pickwick Lake. Officers with TWRA, the Hardin County Fire Department, and the Mississippi...
fox56news.com
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet warns of fake vehicle registration vouchers
ANDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) is warning state residents of scam vehicle registration vouchers. The Anderson County Clerk’s Office said KYTC made them aware of the scam by which residents are mailed a “voucher” to go towards their vehicle registration.
wpsdlocal6.com
Two elementary schools in Marshall County to remain closed Monday; all other schools set to resume
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Marshall County Schools says two elementary schools will be closed Monday because of ongoing repair work due to pipes damaged by a winter storm in December. However, all other schools in the district will be in session. Class will not be in session Jan. 9...
wdrb.com
Kentucky Blood Center asking for blood donations during National Blood Month
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Blood Center is hoping the start of the year will help encourage people to donate blood. January is also National Blood Month. Eric Lindsey with KBC said typically December is a low month for donations with the holidays and January serves as a good opportunity as people set New Year's resolutions.
wpsdlocal6.com
LIHEAP heating crisis assistance enrollment opens in all KY counties
FRANKFORT, KY — Eligible Kentuckians can now apply for heating crisis assistance in all 120 counties through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program. According to a release from Community Action Kentucky, LIHEAP Crisis Component benefits are offered on a first-come, first-serve basis through March 31 or until funds are depleted.
koamnewsnow.com
KY: 5 MONTHS AFTER FLOODS SEARCH CONT FOR WOMAN
Searchers in Kentucky look for woman who went missing in July after floods hit the area. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
fox56news.com
David Aldrich’s forecast: Rain showers on Sunday with some mixing possible
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Scattered rain showers are expected on Sunday with some mixing possible. With a sun-filled finish to Saturday, expect clouds to return tonight and produce later on some rain showers and a mix possible. Temperatures overnight should generally drop into the lower 30s across much...
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah man arrested after New Year's fight at Metropolis bowling alley
A Paducah man was arrested on New Year's Day after a fight at SuperBowl in Metropolis. Metropolis Police responded to a call about the fight and were directed to 22-year-old Desean A. Thomas of Paducah, who was sitting in a vehicle in the parking lot. Officers said Thomas showed signs...
wpsdlocal6.com
Murray teenager dies in Graves County single-vehicle crash
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A 17-year-old girl, of Murray, Kentucky, was killed in a single-vehicle car crash on KY 464 and Deward Road in Graves County on Wednesday, Jan. 4. The Graves County Sheriff's Office says at about 9:25 p.m., they were dispatched to the area, about 4 miles east of Mayfield.
