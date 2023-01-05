ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

AP sources: NFL will not resume Bills-Bengals game

By ROB MAADDI
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31fewS_0k4s4kj700

The NFL will not resume the Bills-Bengals game that was suspended Monday night after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and went into cardiac arrest on the field, two people familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Thursday.

Both people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the league is still figuring out how to determine playoff seedings and scheduling. The NFL Players Association must approve changes that would require additional work for players.

Hamlin has shown what physicians treating him are calling “remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours,” the team announced Thursday, three days after the 24-year-old player had to be resuscitated on the field.

The Bills-Bengals game had major playoff implications for the AFC. Determining next steps is an exhaustive process and the league is considering various scenarios.

A decision is expected no later than Friday.

Buffalo (12-3) entered Monday night needing a win to maintain the AFC's No. 1 seed. The Kansas City Chiefs (13-3) now hold that spot. The Bengals (11-4) had a chance to earn that top seed with two more wins and a loss by the Chiefs.

Seedings could be determined by winning percentage. In that case, the Chiefs would remain in the top spot with a victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday.

The Bills lost a thrilling overtime game at Kansas City in the divisional round last year. They beat the Chiefs 24-20 in Kansas City in October to earn a tiebreaker advantage for the No. 1 seed and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

Adding an eighth playoff team to the field in both conferences and giving the top two teams a first-round bye is perhaps the most intriguing among the many possibilities.

DeMaurice Smith, the NFLPA executive director, said the league hasn't presented that proposal.

“An eighth playoff team would mean extra work for the players,” Smith said. “The union bargains for wages, hours and working conditions. That would increase the hours of the eighth team. It would be a necessary condition of bargaining.”

The Pittsburgh Steelers (8-8) are among the teams that would be impacted by an additional playoff team. The Steelers must beat Cleveland on Sunday and need losses by Miami and New England to clinch a playoff spot that seemed unlikely when they began the season 2-6. Adding an eighth playoff team would give Pittsburgh a little more wiggle room to reach the postseason for the third straight year.

“That works for us,” Steelers inside linebacker Myles Jack said. “That would be good. To get another chance to get up in there so it increases our odds. I’m all for it. That’s up to them. That’d be pretty cool.”

___

AP Sports Writers John Wawrow and Will Graves contributed to this report.

___

Follow Rob Maaddi on Twitter at https://twitter.com/robmaaddi

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Action News Jax

Steelers LB Alex Highsmith says CPR sack celebration had nothing to do with Damar Hamlin

A sack celebration involving Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith raised social media ire on Sunday in the wake of Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest on a football field. Highsmith addressed the celebration on Monday. He told reporters that it had nothing to do with Hamlin and that he would "never, ever, ever" intentionally mock Hamlin's medical condition.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Action News Jax

Aaron Rodgers' future with the Green Bay Packers comes down to answering 3 questions

When it was over Sunday night and the cameras turned to Aaron Rodgers walking off Lambeau Field in defeat against Detroit, it was difficult to keep from reading into his body language and where his eyes were traveling. It was easy to see that he seemed to walk a little slower, linger a little longer, stare a little deeper, like someone meticulously absorbing a moment that needed to last.
GREEN BAY, WI
Action News Jax

SPOTLIGHT: Jaguars host another prime-time game vs. Chargers

Jacksonville, Fl — Jacksonville prepares for another electric atmosphere on Saturday night - the Jaguars host the Chargers in the playoffs. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence says it’s special to make the postseason. Lawrence had a solid performance Saturday night, but the Jags failed to capitalize on several opportunities, until Josh Allen recovered a fumble and returned it 37 yards for a touchdown with under three minutes remaining. Saturday’s kickoff against the Los Angeles Chargers is at 8:15 pm. ESPN 690 and Action Sports Jax have full coverage throughout the week, including game day.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Ranking all 49 potential Super Bowl matchups

The 14-team playoff slate is now set, and that means there are 49 potential matchups for Super Bowl LVII. Which ones are the best, and which ones will we be suffering through as we wait for the next round of ads? Here's our ranking of all 49 matchups, from worst to best, ranked using a proprietary and highly scientific formula that combines team quality, history, watchability, popularity and general gut feelings. Here we go...
GEORGIA STATE
Action News Jax

DeMar DeRozan leaves Bulls-Celtics with quad injury

Chicago Bulls All-Star DeMar DeRozan left Monday's game against the Boston Celtics with a quadriceps strain. DeRozan collapsed to the floor in the third quarter while driving on Al Horford from the left elbow. Replay shows that DeRozan clipped the inside of his right foot against Horford's left foot before...
BOSTON, MA
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
125K+
Followers
147K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy