Warner Bros. Discovery CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels Declares HBO Max Write-Off Purge Over, But Chastises Video Biz for Its 'Spending Frenzy'

Virtual Gouge? FuboTV Ups Monthly Prices By as Much as $19 with Cross-Tier Increases, Enhanced RSN Fees
With $5 monthly fee increase and addition of Bally Sports channels, some subscribers will pay as much as $108 a month for the virtual MVPD. If you need further reminders that we're long past the days of the $35-a-month skinny-bundled vMVPD, look no further than FuboTV's latest price reconfiguration. FuboTV...
Programmers Band Together in Joint Industry Committee To Battle Nielsen Dominance
Most of the biggest television programmers have banded together in a new attempt to fix what they see as an audience measurement problem and promote competition to Nielsen, ending its stranglehold on the industry. Comcast NBCUniversal, Paramount Global, Fox, Warner Bros. Discovery, TelevisaUnivision and the VAB said Monday they formed...
Apple Loses Peter Stern, Top Subscription Services Exec
Stern, a former Time Warner Cable executive whose oversight includes Apple TV Plus, will leave the tech giant at the end of January. Peter Stern, who oversees Apple's paid subscription services including Apple TV Plus, will depart the company at the end of January. According to Business Insider, Stern —...
Hearst TV Ups Michael Rosellini to Senior VP, Digital Services
Hearst Television said it has promoted Michael Rosellini to senior VP, digital services. Rosellini, who had been VP, digital services since 2013, supervises a team developing projects and overseeing engineering, data and operational responsibilities for Hearst’s station-branded local news sites, mobile apps, the Very Local streaming apps and FAST Channels.
Streaming Deals With Its Own 'Transfer Portal’ Chaos (Bloom)
Just like the crazy migration of college football players from one school to another, disruption in the video business is causing some of our favorite shows to make wacky shifts across our user interface. On Monday night, college football will crown a national champion in what certainly will be one...
Premium Predicament: What’s Being Measured Is as Important as Who Measures It
The commercial viability of premium programming hangs in the balance as a debate rages not just over who measures viewers and how to count them, but what content is included. The old Nielsen ratings told programmers and advertisers how many people were watching television shows. As the amount of video online grew, it was measured separately.
'School Spirits' To Debut on Paramount Plus March 9: TCA
Young adult drama School Spirits will premiere on Paramount Plus March 9 in the U.S. and Canada, the streaming service announced Monday during the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, Calif. School Spirits, which will debut in Australia and the U.K. March 10, stars Peyton List as Maddie....
Allen Media Group Promotes Andrew Temple to COO Of Broadcast Sales & Syndication
Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group said that Andrew Temple has been promoted to COO for broadcast sales and syndication. Temple, who had been president of domestic television distribution, has been with Allen Media Group for 25 years. In his new post, he will be responsible for the over-the-air broadcast...
Paramount Plus Announces 'Rabbit Hole' Premiere Date: TCA
Rabbit Hole will premiere on Paramount Plus March 26, showrunners John Requa and Glenn Ficarra said Monday during Paramount Plus’s Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour presentation in Pasadena, California. The first two episodes of the series will drop on March 26 in the U.S. and Canada with new...
Amazon Touts 'Historic' First Season of 'Thursday Night Football' ... For Younger Demos
The overall viewer count declined dramatically, but the move to Amazon did achieve a key league objective -- the NFL drew its youngest audience in about a decade. Amazon put its own spin on its first full-season "Thursday Night Football" audience ratings picture, labeling the franchise's performance among younger demos "historic."
