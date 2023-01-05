ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Dr. Barbara Davies / Savannah Plastic Surgery

Dr. Barbara Davies helps uphold a foundation built on trust and helping patients achieve their ultimate aesthetic goals at the penultimate center for cosmetic surgery, medical-grade skincare and life-enhancing services. YOUR JOURNEY INTO MEDICINE. I was following the flow at Penn State (undergrad) taking generic liberal arts courses, and about...
SAVANNAH, GA
Dr. Carl Pearl / Chatham Plastic Surgery

Dr. Pearl specializes in both aesthetic and reconstructive surgery, with a passion for providing patients with exquisite results and extraordinary care. The relationship between my patients and me is beyond special. We communicate with each other and reach common goals that we can achieve. We trust each other through the entire journey.
SAVANNAH, GA
Dr. Matthew McLeod / Savannah Plastic Surgery

Savannah Plastic Surgery’s Dr. Matthew McLeod specializes in cutting edge surgical and nonsurgical approaches to facial aesthetics, body sculpting, breast enhancement, and breast reconstruction. He has advanced training in laser and energy-based technology for non-surgical rejuvenation. YOUR JOURNEY INTO MEDICINE. I was attracted to the field of medicine because...
SAVANNAH, GA
Dr. Ronald Finger / Finger & Associates Plastic Surgery Center

Dr. Ronald Finger / Finger & Associates Plastic Surgery Center. Dr. Finger has been leading in aesthetic excellence for four decades and is still going strong, with a dedication to outstanding patient care. TELL US OF YOUR JOURNEY INTO MEDICINE. My father was a general surgeon in WWII and then...
SAVANNAH, GA
Dr. Joe Overstreet / GA Eye Institute

For more than two decades GA Eye Institute’s pioneering surgeons and staff have been helping set new standards in surgery, lens implantation, advanced retinal care, LASIK laser vision correction and so much more. TELL US OF YOUR JOURNEY INTO MEDICINE. I had an ocular injury as a child that...
SAVANNAH, GA
Dr. Nizar S. Eskandar / SouthCoast Health

With his dual board-certified expertise in nephrology and critical care, Dr. Nizar S. Eskandar lives his dream of helping others through science and research, which affords him an increased perspective in his practice. YOUR JOURNEY INTO MEDICINE. My childhood dream was to become a scientist or a researcher, and by...
SAVANNAH, GA
Colleton Councilman Gene Whetsell passes away after illness

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Beloved Colleton County Councilman and one of the original Fire-Rescue Commissioners and Vice Chairman, Gene Whetsell, passed away Thursday night. Whetsell died in his home from a long-time illness. Colleton County Councilman Phillip Taylor's statement reads:. "There is no question that the late Mr....
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
3 displaced, 2 family pets killed in Hinesville fire

HINESVILLE, Ga (WSAV) — A family of three has lost their home along with two family pets in a fire early Sunday morning. According to Hinesville Battalion Chief, Tracy Burris, the fire began in the kitchen of the home located on the 600 block of Caines Road In Hinesville shortly after midnight. Burris said a […]
HINESVILLE, GA
Liberty County community hosts winter back to school drive

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The holidays are over and students are back in school so Saturday, the Liberty County community gathered to make sure students have what they need for the semester ahead. They had around 300 coats, countless school supplies, and gift certificates for students in need. Students...
LIBERTY COUNTY, GA
UPDATE: Missing Burton man found

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A missing Burton man has been found, according to police. In a post on their social media page, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said that James Filiaggi, 38, had been returned home. ********************************************************************************************************************************************************************. {ORIGINAL STORY}. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help...
BURTON, SC
Southeast Georgia road work weekly traffic interruption advisory

Georgia DOT continues essential road work throughout Southeast Georgia. As a result, work on construction and maintenance projects will continue Saturday, January 7 through Friday, January 13. All work subject to change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are cautioned to reduce their speed while traveling thru work zones,...
GEORGIA STATE
Unidentified woman found dismembered near Georgia hunting club

RICEBORO, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public’s help identifying a homicide victim who was found dismembered near a hunting club in December. A woman’s partial remains were found on Dec. 2 in the woods of the Portal Hunting Club near Jones...
LIBERTY COUNTY, GA
6 Reasons to Book a Hilton Head Cruise

Originally Posted On: https://www.mermaidofhiltonhead.com/blogs/news/6-reasons-to-book-a-hilton-head-cruise. Are you part of the 2.5 million people planning to visit Hilton Head Island this year?. If so, you should be thinking of booking a Hilton Head Cruise!. The island is a paradise blessed with white sandy beaches and leafy walkways. Anywhere you explore, you will...
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC

