southmag.com
Dr. Barbara Davies / Savannah Plastic Surgery
Dr. Barbara Davies helps uphold a foundation built on trust and helping patients achieve their ultimate aesthetic goals at the penultimate center for cosmetic surgery, medical-grade skincare and life-enhancing services. YOUR JOURNEY INTO MEDICINE. I was following the flow at Penn State (undergrad) taking generic liberal arts courses, and about...
southmag.com
Dr. Carl Pearl / Chatham Plastic Surgery
Dr. Pearl specializes in both aesthetic and reconstructive surgery, with a passion for providing patients with exquisite results and extraordinary care. The relationship between my patients and me is beyond special. We communicate with each other and reach common goals that we can achieve. We trust each other through the entire journey.
southmag.com
Dr. Matthew McLeod / Savannah Plastic Surgery
Savannah Plastic Surgery’s Dr. Matthew McLeod specializes in cutting edge surgical and nonsurgical approaches to facial aesthetics, body sculpting, breast enhancement, and breast reconstruction. He has advanced training in laser and energy-based technology for non-surgical rejuvenation. YOUR JOURNEY INTO MEDICINE. I was attracted to the field of medicine because...
southmag.com
Dr. Ronald Finger / Finger & Associates Plastic Surgery Center
Dr. Ronald Finger / Finger & Associates Plastic Surgery Center. Dr. Finger has been leading in aesthetic excellence for four decades and is still going strong, with a dedication to outstanding patient care. TELL US OF YOUR JOURNEY INTO MEDICINE. My father was a general surgeon in WWII and then...
southmag.com
Dr. Joe Overstreet / GA Eye Institute
For more than two decades GA Eye Institute’s pioneering surgeons and staff have been helping set new standards in surgery, lens implantation, advanced retinal care, LASIK laser vision correction and so much more. TELL US OF YOUR JOURNEY INTO MEDICINE. I had an ocular injury as a child that...
wtoc.com
‘Today is a blessing from God:’ Savannah man with Alzheimer’s is hopeful after FDA announced new drug
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A huge breakthrough in the fight against Alzheimer’s. The FDA approved the second ever drug that will slow down the disease for patients in the early stages of their battle. Playing with his dogs is a hopeful Rod Stephenson. He and his wife Deb live...
wtoc.com
Savannah doctor encourages pregnant women to the get the flu vaccine
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As flu season continues across the country, some people have a higher risk of going to the hospital than others. A Savannah doctor is encouraging pregnant women to get the flu vaccine to avoid suffering the worst effects of the disease. The OB/GYN office at Candler...
Sites to Explore in Savannah
Savannah is a destination that should be on everyone’s list. This graceful city abounds in beautiful parks, squares, and architecture, as well as great restaurants, cafes and bars.
southmag.com
Dr. Nizar S. Eskandar / SouthCoast Health
With his dual board-certified expertise in nephrology and critical care, Dr. Nizar S. Eskandar lives his dream of helping others through science and research, which affords him an increased perspective in his practice. YOUR JOURNEY INTO MEDICINE. My childhood dream was to become a scientist or a researcher, and by...
68-year-old Richmond Hill woman completes half marathon in all 50 states
RICHMOND HILL, Ga (WSAV) — A 68-year-old woman from Richmond Hill has completed half marathons in all 50 states. “I will not stop, I will keep going to the very end because I love it”. Terry Hartsock, an avid runner says her passion began when she joined a group called Muscatine Running Friends back in […]
abcnews4.com
Colleton Councilman Gene Whetsell passes away after illness
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Beloved Colleton County Councilman and one of the original Fire-Rescue Commissioners and Vice Chairman, Gene Whetsell, passed away Thursday night. Whetsell died in his home from a long-time illness. Colleton County Councilman Phillip Taylor's statement reads:. "There is no question that the late Mr....
3 displaced, 2 family pets killed in Hinesville fire
HINESVILLE, Ga (WSAV) — A family of three has lost their home along with two family pets in a fire early Sunday morning. According to Hinesville Battalion Chief, Tracy Burris, the fire began in the kitchen of the home located on the 600 block of Caines Road In Hinesville shortly after midnight. Burris said a […]
Major shopping center set to close permanently next week in Georgia
A major shopping center is set to close its doors for good next week in Georgia. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 12, 2023, the Savannah Mall will be closing permanently, according to local sources.
wtoc.com
Liberty County community hosts winter back to school drive
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The holidays are over and students are back in school so Saturday, the Liberty County community gathered to make sure students have what they need for the semester ahead. They had around 300 coats, countless school supplies, and gift certificates for students in need. Students...
Dirty Paws Pet Wash opens downtown for self-serve pet washing
The Dirty Paws Pet Wash LLC officially opened in downtown Statesboro on Wednesday, December 28th. Its mission is to serve local pet owners in need of a quick pet grooming option. This self-serve washing station offers a step-by-step system to conveniently give your pet a speedy shampoo and rinse. The...
wtoc.com
UPDATE: Missing Burton man found
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A missing Burton man has been found, according to police. In a post on their social media page, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said that James Filiaggi, 38, had been returned home. ********************************************************************************************************************************************************************. {ORIGINAL STORY}. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help...
Southeast Georgia road work weekly traffic interruption advisory
Georgia DOT continues essential road work throughout Southeast Georgia. As a result, work on construction and maintenance projects will continue Saturday, January 7 through Friday, January 13. All work subject to change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are cautioned to reduce their speed while traveling thru work zones,...
WRDW-TV
Unidentified woman found dismembered near Georgia hunting club
RICEBORO, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public’s help identifying a homicide victim who was found dismembered near a hunting club in December. A woman’s partial remains were found on Dec. 2 in the woods of the Portal Hunting Club near Jones...
wdfxfox34.com
6 Reasons to Book a Hilton Head Cruise
Originally Posted On: https://www.mermaidofhiltonhead.com/blogs/news/6-reasons-to-book-a-hilton-head-cruise. Are you part of the 2.5 million people planning to visit Hilton Head Island this year?. If so, you should be thinking of booking a Hilton Head Cruise!. The island is a paradise blessed with white sandy beaches and leafy walkways. Anywhere you explore, you will...
