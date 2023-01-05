Read full article on original website
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta Pride, Savannah St. Patrick's Day, music festivals: Plan for these 2023 events in Georgia
If you haven’t already started, it’s time to begin planning your time off for 2023. Follow music and cultural festivals on social media as they begin announcing official dates for their signature events in the coming months. Whether you’re into music, sports or culture, here are some popular...
WJCL
Savannah teacher to attend National Championship Game
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Many Georgia Bulldog fans have already begun descending on Los Angeles to cheer on their team in Monday’s National Championship Game. And an honored teacher from the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System will be right there among them. Cherie Goldman has had many honors in...
Gallery: Habitat for Humanity breaks ground on 4 new homes
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Coastal Empire Habitat for Humanity on Thursday broke ground on four new homes for families in need. The organization has secured homes for 158 families in Chatham County since its founding in 1983. CEO Zerik Samples says this current project, based in Garden City on Spivey Avenue, will give those […]
wtoc.com
Savannah doctor encourages pregnant women to the get the flu vaccine
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As flu season continues across the country, some people have a higher risk of going to the hospital than others. A Savannah doctor is encouraging pregnant women to get the flu vaccine to avoid suffering the worst effects of the disease. The OB/GYN office at Candler...
poolermagazine.com
Continuing a Legacy: A Third Generation Entrepreneur is Bringing Manufacturing to Chatham County
Continuing a Legacy: A Third Generation Entrepreneur is Bringing Manufacturing to Chatham County. Story by Jenny Lynn Anderson | Photography by Emily Roscher. A surname is more than just a name. It tells a story and gives insight into a person’s ancestry. In the case of Salih Zeki Avci,...
Major shopping center set to close permanently next week in Georgia
A major shopping center is set to close its doors for good next week in Georgia. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 12, 2023, the Savannah Mall will be closing permanently, according to local sources.
wtoc.com
Upcoming events in Pooler for 2023
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Pooler has some big events coming to the city this year. And the chamber of commerce wants to make sure you can take full advantage of what they have to offer. Today i’m joined by Courtney Rawlins, the Executive Director for the Pooler...
Southeast Georgia road work weekly traffic interruption advisory
Georgia DOT continues essential road work throughout Southeast Georgia. As a result, work on construction and maintenance projects will continue Saturday, January 7 through Friday, January 13. All work subject to change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are cautioned to reduce their speed while traveling thru work zones,...
3 displaced, 2 family pets killed in Hinesville fire
HINESVILLE, Ga (WSAV) — A family of three has lost their home along with two family pets in a fire early Sunday morning. According to Hinesville Battalion Chief, Tracy Burris, the fire began in the kitchen of the home located on the 600 block of Caines Road In Hinesville shortly after midnight. Burris said a […]
wtoc.com
Changes to impact WTOC antenna viewers
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC is doing something big. Really big. We’re investing in a new super megawatt antenna that will improve our signal across the southeast. But before we power it up, we must make some adjustments beginning the week of Jan. 9. If you have cable, satellite...
WXIA 11 Alive
Here's why UGA's iconic Bulldog mascot won't be making it to the National Championship
ATLANTA — The most iconic University of Georgia bulldog will not be in Los Angeles Monday for the CFP National Championship game. When UGA takes on Texas Christian University, Uga the beloved Bulldog mascot will be watching from his home in Savannah. The Seiler family said Uga X, known...
walterborolive.com
Former Colleton County Councilman, Reverend Evon Robinson, Sr., to Serve as MLK Parade Marshal
For 35 years, the Walterboro Shrine Club of Arabian Temple #139 has sponsored the town’s parade, honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. As a nation, we honor this slain civil rights leader whose mission was to advocate for all people who had been oppressed by unjust laws and immoral abuses. King vowed, “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.” Serving this year as parade marshal is a former Colleton County Councilman and retired pastor, Rev. Evon Arrington Robinson, Sr. When given the invitation to serve as this year’s marshal, Rev. Robinson expressed many words of gratitude and was most elated to accept this honor. Due to COVID restrictions, the parade was not held in 2021, and it was not held in 2022 because of inclement weather.
wtoc.com
First Farmers’ Market of the new year underway
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Smiles and excitement filled Forsyth Park Saturday morning for the first Farmers’ Market of the new year. This year, the market has more than 60 vendors. The market is a popular one for many who shop it every week and it’s often something people look...
