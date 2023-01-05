ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

This Small Town Has Been Named the Ugliest City In Colorado

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and that's good news for the folks who live in Colorado's ugliest city. Colorado has a lot of beautiful towns like Breckenridge, Estes Park, and Crested Butte that the state can be extremely proud of. However, if we are being honest, our colorful state has its share of towns that leave a lot to be desired. I could name a few, but I certainly don't want to offend people that live in one of those awful places.
COLORADO STATE
ESPN Western Colorado

Nuclear Threats: These are the Biggest Targets in Colorado

If America ever comes to a nuclear exchange with another country, which places in America are most at risk? Which locations in Colorado are most at risk?. Colorado is home to several military targets and has been home to a portion of America's nuclear arsenal since its earliest days. Scroll on to check out the places in Colorado most likely to be the target of a full-scale nuclear attack. Is Grand Junction one of them?
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Isn’t Good At Keeping New Year’s Resolutions. You Surprised?

We're only a few days into 2023 and people all over Colorado have already broken their resolutions... Not too surprising though as Colorado isn't good at keeping them. It's a tradition for most to make a New Year's Resolution to kick off each new year. Most of the time it revolves around your health, eating better, working out, etc. Some make goals like a new job or a car, maybe a new relationship, or working on repairing an old one. Mine this year was to be more present and in the moment. I feel bad every time my son has to get in my face and say "daddy!" so I'm going to do my best to not be glued to my screen and be more in the moment. Did you make one? Did you already break it? It's OK, quite a few others in Colorado have broken there's too...
COLORADO STATE
coloradosun.com

Unpaid wages, injuries: The dark side of a celebrated Colorado mushroom farm known for helping migrants

ALAMOSA — For decades, a mushroom farm in the San Luis Valley was celebrated as a major employer that gave an economic future to Guatemalans who fled civil war in the 1980s. Its manager, Baljit Nanda, was described as a “mushroom magnate.” Button, crimini and portobello mushrooms — grown, plucked and packaged by migrant workers laboring in a 10-acre metal warehouse northeast of Alamosa — were sold to grocery stores like Whole Foods and King Soopers.
ALAMOSA, CO
KXRM

Colorado’s new Missing Indigenous Person Alert system

(DENVER, Colo.) — Colorado became the second state in the U.S. to create the Missing Indigenous Person Alert (MIPA) through the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The new alert system went live on Dec. 30, 2022. The Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives Act (SB 22-150) was introduced during the 2022 regular session. It expands the […]
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Colorado law enforcement academy graduate inspired by fallen officer Eric Talley

Sam Dunbar was about two weeks from obtaining his real-estate agent’s license and beginning a career when a tragedy changed the course of his professional life. On March 22, 2021, a man walked into a King Soopers market in Boulder and opened fire. Ten people were killed in the mass shooting, including Eric Talley, a Boulder police officer. Talley, who reportedly led a team of officers into the supermarket within 30 seconds of arriving on scene, is believed to have kept a catastrophic situation from...
BOULDER, CO
New NoCo Area Costco Makes Huge Progress. Is It Almost Ready, Finally?

Can you ever have too many Colorado Costco location options? We don't think so. The latest Costco in the Northern Colorado Area is finally almost ready to open its doors. Back when I was a kid, the only Costco around this part of Colorado was in Westminster, Colorado, and it wasn't even called Costco, it was the Price Club—completely dating myself here, sorry. We didn't have a membership so I didn't get to scope it out until years later when a friend had that magical card that got me through the door with him. I only remember this because he bought me seasons 1 and 2 of South Park on VHS. I'm dating myself again, apologies. As soon as I was able to get a membership as an adult, I did. I mean, who doesn't need a box of 126 fruit snacks or a 10-gallon tub of mayo? Northern Colorado finally got a Costco a few years back right off of I-25 in Timnath and one more in the area is finally set to open.
LONGMONT, CO
LIFE_HACKS

“Most Haunted Road In Colorado”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re Alone

Colorado is a state with a rich history and a diverse landscape, ranging from the bustling city of Denver to the vast, open wilderness of the Rocky Mountains. With such a varied and storied past, it's no surprise that the state is home to a number of haunted roads, each with its own chilling tale to tell. Here are the top five most haunted roads in Colorado:
COLORADO STATE
travellemming.com

5 Colorado Area Codes in 2023 (With Map)

As of 2023, Colorado has 5 area codes. The area codes in Colorado are:. I’m a Colorado local and in this guide, I overview the five Colorado area codes used today, plus a map of the area codes. The majority of these are used in the Denver area, while two area codes service other areas of the state.
COLORADO STATE
