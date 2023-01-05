ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

SAVANNAH, GA
SAVANNAH, GA
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

3 displaced, 2 family pets killed in Hinesville fire

HINESVILLE, Ga (WSAV) — A family of three has lost their home along with two family pets in a fire early Sunday morning. According to Hinesville Battalion Chief, Tracy Burris, the fire began in the kitchen of the home located on the 600 block of Caines Road In Hinesville shortly after midnight. Burris said a […]
HINESVILLE, GA
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Gallery: Habitat for Humanity breaks ground on 4 new homes

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Coastal Empire Habitat for Humanity on Thursday broke ground on four new homes for families in need.  The organization has secured homes for 158 families in Chatham County since its founding in 1983. CEO Zerik Samples says this current project, based in Garden City on Spivey Avenue, will give those […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

BG 1223 A BLOCK

Savannah is now part of Starbucks’ exclusive mug …. Savannah is now part of Starbucks' exclusive mug series. UGA fans in Savannah prepare for the national championship. UGA fans in Savannah prepare for the national championship. Police arrest Toombs County corrections officer in …. A Toombs County corrections officer...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Liberty County community hosts winter back to school drive

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The holidays are over and students are back in school so Saturday, the Liberty County community gathered to make sure students have what they need for the semester ahead. They had around 300 coats, countless school supplies, and gift certificates for students in need. Students...
LIBERTY COUNTY, GA
wdfxfox34.com

6 Reasons to Book a Hilton Head Cruise

Originally Posted On: https://www.mermaidofhiltonhead.com/blogs/news/6-reasons-to-book-a-hilton-head-cruise. Are you part of the 2.5 million people planning to visit Hilton Head Island this year?. If so, you should be thinking of booking a Hilton Head Cruise!. The island is a paradise blessed with white sandy beaches and leafy walkways. Anywhere you explore, you will...
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
live5news.com

VIDEO: Newly obtained footage shows arrest of Beaufort Co. lawmaker

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS/WCSC) - Newly obtained video from the Lexington Police Department shows the moment a Beaufort County lawmaker was arrested for public intoxication on New Year’s Day. WIS obtained dash camera and in-car footage from police that depicts Senator Tom Davis’s arrest in Lexington. Davis told police...
LEXINGTON, SC

