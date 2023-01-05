Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Sites to Explore in SavannahJourneyswithsteveSavannah, GA
Major shopping center set to close permanently next week in GeorgiaKristen WaltersSavannah, GA
Georgia witness says UFO sighting not worth $700 expenseRoger MarshSavannah, GA
Former Georgia police officer arrested for shoplifting at Orange Park Mall, deputies sayZoey FieldsSavannah, GA
Related
southmag.com
Dr. Carl Pearl / Chatham Plastic Surgery
Dr. Pearl specializes in both aesthetic and reconstructive surgery, with a passion for providing patients with exquisite results and extraordinary care. The relationship between my patients and me is beyond special. We communicate with each other and reach common goals that we can achieve. We trust each other through the entire journey.
southmag.com
Dr. Luke Curtsinger / Savannah Plastic Surgery
Plastic surgery is an advanced specialty that can be used to enhance various features of the body and improve a person’s overall appearance. With a variety of procedures available at Savannah Plastic Surgery, we are proud to help patients achieve their cosmetic goals and feel their best. YOUR JOURNEY...
southmag.com
Dr. Barbara Davies / Savannah Plastic Surgery
Dr. Barbara Davies helps uphold a foundation built on trust and helping patients achieve their ultimate aesthetic goals at the penultimate center for cosmetic surgery, medical-grade skincare and life-enhancing services. YOUR JOURNEY INTO MEDICINE. I was following the flow at Penn State (undergrad) taking generic liberal arts courses, and about...
wtoc.com
‘Today is a blessing from God:’ Savannah man with Alzheimer’s is hopeful after FDA announced new drug
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A huge breakthrough in the fight against Alzheimer’s. The FDA approved the second ever drug that will slow down the disease for patients in the early stages of their battle. Playing with his dogs is a hopeful Rod Stephenson. He and his wife Deb live...
68-year-old Richmond Hill woman completes half marathon in all 50 states
RICHMOND HILL, Ga (WSAV) — A 68-year-old woman from Richmond Hill has completed half marathons in all 50 states. “I will not stop, I will keep going to the very end because I love it”. Terry Hartsock, an avid runner says her passion began when she joined a group called Muscatine Running Friends back in […]
3 displaced, 2 family pets killed in Hinesville fire
HINESVILLE, Ga (WSAV) — A family of three has lost their home along with two family pets in a fire early Sunday morning. According to Hinesville Battalion Chief, Tracy Burris, the fire began in the kitchen of the home located on the 600 block of Caines Road In Hinesville shortly after midnight. Burris said a […]
southmag.com
Dr. Nizar S. Eskandar / SouthCoast Health
With his dual board-certified expertise in nephrology and critical care, Dr. Nizar S. Eskandar lives his dream of helping others through science and research, which affords him an increased perspective in his practice. YOUR JOURNEY INTO MEDICINE. My childhood dream was to become a scientist or a researcher, and by...
wtoc.com
Savannah doctor encourages pregnant women to the get the flu vaccine
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As flu season continues across the country, some people have a higher risk of going to the hospital than others. A Savannah doctor is encouraging pregnant women to get the flu vaccine to avoid suffering the worst effects of the disease. The OB/GYN office at Candler...
Gallery: Habitat for Humanity breaks ground on 4 new homes
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Coastal Empire Habitat for Humanity on Thursday broke ground on four new homes for families in need. The organization has secured homes for 158 families in Chatham County since its founding in 1983. CEO Zerik Samples says this current project, based in Garden City on Spivey Avenue, will give those […]
Sites to Explore in Savannah
Savannah is a destination that should be on everyone’s list. This graceful city abounds in beautiful parks, squares, and architecture, as well as great restaurants, cafes and bars.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in Georgia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Dirty Paws Pet Wash opens downtown for self-serve pet washing
The Dirty Paws Pet Wash LLC officially opened in downtown Statesboro on Wednesday, December 28th. Its mission is to serve local pet owners in need of a quick pet grooming option. This self-serve washing station offers a step-by-step system to conveniently give your pet a speedy shampoo and rinse. The...
WSAV-TV
BG 1223 A BLOCK
Savannah is now part of Starbucks’ exclusive mug …. Savannah is now part of Starbucks' exclusive mug series. UGA fans in Savannah prepare for the national championship. UGA fans in Savannah prepare for the national championship. Police arrest Toombs County corrections officer in …. A Toombs County corrections officer...
WJCL
Quinton Simon's family waiting on federal investigators before holding funeral for killed toddler
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Thursday marked three months since toddler Quinton Simon disappeared from his Savannah home. And while his mother, 23-year-old Leilani Simon, is behind bars charged with his murder, his family still can't bury him. It's unknown when the family of Quinton will be able to lay him...
Beaufort Planning Commission rejects large St. Helena development plan
ST. HELENA ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — A controversial 500-acre development on St. Helena Island has been rejected by the Beaufort County Planning Commission. Dozens of residents came to the meeting about the housing development and 18-hole golf course planned for the area. Pine Island GC, LLC wants almost 500 acres to be removed from the […]
wtoc.com
Liberty County community hosts winter back to school drive
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The holidays are over and students are back in school so Saturday, the Liberty County community gathered to make sure students have what they need for the semester ahead. They had around 300 coats, countless school supplies, and gift certificates for students in need. Students...
wtoc.com
Georgia Farm Service Agency director visits Ottawa Farms, talks to local producers
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The director of of Georgia’s Farm Service Agency with the Department of Agriculture visited Ottawa Farms today to talk to local producers in Chatham County. The director says they serve every farmer and wants to know what the agency can do to help them.
wdfxfox34.com
6 Reasons to Book a Hilton Head Cruise
Originally Posted On: https://www.mermaidofhiltonhead.com/blogs/news/6-reasons-to-book-a-hilton-head-cruise. Are you part of the 2.5 million people planning to visit Hilton Head Island this year?. If so, you should be thinking of booking a Hilton Head Cruise!. The island is a paradise blessed with white sandy beaches and leafy walkways. Anywhere you explore, you will...
live5news.com
VIDEO: Newly obtained footage shows arrest of Beaufort Co. lawmaker
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS/WCSC) - Newly obtained video from the Lexington Police Department shows the moment a Beaufort County lawmaker was arrested for public intoxication on New Year’s Day. WIS obtained dash camera and in-car footage from police that depicts Senator Tom Davis’s arrest in Lexington. Davis told police...
Person of interest in Florida double murder detained at Chatham County Detention Center
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — A person of interest in a double murder in Lake County, Florida is being held in the Chatham County jail, after being stopped here over the weekend. A couple, both in their 80s, were found dead in their Mount Dora home on New Year’s Eve. Police today announced a person of […]
Comments / 0