WASHINGTON - A community is coming together to support the 8-year-old victim of Tuesday night's quadruple shooting on Georgia Avenue in Northwest. According to D.C. police, two men jumped out of a silver or gray SUV at 6:00 p.m. in the 6200 block of Georgia and began firing at three men on the sidewalk. One of them was killed, two were injured, and an 8-year-old little boy was also shot. Authorities said the child is expected to be ok.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 3 DAYS AGO