southmag.com
Dr. Luke Curtsinger / Savannah Plastic Surgery
Plastic surgery is an advanced specialty that can be used to enhance various features of the body and improve a person’s overall appearance. With a variety of procedures available at Savannah Plastic Surgery, we are proud to help patients achieve their cosmetic goals and feel their best. YOUR JOURNEY...
southmag.com
Dr. Carl Pearl / Chatham Plastic Surgery
Dr. Pearl specializes in both aesthetic and reconstructive surgery, with a passion for providing patients with exquisite results and extraordinary care. The relationship between my patients and me is beyond special. We communicate with each other and reach common goals that we can achieve. We trust each other through the entire journey.
southmag.com
Dr. Ronald Finger / Finger & Associates Plastic Surgery Center
Dr. Ronald Finger / Finger & Associates Plastic Surgery Center. Dr. Finger has been leading in aesthetic excellence for four decades and is still going strong, with a dedication to outstanding patient care. TELL US OF YOUR JOURNEY INTO MEDICINE. My father was a general surgeon in WWII and then...
eatitandlikeit.com
Random Ruminations from the food scene Jan 2023
Running off at the typewriter wondering how many of you will catch that. Traditionally, we tend to hibernate around here during January. Traditionally there isn’t a whole lot going on. Oh, but there is. You just gotta know where to look. *Make plans to join us the weekend of...
wtoc.com
‘Today is a blessing from God:’ Savannah man with Alzheimer’s is hopeful after FDA announced new drug
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A huge breakthrough in the fight against Alzheimer’s. The FDA approved the second ever drug that will slow down the disease for patients in the early stages of their battle. Playing with his dogs is a hopeful Rod Stephenson. He and his wife Deb live...
Sites to Explore in Savannah
Savannah is a destination that should be on everyone’s list. This graceful city abounds in beautiful parks, squares, and architecture, as well as great restaurants, cafes and bars.
WSAV-TV
BG 1223 A BLOCK
Savannah is now part of Starbucks’ exclusive mug …. Savannah is now part of Starbucks' exclusive mug series. UGA fans in Savannah prepare for the national championship. UGA fans in Savannah prepare for the national championship. Police arrest Toombs County corrections officer in …. A Toombs County corrections officer...
southmag.com
Dr. Nizar S. Eskandar / SouthCoast Health
With his dual board-certified expertise in nephrology and critical care, Dr. Nizar S. Eskandar lives his dream of helping others through science and research, which affords him an increased perspective in his practice. YOUR JOURNEY INTO MEDICINE. My childhood dream was to become a scientist or a researcher, and by...
68-year-old Richmond Hill woman completes half marathon in all 50 states
RICHMOND HILL, Ga (WSAV) — A 68-year-old woman from Richmond Hill has completed half marathons in all 50 states. “I will not stop, I will keep going to the very end because I love it”. Terry Hartsock, an avid runner says her passion began when she joined a group called Muscatine Running Friends back in […]
wtoc.com
Character Counts Community Celebration held Saturday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Kids and adults in the Savannah area were treated to a fun event put on by the Savannah Chatham County Public School System’s Department of Student Affairs Saturday. The event was a called the Character Counts Community Celebration and the purpose, to instill six main...
wtoc.com
Savannah doctor encourages pregnant women to the get the flu vaccine
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As flu season continues across the country, some people have a higher risk of going to the hospital than others. A Savannah doctor is encouraging pregnant women to get the flu vaccine to avoid suffering the worst effects of the disease. The OB/GYN office at Candler...
3 displaced, 2 family pets killed in Hinesville fire
HINESVILLE, Ga (WSAV) — A family of three has lost their home along with two family pets in a fire early Sunday morning. According to Hinesville Battalion Chief, Tracy Burris, the fire began in the kitchen of the home located on the 600 block of Caines Road In Hinesville shortly after midnight. Burris said a […]
wtoc.com
Liberty County community hosts winter back to school drive
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The holidays are over and students are back in school so Saturday, the Liberty County community gathered to make sure students have what they need for the semester ahead. They had around 300 coats, countless school supplies, and gift certificates for students in need. Students...
abcnews4.com
Colleton Councilman Gene Whetsell passes away after illness
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Beloved Colleton County Councilman and one of the original Fire-Rescue Commissioners and Vice Chairman, Gene Whetsell, passed away Thursday night. Whetsell died in his home from a long-time illness. Colleton County Councilman Phillip Taylor's statement reads:. "There is no question that the late Mr....
Dirty Paws Pet Wash opens downtown for self-serve pet washing
The Dirty Paws Pet Wash LLC officially opened in downtown Statesboro on Wednesday, December 28th. Its mission is to serve local pet owners in need of a quick pet grooming option. This self-serve washing station offers a step-by-step system to conveniently give your pet a speedy shampoo and rinse. The...
Major shopping center set to close permanently next week in Georgia
A major shopping center is set to close its doors for good next week in Georgia. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 12, 2023, the Savannah Mall will be closing permanently, according to local sources.
poolermagazine.com
Continuing a Legacy: A Third Generation Entrepreneur is Bringing Manufacturing to Chatham County
Continuing a Legacy: A Third Generation Entrepreneur is Bringing Manufacturing to Chatham County. Story by Jenny Lynn Anderson | Photography by Emily Roscher. A surname is more than just a name. It tells a story and gives insight into a person’s ancestry. In the case of Salih Zeki Avci,...
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta Pride, Savannah St. Patrick's Day, music festivals: Plan for these 2023 events in Georgia
If you haven’t already started, it’s time to begin planning your time off for 2023. Follow music and cultural festivals on social media as they begin announcing official dates for their signature events in the coming months. Whether you’re into music, sports or culture, here are some popular...
wtoc.com
UPDATE: Missing Burton man found
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A missing Burton man has been found, according to police. In a post on their social media page, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said that James Filiaggi, 38, had been returned home. ********************************************************************************************************************************************************************. {ORIGINAL STORY}. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help...
WJCL
Memorial Health in Savannah welcomes first baby of 2023
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Memorial Health University Medical Center welcomed its first baby of the new year at 6:28 a.m. on Sunday. Eliana Mae was born weighing 7 lbs, 10 ounces. Memorial Health said it was proud to help Eliana Mae enter the world as the first baby born in 2023 at Memorial Health.
