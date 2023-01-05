Drs. William L. Mansour, Ansley S. Tharpe, Gregory D. Borak, Branden S. Hunter, & Travis F. Wiggins / Gastroenterology Consultants of Savannah

Drs. Christi and Pete Ghaleb / Family Medicine of Pooler. Family Medicine of Pooler was established in 2010 and became the first direct primary care (DPC) medical practice in Savannah, Ga., in 2017. For Christi Ghaleb, M.D. and Pete Ghaleb, M.D., that ultimately means they get to spend more time with their patients without letting insurance companies get in the way. They love it, their patients love it, and they believe you will love it too!

