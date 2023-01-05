Argyle Town Council retains legal services to oppose routes of Oncor’s Ramhorn Hill-Dunham transmission line

Read full article on original website
Lab Owners Charged In $107 Million Medicare ScamTaxBuzzLewisville, TX
American Airlines Penalized For Retaliating Against Employees Who Reported Illness Caused By Fumes in Aircraft CabinsMadocFort Worth, TX
The Largest Flea Market in Texas is a Must VisitTravel MavenTexas State
Explosion at Texas Elementary School Leaves Four Workers InjuredLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Whether UGA or TCU, West Forsyth H.S. will have at least one alum becoming a champion tonightMichelle HallAthens, GA
Trophy Club Town Council discusses new roundabouts to help mitigate traffic
The Trophy Club Town Council is considering installing more roundabouts like this one at the intersection of Trophy Club Drive and Trophy Lake Drive. (Courtesy of Teague Nall and Perkins, Inc.) The Trophy Club Town Council discussed options to move forward with traffic mitigation efforts during their regular session Dec....
See 5 latest commercial projects in Frisco, including $35M new construction for Prosper ISD
The following projects have been filed in the last two weeks through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change. (Courtesy Google Maps) Want to know more about the latest development projects in Frisco? The following projects have been filed in the last...
Frisco P&Z commission to consider conveyance plat, site plan for potential 2nd H-E-B project
Two H-E-B stores have opened in Frisco and Plano with more expected to open in the coming years. (Colby Farr/Community Impact Newspaper) Two items related to a future big box retail grocery store located on land owned by the H-E-B Grocery Company are listed on the Frisco Planning and Zoning Commission’s Jan. 10 meeting agenda.
Plano City Council approves allocation of $1.9M to combat homelessness
The City of Plano received $1.9 million in HOME-ARP funds in 2021. (Jake Reynolds/Community Impact) Plano City Council unanimously approved a plan for the allocation of its $1.9 million HOME American Rescue Plan funds during its Jan. 9 meeting. According to the HOME-ARP Allocation Plan, the City of Plano received...
fortworthreport.org
Developer wants to clear Colleyville forest for homes. Hundreds of residents say no.
COLLEYVILLE — Just beyond rows of large homes in northeastern Tarrant County, trees stretch as far as the eye can see in one of Colleyville’s last remaining pieces of Cross Timbers forest. To Tim Waterworth and what he calls a ragtag group of neighbors, the 14-acre property on...
DART GoLink to expand hours of operation in 2023
Dallas Area Rapid Transit GoLink will have an altered schedule in 2023. (Courtesy Dallas Area Rapid Transit) Dallas Area Rapid Transit is making “major improvements” to its bus routes and GoLink services beginning Jan. 23, according to a news release from the transit company. Per the release, DART...
Dallas County has 20 of the busiest roads in Texas, report shows
Eighteen of the most gridlocked roadways in Texas are located in Dallas County, according to a Texas A&M Transportation Institute report. (Courtesy Texas Department of Transportation) While still below prepandemic levels, traffic congestion continues to grow on Texas roadways, and 20 of the most gridlocked are located in Dallas County,...
Dickey’s To Pay $2.35 Million To Customers
Dallas-based company Dickey’s Barbecue is involved in a lawsuit after customers were involved in a data breach, releasing data on the dark web. The company agreed to pay $2.35 million to settle the lawsuit. According to the lawsuit filed (via Newsbreak), “unauthorized actors accessed Dickey’s point-of-sale systems and obtained...
KXII.com
Crews battle large fire at Sherman apartment complex
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Crews are working a large fire at an apartment complex in Downtown Sherman Monday afternoon. The call went out around 1:30 p.m. of a fire at the Southgate Apartments in the 900 block of South Travis Street. A News 12 crew at the scene reports multiple...
City Council approves zoning for townhomes in east Frisco
Frisco City Council members approved rezoning about 16.3 acres of land for townhome development during a Jan. 3 meeting. (Colby Farr/Community Impact) New townhomes will be developed in east Frisco after Frisco City Council members approved rezoning about 16.3 acres of land during a Jan. 3 meeting. Located at the...
Centennial Boulevard construction could cause road closures in Richardson
A construction project on Centennial Boulevard in Richardson is expected to last through mid-January. (Courtesy Pexels) Drivers could see closures on Centennial Boulevard in Richardson due to rehabilitation work. Concrete rehabilitation and replacement work may close the westbound side of Centennial Boulevard between Grove Road and Annapolis Drive at all...
United Way of Tarrant County celebrates 100th anniversary
A 30-foot mural painted by Arlington native Jon McKenzie was unveiled during a ceremony celebrating the United Way's 100th anniversary in Tarrant County. (Courtesy United Way of Tarrant County) United Way of Tarrant County celebrated its 100th anniversary in November. A 30-foot mural at Globe Life Field in Arlington was...
MAA Legacy to spend $400K on clubhouse renovations in Plano
MAA Legacy plans to renovate its clubhouse this year. (Jake Reynolds/Community Impact) MAA Legacy is set to spend $400,000 in renovations on its clubhouse and pool area, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The luxury apartment complex, located at 5741 Martin Road, Plano, plans to begin construction Feb. 28 and is expected to finish June 30. MAA Legacy offers one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments as well as studio options. 469-484-7784.
Frisco trash, recycling, outdoor watering schedules to change for 2023
Frisco residents living west of Independence Parkway and south of Main Street will now have a Tuesday trash and recycling pickup day. (Courtesy city of Frisco) More than 2,000 West Frisco residents will see a change in their recycling and trash schedules starting Jan. 9, 2023. Residents living in the...
wbap.com
Family Suing Dallas ISD has Demand for District
DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF) – The family suing Dallas ISD in connection to their mother’s death has an ask of the district. The family of Sharla Sims is suing DISD for $20 million, alleging the district ignored repeated attacks by a special needs student on Sims, who was a special needs teacher.
Billion Dollar Resort 90 Minutes Away From Tyler, TX Coming Soon
Sapphire Bay is a $1 billion development and the newest mixed-use, master planned community in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. Construction is already underway for the community that will host a lot of amazing things! The 116-acre development will be Texas’ first resort destination anchored by a state-of-the-art man-made lagoon, offering guests a luxurious stay along it’s shore at the 500 room Sapphire Bay Resort, operated and managed by Destination Hotels by Hyatt.
Denton County Transportation Authority increases fares
The Denton County Transportation Authority rolled out new fare changes at the start of 2023. (Courtesy Denton County Transportation Authority) The Denton County Transportation Authority rolled out new fare changes at the start of 2023. The change comes as part of the organization’s mission to better meet the transportation needs of Denton County and its residents.
Two Dallas venues are now adding a 3% charge to fund employee benefits
Two popular Dallas venues owned by the Walkabout Hospitality Group will now add a new 3% charge on their checks. Rye, located at 1920 Greenville Ave, Dallas, and the bar next door Apothecary, are adding the charge to fund additional employee benefits, including extra paid time off and healthcare.
Dallas neighborhood demanding city officials stop speeding cars that have led to crashes, death
DALLAS — Residents of one North Texas neighborhood said they’ve been dealing with street racing and cars constantly speeding down the road all hours of the day. After one man died as a result of racing, the residents are demanding that city leaders do more to stop this.
BBB Warns Customers Of Dishonest Denton-Based Telemedicine Company
The Better Business Bureau (BBB), a private nonprofit organization focused on creating an ethical marketplace based on seller/buyer’s trust, issued an alert for consumers regarding a telehealth company. According to the alert, Doctor Alexa, a Denton-based telehealth company that claims to provide online doctor visits even without insurance, has...
