ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Argyle, TX

Argyle Town Council retains legal services to oppose routes of Oncor’s Ramhorn Hill-Dunham transmission line

By Samantha Douty
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Local Profile

Dickey’s To Pay $2.35 Million To Customers

Dallas-based company Dickey’s Barbecue is involved in a lawsuit after customers were involved in a data breach, releasing data on the dark web. The company agreed to pay $2.35 million to settle the lawsuit. According to the lawsuit filed (via Newsbreak), “unauthorized actors accessed Dickey’s point-of-sale systems and obtained...
DALLAS, TX
KXII.com

Crews battle large fire at Sherman apartment complex

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Crews are working a large fire at an apartment complex in Downtown Sherman Monday afternoon. The call went out around 1:30 p.m. of a fire at the Southgate Apartments in the 900 block of South Travis Street. A News 12 crew at the scene reports multiple...
SHERMAN, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Centennial Boulevard construction could cause road closures in Richardson

A construction project on Centennial Boulevard in Richardson is expected to last through mid-January. (Courtesy Pexels) Drivers could see closures on Centennial Boulevard in Richardson due to rehabilitation work. Concrete rehabilitation and replacement work may close the westbound side of Centennial Boulevard between Grove Road and Annapolis Drive at all...
RICHARDSON, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

MAA Legacy to spend $400K on clubhouse renovations in Plano

MAA Legacy plans to renovate its clubhouse this year. (Jake Reynolds/Community Impact) MAA Legacy is set to spend $400,000 in renovations on its clubhouse and pool area, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The luxury apartment complex, located at 5741 Martin Road, Plano, plans to begin construction Feb. 28 and is expected to finish June 30. MAA Legacy offers one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments as well as studio options. 469-484-7784.
PLANO, TX
wbap.com

Family Suing Dallas ISD has Demand for District

DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF) – The family suing Dallas ISD in connection to their mother’s death has an ask of the district. The family of Sharla Sims is suing DISD for $20 million, alleging the district ignored repeated attacks by a special needs student on Sims, who was a special needs teacher.
DALLAS, TX
US105

Billion Dollar Resort 90 Minutes Away From Tyler, TX Coming Soon

Sapphire Bay is a $1 billion development and the newest mixed-use, master planned community in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. Construction is already underway for the community that will host a lot of amazing things! The 116-acre development will be Texas’ first resort destination anchored by a state-of-the-art man-made lagoon, offering guests a luxurious stay along it’s shore at the 500 room Sapphire Bay Resort, operated and managed by Destination Hotels by Hyatt.
TYLER, TX
Local Profile

BBB Warns Customers Of Dishonest Denton-Based Telemedicine Company

The Better Business Bureau (BBB), a private nonprofit organization focused on creating an ethical marketplace based on seller/buyer’s trust, issued an alert for consumers regarding a telehealth company. According to the alert, Doctor Alexa, a Denton-based telehealth company that claims to provide online doctor visits even without insurance, has...
DENTON, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas, TX
13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 7 DFW-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/dallas-fort-worth/

Comments / 0

Community Policy