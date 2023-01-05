ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

southmag.com

Dr. Barbara Davies / Savannah Plastic Surgery

Dr. Barbara Davies helps uphold a foundation built on trust and helping patients achieve their ultimate aesthetic goals at the penultimate center for cosmetic surgery, medical-grade skincare and life-enhancing services. YOUR JOURNEY INTO MEDICINE. I was following the flow at Penn State (undergrad) taking generic liberal arts courses, and about...
SAVANNAH, GA
southmag.com

Dr. Luke Curtsinger / Savannah Plastic Surgery

Plastic surgery is an advanced specialty that can be used to enhance various features of the body and improve a person's overall appearance. With a variety of procedures available at Savannah Plastic Surgery, we are proud to help patients achieve their cosmetic goals and feel their best. YOUR JOURNEY...
SAVANNAH, GA
southmag.com

Dr. Carl Pearl / Chatham Plastic Surgery

Dr. Pearl specializes in both aesthetic and reconstructive surgery, with a passion for providing patients with exquisite results and extraordinary care. The relationship between my patients and me is beyond special. We communicate with each other and reach common goals that we can achieve. We trust each other through the entire journey.
SAVANNAH, GA
southmag.com

Dr. Ronald Finger / Finger & Associates Plastic Surgery Center

Dr. Ronald Finger / Finger & Associates Plastic Surgery Center. Dr. Finger has been leading in aesthetic excellence for four decades and is still going strong, with a dedication to outstanding patient care. TELL US OF YOUR JOURNEY INTO MEDICINE. My father was a general surgeon in WWII and then...
SAVANNAH, GA
southmag.com

Dr. Nizar S. Eskandar / SouthCoast Health

With his dual board-certified expertise in nephrology and critical care, Dr. Nizar S. Eskandar lives his dream of helping others through science and research, which affords him an increased perspective in his practice. YOUR JOURNEY INTO MEDICINE. My childhood dream was to become a scientist or a researcher, and by...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Character Counts Community Celebration held Saturday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Kids and adults in the Savannah area were treated to a fun event put on by the Savannah Chatham County Public School System's Department of Student Affairs Saturday. The event was a called the Character Counts Community Celebration and the purpose, to instill six main...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Liberty County community hosts winter back to school drive

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The holidays are over and students are back in school so Saturday, the Liberty County community gathered to make sure students have what they need for the semester ahead. They had around 300 coats, countless school supplies, and gift certificates for students in need. Students...
LIBERTY COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

First Farmers’ Market of the new year underway

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Smiles and excitement filled Forsyth Park Saturday morning for the first Farmers' Market of the new year. This year, the market has more than 60 vendors. The market is a popular one for many who shop it every week and it's often something people look...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Gallery: Habitat for Humanity breaks ground on 4 new homes

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Coastal Empire Habitat for Humanity on Thursday broke ground on four new homes for families in need.  The organization has secured homes for 158 families in Chatham County since its founding in 1983. CEO Zerik Samples says this current project, based in Garden City on Spivey Avenue, will give those […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Upcoming events in Pooler for 2023

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Pooler has some big events coming to the city this year. And the chamber of commerce wants to make sure you can take full advantage of what they have to offer. Today i'm joined by Courtney Rawlins, the Executive Director for the Pooler...
POOLER, GA
wtoc.com

Workforce study being conducted to prepare region for new Hyundai plant

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Construction continues at the Bryan County Megasite for Hyundai Motor Group's new electric vehicle plant. And as work progresses, local development leaders are looking to make sure the area's workforce is ready. The Savannah Harbor-I-16 Corridor Joint Development Authority has announced a new...
BRYAN COUNTY, GA

