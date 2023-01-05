ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

southmag.com

Dr. Barbara Davies / Savannah Plastic Surgery

Dr. Barbara Davies helps uphold a foundation built on trust and helping patients achieve their ultimate aesthetic goals at the penultimate center for cosmetic surgery, medical-grade skincare and life-enhancing services. YOUR JOURNEY INTO MEDICINE. I was following the flow at Penn State (undergrad) taking generic liberal arts courses, and about...
SAVANNAH, GA
southmag.com

Dr. Ronald Finger / Finger & Associates Plastic Surgery Center

Dr. Ronald Finger / Finger & Associates Plastic Surgery Center. Dr. Finger has been leading in aesthetic excellence for four decades and is still going strong, with a dedication to outstanding patient care. TELL US OF YOUR JOURNEY INTO MEDICINE. My father was a general surgeon in WWII and then...
SAVANNAH, GA
southmag.com

Dr. Carl Pearl / Chatham Plastic Surgery

Dr. Pearl specializes in both aesthetic and reconstructive surgery, with a passion for providing patients with exquisite results and extraordinary care. The relationship between my patients and me is beyond special. We communicate with each other and reach common goals that we can achieve. We trust each other through the entire journey.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Character Counts Community Celebration held Saturday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Kids and adults in the Savannah area were treated to a fun event put on by the Savannah Chatham County Public School System’s Department of Student Affairs Saturday. The event was a called the Character Counts Community Celebration and the purpose, to instill six main...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Liberty County community hosts winter back to school drive

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The holidays are over and students are back in school so Saturday, the Liberty County community gathered to make sure students have what they need for the semester ahead. They had around 300 coats, countless school supplies, and gift certificates for students in need. Students...
LIBERTY COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

First Farmers’ Market of the new year underway

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Smiles and excitement filled Forsyth Park Saturday morning for the first Farmers’ Market of the new year. This year, the market has more than 60 vendors. The market is a popular one for many who shop it every week and it’s often something people look...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

Savannah is now part of Starbucks’ exclusive mug …. Savannah is now part of Starbucks' exclusive mug series. UGA fans in Savannah prepare for the national championship. UGA fans in Savannah prepare for the national championship. Police arrest Toombs County corrections officer in …. A Toombs County corrections officer...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Gallery: Habitat for Humanity breaks ground on 4 new homes

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Coastal Empire Habitat for Humanity on Thursday broke ground on four new homes for families in need.  The organization has secured homes for 158 families in Chatham County since its founding in 1983. CEO Zerik Samples says this current project, based in Garden City on Spivey Avenue, will give those […]
SAVANNAH, GA
live5news.com

Gullah/Geechee oppose new development on ‘sacred’ St. Helena Island

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - More than 5,000 people have signed an online petition to protect areas of St. Helena Island in Beaufort County from development. The Beaufort County Planning Commission is considering changes to an ordinance that protects the island because of its cultural and environmental significance. St. Helena...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
wtoc.com

New SCCPSS school board president, board members sworn in

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It was lights, camera, action for the four recently elected Savannah-Chatham County school board members as they took the oath of office. The man now in charge, Roger Moss, soaking it in every step of the way. “I’ve had every emotion known to man today. I’m...
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

Popular Statesboro businesses who are not open in 2023

Six popular Statesboro businesses closed the end of 2022 and will not open in 2023. Many of these have been in business for decades. The reasons for closure varies with each business. From leases expiring, selling the property to retirement no matter the reason for the closure the community will miss all of these business.
STATESBORO, GA

