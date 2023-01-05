ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey County bomb cyclone: Evacuation orders issued for Carmel-area communities

By CBS San Francisco
 4 days ago

Deadly storm powered by atmospheric river, bomb cyclone wreaks havoc 09:41

CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA -- Coastal communities in the Carmel area were ordered to be evacuated Thursday morning.

The Monterey County Sheriff's Office said the Yankee Point community of the Carmel Highlands area was under evacuation orders at 11:35 a. m Thursday, including areas east of the Pacific Ocean, south of Yankee Beach Way, west of Yankee Point Drive, and north of Malpaso Creek Beach.

Earlier Thursday, the sheriff's office said the Mission Fields community near Carmel-By-The-Sea was under evacuation orders as of shortly before 8:45 a.m. citing an extreme threat to life or property for residents near the Carmel River Lagoon, including areas south of 14th Avenue and east of Carmelo Street.

There were temporary evacuation points at the Carmel Valley, Prunedale and King City libraries. They are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday.

The county is under a flood watch by the National Weather Service until 4 p.m. Thursday.

More information can be found at https://www.co.monterey.ca.us/government/departments-a-h/administrative-office/office-of-emergency-services/incidents/2023-winter-storm-atmospheric-river .

CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

