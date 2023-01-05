Devin Booker Responds to Low Placement in All-Star Voting

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker hasn't gotten much love from fan voting thus far. He doesn't seem to mind, according to his Twitter.

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker has done some incredible things this season.

Booker's 27.1 points per night sits at No. 11 in the league despite dealing with injuries that have prevented him to potentially adding to that total. He's had multiple 50+ point games and the drop in Phoenix's play without him has been painfully seen.

Yet that's likely the one thing holding Booker back in the initial fan voting for the upcoming NBA All-Star game, as he currently sits at No. 8 for guards in the West.

Above him (with votes in parentheses):

Steph Curry (2.7 million)

Luka Doncic (2.4 million)

Ja Morant (915.5k)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (911.7k)

Klay Thompson (514.1k)

Russell Westbrook (448.2k)

Damian Lillard (314.1k)

Right below Booker is Austin Reaves and Jordan Poole, which feels like odd company to loop him in with but as previously stated, Booker's injury likely plays a large role in his current standings.

The Los Angeles Lakers have two guards currently top ten in the West, which doesn't exactly sit right with SB Nation 's Ricky O'Donnell.

"It’s good to play for the Lakers. Reaves is a nice player, but he wouldn’t be in the top-10 of All-Star voting on any other team in the league. Westbrook has been in trade rumors all season, and got moved to the bench, and he is still No. 6 in All-Star voting, ahead of Damian Lillard. This is ridiculous and should not happen," he said.

Booker's response:

Enough said, Book.

Follow us on Facebook by clicking HERE

Follow us on Twitter by clicking HERE

Phoenix Suns Top Stories

Report: Suns Not Budging on Jae Crowder's Price Tag

The Ringer Says Suns Will Make Bold Move for Superstar

Suns Lose 90-88 to Cavaliers

Kyle Kuzma Favored to Land in Phoenix if Traded

Monty Williams Takes Responsibility for Suns' Recent Struggles