ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Devin Booker Responds to Low Placement in All-Star Voting

By Donnie Druin
Inside The Suns
Inside The Suns
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02GRLt_0k4rzOis00

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker hasn't gotten much love from fan voting thus far. He doesn't seem to mind, according to his Twitter.

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker has done some incredible things this season.

Booker's 27.1 points per night sits at No. 11 in the league despite dealing with injuries that have prevented him to potentially adding to that total. He's had multiple 50+ point games and the drop in Phoenix's play without him has been painfully seen.

Yet that's likely the one thing holding Booker back in the initial fan voting for the upcoming NBA All-Star game, as he currently sits at No. 8 for guards in the West.

Above him (with votes in parentheses):

Steph Curry (2.7 million)

Luka Doncic (2.4 million)

Ja Morant (915.5k)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (911.7k)

Klay Thompson (514.1k)

Russell Westbrook (448.2k)

Damian Lillard (314.1k)

Right below Booker is Austin Reaves and Jordan Poole, which feels like odd company to loop him in with but as previously stated, Booker's injury likely plays a large role in his current standings.

The Los Angeles Lakers have two guards currently top ten in the West, which doesn't exactly sit right with SB Nation 's Ricky O'Donnell.

"It’s good to play for the Lakers. Reaves is a nice player, but he wouldn’t be in the top-10 of All-Star voting on any other team in the league. Westbrook has been in trade rumors all season, and got moved to the bench, and he is still No. 6 in All-Star voting, ahead of Damian Lillard. This is ridiculous and should not happen," he said.

Booker's response:

Enough said, Book.

Follow us on Facebook by clicking HERE

Follow us on Twitter by clicking HERE

Phoenix Suns Top Stories

Report: Suns Not Budging on Jae Crowder's Price Tag

The Ringer Says Suns Will Make Bold Move for Superstar

Suns Lose 90-88 to Cavaliers

Kyle Kuzma Favored to Land in Phoenix if Traded

Monty Williams Takes Responsibility for Suns' Recent Struggles

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Ja Morant Revealed His Favorite NBA Player

Ja Morant has fast become a polarizing figure in the NBA because he speaks his mind without too much of a filter. The Memphis Grizzlies superstar has stayed at an amazing level after his jump last season, and he's led his team to compete for the first seed in the Western Conference. And even though he's only been in the league for just a few seasons, Morant has done enough to talk about the other players in the NBA.
MEMPHIS, TN
hotnewhiphop.com

Ayesha Curry Details 35 Lbs Weight Loss

Ayesha Curry discussed her recent weight loss while explaining her New Year’s resolutions. Ayesha Curry says that she slimmed down 35 pounds during the coronavirus pandemic. She detailed doing so while speaking with PEOPLE for a new interview. Curry began by explaining that she’s not big into New Year’s...
NBC Sports

Lamb makes mindset clear regarding Warriors two-way deal

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Warriors still were without Steph Curry and found out moments before tipoff that Klay Thompson was a late scratch Saturday night against the Orlando Magic with left knee soreness. Andrew Wiggins was back in the starting lineup, but understandably was knocking off some rust after missing the past 15 games.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Inside The Suns

Inside The Suns

Phoenix, AZ
1K+
Followers
889
Post
488K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheSuns brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Phoenix Suns.

 https://www.si.com/nba/suns

Comments / 0

Community Policy